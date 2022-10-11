ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles, MO

FOX2now.com

Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis

Local James Beard Award-nominated Chef Ben Welch cooks for his father and other cancer warriors at the Lombardi Foundation Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner. Pet of the Week: Dalph. Dalph...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
recordpatriot.com

Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores

The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
DES PERES, MO
myleaderpaper.com

St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter

A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Misfit and Mayhem

The City Museum is a bit zany on a daily basis, so you can only imagine what it's like at Halloween.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat

ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles. On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.
SAINT CHARLES, MO
FOX2now.com

Wednesday Forecast

St. Louis-area police say Missouri's juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level. Cleanup is underway at Dome...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Tim's Travels: Masked Singer returns

St. Louis-area police say Missouri's juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level. Cleanup is underway at Dome...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening for a brighter smile

Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?. Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening for a brighter …. Do you find...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Monday Forecast

Noel Coward's Private Lives hits the stage through …. Let's meet Amelia Pedlow, she plays Amanda Prynne. We now know the identity of the pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed during a five-car crash in Overland. What Are You Doing About It? Career Expo & Happy...
OVERLAND, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI

A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
HIGH RIDGE, MO
recordpatriot.com

Hawaiian Bros readies to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
KMOV

I-270 open again in North County

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

