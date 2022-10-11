Read full article on original website
FOX2now.com
Vehicle and school bus crash in north St. Louis
News Weather Watch Traffic Sports Contests Studio STL Jobs Connect. Chef Ben Welch cooks for father and cancer warriors …. Local James Beard Award-nominated Chef Ben Welch cooks for his father and other cancer warriors at the Lombardi Foundation Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner. Pet of the Week: Dalph. Dalph...
recordpatriot.com
Oscar Mayer Weinermobile visiting local Schnucks stores
The famous Oscar Mayer Weinermobile is making its way to the region and will be on display throughout the area Wednesday through Sunday. All of the stops through Friday will be at Schnucks grocery stores starting with the Godfrey Schnucks, at 2712 Godfrey Road, and the Edwardsville Schnucks at 2222 Troy Road from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. today.
St. Charles police searching for 2 suspects after shots fired Wednesday afternoon
ST CHARLES, Mo. — The St. Charles Police Department is looking for two men involved in an altercation that led to shots being fired Wednesday afternoon. St. Charles police responded to a report of shots fired after noon Wednesday near Highway 94 and North 3rd Street. Officers found that...
myleaderpaper.com
St. Louis woman allegedly abandons twins with Arnold babysitter
A 35-year-old St. Louis woman allegedly left her 2-year-old twins with a babysitter in Arnold, who contacted police after nearly 35 hours because she feared the mother had abandoned the boy and girl. The Department of Family Services took custody of the children, Arnold Police reported. The 23-year-old Arnold woman...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Misfit and Mayhem
The City Museum is a bit zany on a daily basis, so you can only imagine what it's like at Halloween.
St. Charles police warn parents to check children's candy from Saturday trunk or treat
ST CHARLES, Mo. — A small bag of Delta 8 edibles was reportedly found in a child's Halloween candy after a trunk or treat event at a car show in St. Charles. On Saturday, the St. Charles Police Department made a Facebook post warning parents whose children participated Saturday in the trunk or treat at JJ's Car Show located at 1215 S. Duchesne Drive in St. Charles to check their kids' candy for Delta 8 edibles.
FOX2now.com
Wednesday Forecast
St. Louis-area police say Missouri's juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
Shots fired after argument over bicycle in St. Charles County
An investigation is underway after police say someone fired shots at another person during an argument over a bicycle in St. Charles County.
FOX2now.com
Shots fired after attempted burglary in south St. Louis County Sunday morning
Shocking video from a South County homeowner about an attempted robbery at his home that ended with shots fired Sunday morning.
FOX2now.com
Florissant woman sentenced to two years in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud
A Florissant woman was sentenced to two years in prison for COVID-19 loan fraud.
KMOV
Mom finds cannabis gummy worms in 5-year-old’s Halloween candy in St. Louis
Creve Coeur police use a drone in arrest of 2 teens after overnight car break-ins in West County. An 18-year-old and a 13-year-old...
FOX2now.com
Tim's Travels: Masked Singer returns
St. Louis-area police say Missouri's juvenile crime …. Missouri juvenile courts use a point system to determine whether a juvenile gets locked up for a crime. Many felony crimes do not reach that level.
FOX2now.com
Power Swabs offer 40% off Teeth Whitening for a brighter smile
Do you find yourself not smiling as big or allowing yourself to fully laugh because your teeth are not as white as they used to be?
FOX2now.com
Monday Forecast
We now know the identity of the pedestrian who was hit by a car and killed during a five-car crash in Overland.
myleaderpaper.com
Accident in High Ridge leads to arrest for suspected DWI
A 29-year-old High Ridge man was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated after a two-car accident Tuesday, Oct. 11, on Schumacher Road south of Hwy. 30 in High Ridge, the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported. He was arrested at about 2:50 p.m. Tuesday after being transported to Mercy Hospital...
Decomposed body found in car in north St. Louis, deemed suspicious
An investigation is underway after police found a decomposed body inside a car Monday.
7 dogs rescued in raid on notorious breeder in Douglas County, Missouri
A longtime problematic dog breeder in rural Missouri has been raided yet again.
recordpatriot.com
Hawaiian Bros readies to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Edwardsville's Hawaiian Bros restaurant is on the verge of opening. Tuesday evening showed a lot of cars in the parking lot and they did not belong to construction workers. It appeared to either be new employee training or a soft opening for family members and friends, not the general public.
KMOV
I-270 open again in North County
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A crash in north St. Louis County caused traffic for a few hours Wednesday afternoon on Interstate 270. The Missouri Department of Transportation said the crash happened before 3 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-270 before New Florissant. That stretch of the highway remains closed for a couple of hours. The I-170 northbound/eastbound exit to I-270 eastbound was also closed.
3 charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a woman in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. — Three people were indicted Wednesday in connection with the fentanyl overdose death of a 19-year-old woman in Jefferson County. According to charging documents, 22-year-old William Edward Martin, of St. Louis County, sold fentanyl to the woman in a Walgreens parking lot in Arnold on June 23.
