Jefferson, WI

WIAA girls golf: Jefferson's Payton Schmidt fifth after day one of state tournament

By By Nate Gilbert Adams Publishing Group
Daily Jefferson County Union
Daily Jefferson County Union
 2 days ago

FITCHBURG—Jefferson junior Payton Schmidt is well-positioned midway through the state tournament.

Schmidt shot a 6-over 78 in Monday’s first round of the Division 2 girls golf tournament at University Ridge Golf Course and sits in fifth place on the leaderboard.

“I was pretty happy with my putting,” Schmidt said. “The greens are rolling fast. I knew I needed to be in a position where I wouldn’t have tough downhill putts. I still did end up leaving myself in a few spots facing downhill putts. I was trying to get out of there with two putts instead of three and four putts like other girls were having.”

Schmidt, who shot rounds of 83 and 79 to place second in her first state appearance last year, did not get off to the start she envisioned, carding bogies on the par-4 first and par-5 second hole before a double bogey six at the fourth left over four over through as many holes.

“Going into a round of golf, you always want to feel your best,” Schmidt said. “I was not feeling my best after the range. Last year during my round of 79, I made a double bogey on No. 10 but bounced back.

“My dad kept telling me that day that there is a lot of golf left to play. That’s how today was, I had to grind out the start of the round and then made it work the rest of the day.”

Schmidt settled in nicely, playing holes No. 5 through No. 13 in even par, which included converting a 10-footer for birdie at the downhill par-3 eighth. Schmidt shot 39 on both nines and is a shot out of third place.

Colfax/Elk Mound freshman Belle Kongshaug paces the 38-golfer field after shooting 72, which included six birdies on the back nine. Prescott senior Ava Salay, last year’s individual champion, shot 75 and is in second.

Jefferson girls golf coach Jeff Schmidt set a top-10 finish for the tournament as a goal for Payton and was impressed with her ability to steady the ship after a rocky start.

“She was putting a little too much pressure on herself going into today,” Jeff Schmidt said. “Being second last year was in her head a little today. In a tournament where there’s so many good players, you never know what can happen.

“I told her we are shooting for a top 10 finish and if a top five happens, that’s great. When she started out, it was not pretty. She was hitting some shots fat and others thin.

“Starting on No. 5, she started hitting some solid shots. Going into hole five, the round could have gone to an 85 real quick. Proud of her to hang in there after her four-hole start.”

The 78-player Division 1 field included 13 rounds below 78. Westosha Central’s Kylie Walker and Brookfield East’s Payton Haugen share the lead after shooting three-under 69s.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for more pleasant temperatures, but the winds are expected to howl in the 20 mile per hour range, which could create volatility on the scoreboard.

Schmidt tees off the tenth hole today at 9:50 a.m. in the final round.

“I’m really excited,” Payton Schmidt said. “I have a lot of teammates, classmates and family coming to support me tomorrow. I’m excited to be back at state tournament again. As a junior playing at state, I’m also trying to enjoy the moment as well.”

