Burlington County elections officials are reminding residents to register to vote by Oct. 18 to participate in this year’s general election in November. “Our nation’s democracy works best and is strongest when we all participate in it. We’re encouraging all eligible U.S. citizens who aren’t yet registered to do so before the deadline and learn about the different ways to cast your ballot,” said Burlington County Superintendent of Elections Dawn Marie Addiego. “You can now vote by mail, drop box or machine. All three methods are safe and secure, but it all begins with being registered. It’s the first step to making sure your voice is heard.”

BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO