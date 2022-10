NORMAN — When Brent Venables said after taking a 49-0 loss to rival Texas on Saturday that his team looked "tired" and needed to be "fresher," it raised a lot of eyebrows. This Oklahoma team has been on an entirely different grind ever since Lincoln Riley left — and took defensive coordinator Alex Grinch and strength coach Bennie Wiley with him — for USC.

NORMAN, OK ・ 1 DAY AGO