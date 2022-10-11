ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddonfield, NJ

Historical Society of Haddonfield hosts Haunted Haddonfield walking tours

Join the Historical Society of Haddonfield on a walking tour of old Haddonfield with ghost stories and legends from the popular books, Haunted Haddonfield I and Haunted Haddonfield II by Bill Meehan. The tours will take place Oct. 14, 15, 21, 22, 28 and 29. The tour begins at 7 p.m. at Greenfield Hall and winds past the cemetery. The tour lasts about 60 minutes and can be enjoyed by everyone: couples, groups and families.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Autumn Lands comes to Historic Smithville Park

Autumn is here, and the Burlington County Parks System is celebrating with the ultimate fall festival. Autumn Lands, Burlington County’s celebration of the fall season, will be held Saturday at Historic Smithville Park in Eastampton and will offer seasonal foods, music, entertainment and activities for everyone in the family. The free festival will be held from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
Interact club hosts 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul”

The Interact Club at Moorestown High School invites all to attend its 23rd annual “Soup for the Soul” charity event from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on February 11, 2023. All proceeds are donated to Philabundance, which is dedicated to ending hunger in the Delaware Valley. Tickets to this fully student-run event, held at the Moorestown Community House, grant access to a buffet-style meal with all-you-can-eat soup and bread donated by local restaurants. Enjoy live music, a silent auction, raffles, and a balloon artist throughout the day. During this cold time of the year, what could be a better way to warm up than by enjoying a steamy bowl of soup with members of your community, while also supporting a great cause?
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Harrison Township PTA’s golf outing will include coat donations

The Harrison Township school district’s Parent Teacher Association (PTA) will host its first golf outing Monday at Westwood Golf Club in Woodbury, an event that will benefit township schools. “We thought a PTA golf outing would do a lot for us,” said Andrew Walter, a volunteer for the event....
WOODBURY, NJ
City
Haddonfield, NJ
Friends Enrichment Program celebrates 25 years

The Friends Enrichment Program (FEP) of Moorestown celebrated its 25th anniversary at Perkins Center for the Arts on Oct. 2. The volunteer nonprofit helps provide underserved children in the township with life-enriching activities and scholarships. Since its 1997 inception, the program has raised more than $300,000 and given out more than 1,000 scholarships to approximately 500 children.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Boys and Girls Club teen center at Rowan to stress career options

For elementary-school students growing up in Glassboro and Paulsboro, the Boys and Girls Club of Gloucester County center offers a safe haven after school. But the club will now be able to offer a place for middle- and-high school students to go after school and learn about career choices and options. It reached an historic agreement with Rowan College of South Jersey in Glassboro last month to establish a teen center for the club on campus.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
Boy Scout troop open house aims at new membership

The township’s Boy Scout Troop 61 held an open house for the community at Our Lady of Good Counsel’s Parish School gym on Oct. 5 to encourage membership. Troop 61 welcomes boys ages 11 to 17 who have an interest in scouting. No previous experience or affiliation with a Cub Scout pack is necessary and members need not be Moorestown residents or have a particular religious affiliation.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Township schools get ‘seal of approval’

The township school district for the first time earned a new distinction and award in late September from an online education program that has been geared to districts across the country, including Cinnaminson. EVERFI is an organization that for more than a decade has tackled intractable social issues by providing...
CINNAMINSON, NJ
Police department receives presentation of accreditation

The accreditation program director for the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs of Police gave a presentation of accreditation to the township police department at council’s meeting on Oct. 3. “ … Currently, out of the totality of the law-enforcement agencies in the state of New Jersey, about 43...
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Letter to the Editor: Joseph Horwitz

As a former candidate for Moorestown Board of Education (BOE) last year, I was pleased that many of my fellow candidates spoke about creating an inclusive BOE and rejected partisan and extreme dialogue. That’s why I was very concerned to recently read an endorsement of three of our current BOE candidates by a polarizing organization that calls itself The New Jersey Project. Claudine Leone Morano, Mark Villanueva and Danielle Miller were endorsed along with 165 other candidates who the founders claimed share their extreme views.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
Eastern girls soccer head McGroarty wins his 500th game

When the Eastern High School girls soccer team defeated Haddonfield in a convincing 4-1 victory recently, there was much to celebrate, notably that the team became the first in the Olympic conference to 10 wins, first place in the conference and a fifth straight win. But no feat was more...
HADDONFIELD, NJ
Burlington County elections officials remind residents to register to vote by Oct. 18

Burlington County elections officials are reminding residents to register to vote by Oct. 18 to participate in this year’s general election in November. “Our nation’s democracy works best and is strongest when we all participate in it. We’re encouraging all eligible U.S. citizens who aren’t yet registered to do so before the deadline and learn about the different ways to cast your ballot,” said Burlington County Superintendent of Elections Dawn Marie Addiego. “You can now vote by mail, drop box or machine. All three methods are safe and secure, but it all begins with being registered. It’s the first step to making sure your voice is heard.”
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ

