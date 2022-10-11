Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the weekend, temperatures climbed to the mid-80s in Portland, breaking decades-old records, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also said that high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the 60s for the region. A cold, dry front will bring a short-lived reprieve from the heat on Tuesday before temperatures rise once more later in the week. Smoke from nearby wildfires has also prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to issue an air advisory alert in effect through Friday. Joining us to discuss the record warm start to autumn is Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO