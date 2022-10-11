Crusaders clinch spot in sectionals with win against WG
SOUTHPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – The Crusaders clinched a spot in sectionals with a win at home on Monday.
The Elmira Notre Dame boys soccer team clinched a spot in sectionals with a 4-0 win at home against Watkins Glen on senior night. Guilherme Toigo and David Bermejo scored first half goals for the Crusaders to send Notre Dame into halftime with a 2-0 lead. Kevin Green and Sebastian Capriotti added second half goals for the Crusaders.
Elmira Notre Dame wraps up their regular season on Tuesday on the road against Trumansburg at 4:30 p.m. The Senecas wrapped up their regular season Monday night.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.
Comments / 0