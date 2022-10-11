Read full article on original website
Man Utd vs Omonia Nicosia: Live stream, TV channel, team news and kick-off time for Group E Europa League match
MANCHESTER UNITED return to Europa League action in search of a second successive victory over Omonia Nicosia. Neil Lennon was 45 minutes away from leading his Cypriot side to a monumental victory against the Red Devils as they were 1-0 up at the break last time out. But unfortunately for...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Real Madrid want Erling Haaland to replace Karim Benzema in 2024
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Real want Haaland. Real...
Sporting News
Spain vs. USWNT time, TV channel, live stream, lineups, and betting odds for women's international friendly
The U.S. women's national team fell on Friday in a heavyweight bout against England 2-1 at Wembley Stadium, but there was little negativity surrounding the performance in a showcase match between two highly-ranked teams. Head coach Vlatko Andonovski praised his team's ability to deliver a high-level showing on the heels...
CBS Sports
Shakhtar Donetsk vs. Real Madrid: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Champions League returns on Tuesday on Paramount+. Shakhtar Donetsk and Real Madrid will square off at 3 p.m. ET, Tuesday Oct. 11 at Stadion Miejski Legii Warszawa im. Marszalka Jozef as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Shakhtar Donetsk is coming off of a 2-1 loss to Real Madrid. With half the group stage already in the books, Shakhtar Donetsk (four points) is in second place in Group F, while Real Madrid (nine points) leads the group.
CBS Sports
How to watch Atletico Madrid vs. Club Brugge: Champions League live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Champions League returns to action Wednesday on Paramount+ with Matchday 4 action. Club Brugge and Atletico Madrid will square off at 12:45 p.m. ET, Wednesday Oct. 12 at Estadio Civitas Metropolitano as part of the ongoing Champions League group stage action. Club Brugge won 2-0 against Atletico Madrid last week. With half the group stage already in the books, Club Brugge (nine points) leads Group B, while Atletico Madrid (three points) is last in the group.
SB Nation
AC Milan vs. Chelsea, Champions League: Preview, team news, how to watch
The teams are the same, but everything else is different. Or at least heightened. Feelings certainly will be, especially with the home team’s anger after last week’s 3-0 smackdown. For others, like for Thiago Silva, emotions will be a bit more complex, as he returns to the place where he made his name in Europe well over a decade ago — and where a young Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was just trying to get his career started at that time.
CBS Sports
Barcelona vs. Inter Milan: Champions League live stream, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds
Barcelona's Champions League lives are likely on the line on Wednesday when they host Inter Milan on Matchday 4. After losing at Inter last week, Xavi's team need a victory to keep their chances of advancing to the knockout stage alive. Just a draw would see them trail Inter by three points with two games to go, having lost the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Sir Jim Ratcliffe damps down hopes of Manchester United takeover
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has played down the prospect of making a bid for Manchester United, saying the Glazers do not want to sell and he “can’t sit around hoping” the club will one day become available. The billionaire chairman of Ineos admitted he had been interested in...
BBC
Aston Villa boss Steven Gerrard needs 'headline writers' as pressure grows after Forest draw
Steven Gerrard says he needs his Aston Villa players to become "headline writers" if they are to improve on their disappointing early-season form. Villa missed the opportunity to move up to ninth in the Premier League with Monday's 1-1 draw at Nottingham Forest. While Villa are unbeaten in four, they...
Mbappé scores as reports swirl; City, Madrid advance in CL
ROME (AP) — Happy or not, Kylian Mbappé continues to score goals for Paris Saint-Germain. Manchester City, meanwhile, just isn’t the same without Erling Haaland. Still, City — despite a 0-0 draw at FC Copenhagen — joined holder Real Madrid on Tuesday as the first teams to advance to the knockout phase of the Champions League.
Is Rangers vs Liverpool on TV tonight? Start time, channel and how to watch Champions League fixture online
Liverpool travel to Rangers tonight hoping to give their season a boost after struggles so far at home and in Europe. Jurgen Klopp’s side are well off the pace in the Premier League after defeat to Arsenal last weekend, while a resounding defeat at Napoli has left them second in Group A, with Ajax and Rangers giving chase.Rangers are at the foot of the table but can finally get their campaign up and running with what would be a huge victory over Liverpool at Ibrox.Rangers vs Liverpool LIVE: Champions League updatesGiovani van Bronckhorst’s side knocked out some of the...
ESPN
Juventus' Champions League last-16 hopes in peril after loss to Maccabi Haifa
Juventus slumped to a 2-0 defeat against a Maccabi Haifa side who won their first Champions League game for 20 years as Omer Atzili's double helped the Israelis to a famous victory at a rocking Sammy Ofer Stadium on Tuesday. The result leaves third-placed Juve's chances of qualifying for the...
CBS Sports
Champions League scores: Barcelona, Inter Milan play to thrilling draw, Liverpool score seven, Tottenham win
Barcelona and Inter Milan put on a show as Barcelona needed a point to stay alive in Champions League play and they got the bare minimum defending the Spotify Camp Nou with a 3-3 draw that Robert Lewandowski salvaged with a late brace. While Inter will have wanted to win the match, they still hold the tiebreaker over Barcelona and can secure knockout round soccer with a victory over Viktoria Plzen in the next round which would send Barcelona to the Europa League.
CBS Sports
Rangers vs. Liverpool odds, picks, how to watch, live stream: Oct. 12, 2022 UEFA Champions League predictions
Liverpool look to get a leg up in the UEFA Champions League standings as they visit Rangers this Wednesday on Paramount+. The Reds sit in second place in Group A but enter Wednesday's match on the heels of another Premier League loss, this time a 3-2 decision against Arsenal. Rangers are doing much better than that domestically but have yet to win a Champions League match as they welcome the Reds to Ibrox Stadium. Liverpool defeated Rangers 2-0 last week in the reverse fixture. You can see what happens this time around when you stream the match now on Paramount+.
ESPN
2022 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info
Some seven months after the 2022 Major League Soccer regular season began, it's over, and there's a new campaign to enjoy: the MLS Cup playoffs. After a dramatic Decision Day shook up the seedings, and LAFC secured a second Supporters' Shield in their fifth year of existence, the playoff field is now set.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Video – Juventus make final preparations for Maccabi Haifa encounter
On Monday, Juventus held their last training session at Continassa before making the trip to Israel. The Bianconeri will take on Maccabi Haifa for the second time in six days. After emerging victorious in the home encounter, Max Allegri’s men will be hoping to earn their second Champions League win in a row on Tuesday.
Emirates Interested In Buying Manchester United
The Emirates are now said to be interested in buying Manchester United.
SB Nation
Kanté, Ziyech miss AC Milan trip as Potter looks for another statement win for Chelsea
A squad of 22 players landed safely in Milan this evening, ahead of tomorrow night’s match against AC Milan. Three players were left back in London, one expected in Wesley Fofana, one surprising in Hakim Ziyech, and one increasingly frustrating, in N’Golo Kanté, who has suffered a setback in his recovery from his hamstring problem.
ESPN
Transfer Talk: Ivan Toney linked with Manchester United amid uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo's future
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Man United look to...
BBC
Premier League title push 'doesn't seem viable' for Liverpool
Diogo Jota says a genuine Premier League title challenge "doesn't seem viable" currently but reiterated the season is "still in the beginning" and there remains plenty for Liverpool to play for. Sunday's loss to Arsenal left the Reds in 10th and 14 points adrift of the Gunners. When...
