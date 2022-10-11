Read full article on original website
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Semi Jack-knifed, Viaduct Is Closed
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford FD Were On Scene Of A Possible Fire At A Local Business…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident Wiith Injuries On the East Side, Avoid the Area For A Bit
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Rockford Police Department Release Information on 7 Different Shootings Over The Last Few Days
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Update, Extrication Canceled, Still Avoid The Area
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Ambulances At Accident In Machesney Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene On The West Side, Possible Officer Involved Shooting
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: DRUG BUST IN SOUTH BELOIT
WIFR
Police: Shots fired in Freeport; suspect at-large
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport police are looking for a man possibly connected to a shooting Tuesday night. Police dispatched just after 6:30 Tuesday to W. Clark Street and N. Cherry Avenue for a report of multiple shots fired. During the investigation, officers learned the suspect, a black male subject...
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: One Vehicle Accident In Pecatonica Area
Police: Rockford man arrested after multiple shootings in Freeport
FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Rockford man was arrested Sunday after multiple shootings in Freeport, police said. Freeport Police officers responded to the 200 block of E. Pleasant Street around 8:15 p.m. Sunday for multiple shots fired, according to the department. They learned from an uninjured 18-year-old man that a Black male wearing a black […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Accident With Possible Multiple Injuries, Avoid The Area…
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Possible Structure Fire On The East Side
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Police Are Investigating A “Battery” On The West Side
Seven shootings in Rockford over the weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police reported seven shootings in the city between Saturday and early Monday morning. Saturday, October 8th One woman was shot around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, in the 5800 block of Garrett Lane. The 28-year-old victim is expected to survive, police said. Rockford Police have charged Timothy Gentry, 44, of […]
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Fully Engulfed Vehicle Fire In Middle Of Road In Rockford
rockfordscanner.com
Keep Up The Good Work Sending In Your Tips & Content: Officers Working 2 More Scenes in Winnebago County
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Two Accidents Very Close To Each Other On Busy Roadway
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Vehicle Flees And Attempted To Strike A Officer In Loves Park
rockfordscanner.com
Rockford Scanner™: Local Police Are Searching For The Wanted Individuals.
