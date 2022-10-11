Crusaders clinch spot in sectionals with win against WG

SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders clinched a spot in sectionals with a win at home on Monday.

The Elmira Notre Dame boys soccer team clinched a spot in sectionals with a 4-0 win at home against Watkins Glen on senior night. Guilherme Toigo and David Bermejo scored first half goals for the Crusaders to send Notre Dame into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Kevin Green and Sebastian Capriotti added second half goals for the Crusaders.

Elmira Notre Dame wraps up their regular season on Tuesday on the road against Trumansburg at 4:30 p.m. The Senecas wrapped up their regular season Monday night.

