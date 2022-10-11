Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
weareiowa.com
Nike signs Caitlin Clark to NIL deal
This adds just another endorsement deal for the junior guard out of Dowling Catholic. The All-American already has deals with Hy-Vee and H&R Block.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘I just knew this is where I wanted to go!’: Belzer to play softball at Rogers State
Mariah Belzer of Ankeny Centennial has committed to play softball at Rogers State University, an NCAA Division II school in Claremore, Okla. Belzer, who plays for the Jaguars Elite club team, announced her decision on Twitter last week. “What I really liked about Rogers State was how nice the coaches...
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny swimmers win 9 of 12 events, roll past S.E. Polk in their final dual meet
The Ankeny girls’ swimming team closed out its dual-meet season with a 128-58 victory at Southeast Polk on Tuesday. The sixth-ranked Hawkettes won nine of the 12 events, including all three relays. They finished with records of 1-4 in the CIML Conference and 3-5 overall. “It was a good...
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawkettes capture Bettendorf crown, extend winning streak to 14 matches
The Ankeny volleyball team hasn’t lost in the last month. The second-ranked Hawkettes cruised to the title of the Bettendorf Invitational on Saturday, winning all five of their matches without dropping a set. They have now won 14 consecutive matches. Ankeny, which hasn’t lost since it fell to No....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ankenyfanatic.com
Jaguars’ winning streak ends as 2nd-half rally falls short vs. Waukee Northwest
Friday’s loss to visiting Waukee Northwest may not cost the Ankeny Centennial football team a Class 5A playoff berth. But the 20-14 setback could hurt the Jaguars’ playoff seeding. Centennial entered the game with a No. 7 ranking in last week’s RPI ratings by the Iowa High School...
Texas Roadhouse coming to Altoona
ALTOONA, Iowa — Texas Roadhouse, the restaurant known for its legendary dinner rolls and steaks, is rolling into Altoona. The chain is scheduled to open their 8,000 square-foot restaurant in early December at 2363 Adventureland Drive NW. The new location is looking to hire a staff of 200, with...
kyoutv.com
Multiple mountain lion sightings confirmed in central Iowa
NEW VIRGINIA, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement have confirmed mountain lion sightings in central Iowa. In a Facebook post, the Madison County and Warren County Sheriff’s Office said the confirmed sightings were in New Virginia and St. Charles and St. Mary’s area. That’s south of Des Moines.
who13.com
‘Ride with Greg’ raising hopes, money for injured Ankeny teacher
ANKENY, IOWA — An Ankeny High School teacher is still in the hospital, a week and a half after a cycling accident. Since news first broke of his crash, his community is rallying behind him. Greg Lage was riding his bike home after bartending on Saturday morning when he...
RELATED PEOPLE
Wilson’s Orchard And Farm To Open Second Iowa Location
This time of year, there is no better way to spend a fall afternoon than going to an apple orchard. The fall colors, delicious food, and time outdoors are the favorite activities of many here in Eastern Iowa. One of the most popular spots to visit is Wilson's Orchard and Farm in Iowa City. You can pick apples, check out all the pumpkins, and enjoy some food and craft beverages while you're there. And now, Wilson's has announced that they are going to be opening a second Iowa location!
KCCI.com
Family of 12 loses home to fire
DES MOINES, Iowa — A family of 12 is desperate to find a new place to live after a fire forced them out of their previous home on Des Moines' South Side. The blended family of 10 children and two adults has been staying in different places since the fire Saturday.
Inspiring: Iowa TV News Reporter Comes Out as Trans On Air: ‘Best Act of Self Actualization’ (VIDEO)
Des Moines, Iowa, news reporter Nora J. S. Reichardt is being celebrated after coming out as a transgender woman. In September, the 24-year-old, who has worked at Local 5 News since July 2021, began the process of her medical transition. Now, she's reintroducing herself to her community, beginning with coming out on air to her co-worker Eva Andersen.
iheart.com
ISU Student Dies After Fall
AMES, Iowa -- An Iowa State University student who died in Ames last summer was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy and toxicology study by the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Two Killed in UTV Accident Near Vinton
It happened Saturday afternoon around 4 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says a pickup truck and UTV were both heading eastbound on 61st Street Lane approaching 68th Avenue Drive when the pickup went to pass the UTV. The UTV turned left in front of the pickup and the pickup hit it – with the UTV rolling into the ditch and ejecting the two occupants.
Spotty Severe Thunderstorms forecast for Portions of Iowa
(Des Moines) A cold front moving through the state tonight and tomorrow morning could potentially bring some isolated severe thunderstorms. Jim Lee with the National Weather Service in Des Moines is looking for thunderstorms to pop up along that front. Lee says some areas will get storms, and some areas...
nomadlawyer.org
Ames: 7 Best Places To Visit In Ames, lowa
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Ames, Iowa,. Ames is a city located in Iowa, USA. It is a growing tourist destination and offers several things to do. While the city is smaller than most cities, it still offers unique attractions for visitors. For example, the nearby Iowa State University has many museums and exhibits to see.
who13.com
Central Iowa rivers reduced to puddles by drought
AMES, IOWA — The lack of rain has left rivers and streams in parts of Iowa in an constant state of recession since Spring. The National Weather Service in Johnston tracks the rivers normally in times of flooding. They also do keep track of the rivers, even when there is little to no water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa State Student Killed by Fall
(Ames, IA) An Iowa State University student who died last August was not a victim of foul play. The Ames Police Department says an autopsy by the state Medical Examiner’s Office shows 20-year-old Emma Timmer died after falling from her apartment balcony to the balcony of the apartment below. Timmer was found on that balcony on the morning of August 10th. Ames Police say there does not appear to be any criminal activity involved in her death.
who13.com
1 person dead, 2 injured in Dallas County crash
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – A Boone man died Monday morning and two other people were injured in a crash just outside of Granger. It happened around 9:10 a.m. on Highway 17 just north of the exit from Highway 141, according to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol. A semi-truck was traveling northbound on Highway 17 when the driver failed to yield to an oncoming southbound car and turned west onto Broadway Street, directly in the path of the car. The car struck the side of the semi-truck.
who13.com
SUV hits UTV in Des Moines, seriously injuring man
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police responded to a serious accident involving an SUV and a UTV Wednesday morning on Des Moines’ northeast side. It happened a little after 7:30 a.m. at E. 16th Street and Hull Avenue, a few blocks away from Grand View University. Sgt. Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department said an eastbound vehicle struck the UTV, a John Deere Gator, which was crossing the street.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Iowa
If you happen to live in Iowa and you are looking for new places to explore, you are in luck because that's what this article is all about, three beautiful places in Iowa that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. They are great choices for people of all ages and no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will definitely find something for your liking in any of these places.
Comments / 0