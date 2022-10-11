ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

CBS Sports

Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+. Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (nine points) leads the group.
UEFA
CBS Sports

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Club Brugge won 2-0 against Atletico Madrid last week. With half the group stage already in the books, Club Brugge (nine points) leads Group B, while Atletico Madrid (three points) is last in the group.
UEFA
SB Nation

AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch

The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
UEFA
The Associated Press

Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL

ROME (AP) — Happy or not, Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn’t the same without Erling Haaland. Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holder Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Rangers vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture online

Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight hoping to give their season a boost after struggles so far at home and in Europe. Jurgen Klopp’s side are well off the pace in the Premier League after defeat to Arsenal last weekend, while a resounding defeat at Napoli has left them second in Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase.Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over Liverpool at Ibrox.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
ESPN

Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa

Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
UEFA
CBS Sports

Champions League scores: Barcelona, Inter Milan play to thrilling draw, Liverpool score seven, Tottenham win

Barcelona and Inter Milan put on a show as Barcelona needed a point to stay alive in Champions League play and they got the bare minimum defending the Spotify Camp Nou with a 3-3 draw that Robert Lewandowski salvaged with a late brace. While Inter will have wanted to win the match, they still hold the tiebreaker over Barcelona and can secure knockout round soccer with a victory over Viktoria Plzen in the next round which would send Barcelona to the Europa League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
CBS Sports

Rangers vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Oct. 12, 2022 UEFA Champions League predictions

Liverpool look to get a leg up in the UEFA Champions League standings as they visit Rangers this Wednesday on Paramount+. The Reds sit in second place in Group A but enter Wednesday's match on the heels of another Premier League loss, this time a 3-2 decision against Arsenal. Rangers are doing much better than that domestically but have yet to win a Champions League match as they welcome the Reds to Ibrox Stadium. Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 last week in the reverse fixture. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
UEFA
ESPN

2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info

Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS
Yardbarker

Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter

On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
UEFA
BBC

P﻿remier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool

D﻿iogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. S﻿unday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. W﻿hen...
PREMIER LEAGUE

