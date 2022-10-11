Read full article on original website
Police identify 13-year-old shot, killed in Hilltop neighborhood
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 13-year-old boy has died after being shot in the Hilltop neighborhood on Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened in the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive around 5:45 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found Sinzae Reed shot in the street. He was taken to OhioHealth Doctors West...
Police: Boy, 13, dead in west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A teenage boy is dead following a shooting on the west side of Columbus, according to Columbus police. Police said officers responded to a call for a shooting at approximately 5:46 p.m. Wednesday on the 800 block of Wedgewood Drive. The victim, identified by police at the scene as a 13-year-old […]
19-year-old arrested in King-Lincoln Bronzeville double murder
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested and charged in connection to the fatal shooting of two men in the King-Lincoln Bronzeville area east of Downtown Columbus, per police. Police say Omarion King was arrested Tuesday evening by SWAT officers just before 10 p.m. and charged with the shooting deaths of Eugene […]
sunny95.com
2 teens killed in separate shootings
COLUMBUS – For the second time in three days, Columbus police are investigating a shooting that has taken the life of a teenager. Thirteen-year-old Sinzae Reed was shot to death at approximately 5:46 p.m. in the 800 Block of Wedgewood Drive where he was found by officers arriving at scene after being dispatched on a reported shooting, Sgt. Edward Powell III of the Homicide Unit said.
Police searching for 12-year-old suspects in south Columbus purse snatching
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is looking for two 12-year-old suspects accused of stealing a 61-year-old woman's purse on the city's south side. Police said the incident happened just before 10 a.m. in the 1300 block of Linwood Avenue on Monday. Three suspects approached the woman...
Man, 18, charged with murder in 15-year-old’s shooting death at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old man is wanted as a suspect in the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks, 15, at Franklin Park Monday. According to court records, Roshawn Adkins Jr. has been charged with murder and has a warrant for his arrest. CPD major crimes bureau commander Mark Denner spoke to the media to […]
Police: Woman shot during argument at Whitehall Kroger parking lot
WHITEHALL, Ohio — A woman was shot during an argument in the parking lot of a Kroger in Whitehall on Monday. Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. outside the Kroger located at 3675 East Broad Street. The woman drove herself to the hospital after the shooting. She...
Woman talks about trying to save life of teenage girl fatally shot at Franklin Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A woman who heard gunshots Monday afternoon at Franklin Park is sharing details about how she tried to save the life of a teenage girl who was fatally shot. Misty, who lives across the street from where the shooting happened, said she heard at least six shots.
13 accused gang members arrested in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Thirteen alleged members of a street gang operating in Columbus have been arrested as part of a week-long operation. The Columbus Division of Police, in conjunction with the ATF Task Force and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4 and wrapped up the operation on […]
Man trying to break up fight gets shot in west Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man police said was attempting to break up an argument was shot on Columbus’ west side Monday afternoon. Officers responded to a call of a shooting near Wedgewood Drive and Eakin Road in the Holly Hill neighborhood just after 4:40 p.m., Columbus police said. When officers arrived at the scene, […]
Woman arrested in Whitehall Kroger shooting
A woman has been arrested for shooting another woman at a Kroger parking lot in Whitehall.
Woman threatens shooting at Columbus elementary school
A woman was arrested Monday after threatening to “shoot someone” outside a Columbus elementary school, police said.
Road rage in Columbus ends with car ramming and driver running, police say
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Monday morning argument on a Columbus road ended with an intentional hit-and-run, but the driver didn’t take his car with him, according to police. Officers arrived at the 900 block of North Cassady Ave. at around 6:30 a.m. after getting a report of an injury crash. When they got there, […]
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for suspects in University District library beating
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking for the public's help in identifying three men accused of beating a man up outside a library last month. Police released pictures of three men Tuesday. Investigators said five men jumped a 21-year-old man outside the Columbus Metropolitan Library on North High Street on Sept. 21 around 7 p.m.
Cameras were not in Franklin Park where 15-year-old girl was fatally shot
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Just this year, 10TV has covered violence in at least seven public places, including Nafzger Park, Westgate Park, Saunders Park, and at Weinland Park. On Monday, Franklin Park was added to that list. “We're going to do whatever it takes to make sure this community feels...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus police asking for help identifying bank robbery suspect
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are asking the public for help in identifying a bank robbery suspect. A suspect entered a bank in the 2500 block of East Dublin Granville Road around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said the suspect approached a bank teller and handed them a...
myfox28columbus.com
13 Columbus gang members indicted on 84 felony charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said 13 Columbus gang members have been indicted on 84 state felony charges following an 18-month investigation. Columbus police, the ATF and Franklin County Sheriff's Office started Operation Mind Your Manors on Oct. 4. The operation ended on Tuesday and was the culmination of an 18-month-long investigation into the BL-800 gang. Police said the gang is responsible for several violent crimes in west Columbus.
Girl, 15, dies after Franklin Park shooting
According to NBC4i, a 15-year-old girl is dead after a shooting in Franklin Park Monday afternoon. Columbus police said Lovely Kendricks was pronounced dead at 9:35 p.m., hours after police said she was shot during a fight at Franklin Park. According to Columbus police, officers responded to a ShotSpotter call at approximately 3:20 p.m. in the […]
Police: Man intentionally crashed head-on into car after argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was arrested Monday morning after police said he crashed his car into another man's car on purpose. Officers were called to the 900 block of North Cassady Avenue off of East 5th Avenue for a report of a crash around 6:30 a.m. Upon arrival,...
Mom demands answers after 10-year-old son injured in south Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Several stitches and a few bandages later, all Tamecca Lee and her 10-year-old son David Yarbrough II can do is smile. "To see him happy...makes me happy,” Lee said. A few days ago, she was everything but happy. Her son was shot Saturday morning while...
