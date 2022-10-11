ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

NBC4 Columbus

Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sunny95.com

2 teens killed in separate shootings

COLUMBUS – For the second time in three days, Columbus police are investigating a shooting that has taken the life of a teenager. Thirteen-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot to death at approximately 5:46 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wedgewood Drive where he was found by officers arriving at scene after being dispatched on a reported shooting, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Homicide Unit said.
COLUMBUS, OH
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police searching for suspects in University District library beating

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
COLUMBUS, OH
Joy 107.1

Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting

According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
COLUMBUS, OH

