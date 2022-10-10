A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.

