opb.org
With 80-degree days and little rain, is relief in sight for record warm October weather in Oregon?
Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the weekend, temperatures climbed to the mid-80s in Portland, breaking decades-old records, according to the National Weather Service. The agency also said that high temperatures for this time of year are typically in the 60s for the region. A cold, dry front will bring a short-lived reprieve from the heat on Tuesday before temperatures rise once more later in the week. Smoke from nearby wildfires has also prompted the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality to issue an air advisory alert in effect through Friday. Joining us to discuss the record warm start to autumn is Colby Neuman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Portland.
To rain, or not to rain? That is the question
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – It’s rare to have a conversation in October that doesn’t include rain. Let’s have a conversation about THAT!. We are 35% through the month of October and we have only had a trace of rain. That’s not a great sign. This is the time of the year when the faucet turns on and the water starts to flow. It doesn’t always work out that way, but more often than not, we are bringing in at least SOME rain.
nbc16.com
Columbus Day Storm: 60 years ago, a look back at the storm all others are measured against
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Columbus Day Storm has gone down in history as the single most devastating storm to strike Oregon in the 20th century. Now 60 years after the storm, KATU News dug into our archives for footage from that fateful day. Oct. 12, 1962, started like any...
WMTW
Powerful mid-fall storm on the way for Mainers
PORTLAND, Maine — A powerful mid-fall storm will bring heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Maine starting Thursday night and will linger for some through Friday afternoon. A powerful cold front will sweep through the areas overnight Thursday into Friday and then find itself stalled out on Friday. Most...
beachconnection.net
Why is Oregon Coast / Washington Coast Foggy When It's Hot Inland?
(Newport, Oregon) – There's a long-standing, even worn-out witticism or saying among Oregonians: if it's sunny inland it means fog on the coast. While that's technically not entirely correct, certainly statistically, that does happen often enough to be a frustration to Oregon coast travelers in the summer. In the winter and other seasons, that's definitely not true. (Photo Oregon Coast Beach Connection: Hug Point near Cannon Beach under some fog)
newscenter1.tv
First snow of the season!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- Many locations across the Black Hills received their first snowflakes of the season Wednesday morning. Reports stretched from Lead to Colonial Pine Hills, where a dusting of snow sat on the ground, cooled by a passing cold front. In fact, the first snowfall of the year at NewsCenter1 in Rapid City took place exactly one year ago, but the station didn’t catch flakes today.
KDRV
Air quality warning issued as fires send smoke across Oregon
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Smoke from wildfires including the Cedar Creek Fire will negatively impact air quality in several regions of Oregon, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency. The DEQ and LRAPA issued a poor air quality advisory for many regions in...
Brrrring it on: Winter forecast conference set for Oct. 22.
The 30th annual event hosted by the President Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society will be held at OMSI.Anyone wondering what winter will bring should attend the 30th Annual Winter Weather Forecast Conference started at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22 at OMSI. Presented by the Oregon Chapter of the American Meteorological Society, the event It is free and open to the public. It brings forecasters from throughout the Pacific Northwest together to predict the upcoming winter. Returning ones review their previous forecasts, sometimes to their chagrin. This is expected to be a rare third consecutive La Nina...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Region can expect some drought relief
PENDLETON – The dry, hot summer saw this region move up a notch on the drought meter to the ‘abnormally dry’ category. National Weather Service meteorologist Camden Plunkett said there is a strong chance that things will improve. “The forecast is about 80 to 100 percent of...
Historic 'Columbus Day Storm' struck the Pacific Northwest 60 years ago with power of Category 3 hurricane
Wednesday marks 60 years since what is considered the greatest storm to strike the Pacific Northwest: the Columbus Day Storm – a storm with somewhat similar impacts to a major hurricane.
KTVZ
Oregon DEQ issues air quality advisory for Deschutes, other counties due to Cedar Creek Fire smoke
PORTLAND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency issued an air quality advisory Tuesday due to continuous smoke impacts in Lane County and intermittent smoke impacts in Clackamas, Deschutes, Douglas, northern Klamath, Lake, Multnomah and Washington counties from the Cedar Creek fire and fires in Washington.
centraloregondaily.com
Elk or deer roadkill in Oregon? Salvagers reminded to still report them
As we get into the peak season of vehicle collisions with deer and elk in Oregon, the state fish and wildlife and transportation departments are reminding drivers to be cautious. And they’re reminding folks that while salvaging roadkill is OK, there are still rules to be followed. Oregon Department...
montanarightnow.com
Snow touches down in central Montana
MONARCH, Mont. - Snow has touched down in the area of the Little Belt Mountains and throughout central Montana Tuesday morning. A Facebook post from the US National Weather Service Great Falls said snow fell overnight at Showdown Montana, and the Montana Department of Transportation said via Facebook snow fell overnight at Monarch Canyon US 89.
Average first snowfall dates in Michigan
You might think it's way too early to talk about snow in West Michigan, but it hasn't been over the last week.
Gov. Brown announces trip to Asia, will miss Biden’s Portland visit
Oregon Governor Kate Brown is traveling to Asia this week her office announced Wednesday.
oregontoday.net
Oregon Quake, Oct. 10
A rare on land earthquake shook the Willamette Valley of Oregon on Friday, Oct. 7. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was measured at a 4.4-magnitude and was located east to southeast of Lacomb, Oregon, in Linn County near Green Peter Lake and the Santiam Wilderness just before 6 a.m., at a depth of 13.2-kilometers. The quake was reportedly felt from Eugene to Vancouver, WA.
Oregon’s latest ACT scores show rock-bottom performance
New ACT scores out Wednesday show that very few Oregon high school students took the ACT – and the average scores for those who did was far lower than in any of the 11 other states with which Oregon could fairly be compared. Just 7% of students in Oregon’s...
focushillsboro.com
Legislators Are Urging Gov. Kate Brown To Act Quickly On Microchip’s Proposed $3 Billion, 650-person Oregon Factory
According to Oregon’s civic officials, the new factory Microchip Technology is considering building at its Gresham facility may eventually cost $3 billion and employ 650 people. The executives of the organisation wrote to Gov. Kate Brown in a letter that was acquired by The Oregonian/OregonLive, saying that the expansion...
KTVZ
Gov. Brown to lead trip to S. Korea, Japan, Oregon’s first trade mission to Asia since 2019
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Gov. Kate Brown announced details Wednesday of Oregon’s upcoming trade mission to South Korea and Japan, focused on promoting foreign investment and business expansion in Oregon as the two countries reopen fully to tourism, trade, and business travel. The governor will lead the mission from...
Unexploded Grenades Wash Up on Oregon Beach
Located on the western coast of Oregon, Newport is known for its beaches, its aquarium and its numerous historic structures. Recently, however, the coastal town has become known for something a little more alarming — what appears to be an array of unexploded grenades that began washing ashore, and which necessitated the local police to send a warning to area residents.
