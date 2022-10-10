Read full article on original website
Justice Department suing Georgia County for discrimination after 2 Black men fired
BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. — The Justice Department has filed a lawsuit against Bartow County, Georgia alleging that the county violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964 when it fired two Black men. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Prosecutors say the county subjected former employee...
fox5atlanta.com
Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates
SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
flagpole.com
New Poll Shows Kemp Leading Abrams and Warnock Locked in Tight Race
Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a close race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams trails Gov. Brian Kemp, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Georgia for the Georgia News Collaborative, a partnership among the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flagpole and other news organizations. Poll respondents...
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions
A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
MSNBC
Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources
Former Virginia Governor and DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe tells Andrea Mitchell the Democratic Party should not be denying money to close races in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, where party money “absolutely” can make a difference. “They should be flooded with resources,” says McAuliffe, emphasizing that “this is the most consequential election.” Oct. 12, 2022.
wabe.org
Election officials largely reject voter eligibility challenges under Georgia’s new election law
The eligibility of tens of thousands of Georgia voters is being challenged ahead of the midterm election on Nov. 8, with Cobb County and Chatham County election boards the latest to reject attempts to remove people from the registrar’s rolls. On Monday, the election boards in the Atlanta suburbs...
MSNBC
Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies
Republican Brian Kemp, who is running for Georgia governor and sharing the Republican ticket with Herschel Walker, has implemented extremist policies and laws like signing legislation that restricts access to voting. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, encourages Georgia voters to cast votes early to counteract Kemp’s voter suppression tactics. "I would argue that anyone looking at the totality of Mr. Kemp's history, they know who he is, and they know what he's done," Abrams tells Joy Reid.Oct. 13, 2022.
Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event
First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
Gov. Brian Kemp confident during campaign stop in rural Butler, but warns supporters of complacency
BUTLER, GA. (WRBL) — Gov. Brian Kemp made a quick campaign stop in Butler first thing Tuesday morning. Kemp was in his element in rural Taylor County. He was among friends like longtime Taylor County Sheriff Jeff Watson, the first to greet him when Kemp got off his campaign bus. The backdrop for the governor […]
Challenger maintains funding edge in Georgia superintendent’s race
Democratic challenger Alisha Thomas Searcy leads Republican incumbent Richard Woods in campaign fundraising.
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County
CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
Some Georgia candidates expected to be no-shows when series of debates kick off
ATLANTA — A series of debates will take place starting Sunday as the Atlanta Press Club series kicks off. But among them, it appears, will be some notable no-shows. In politics, debates are traditional. They are not required, especially for candidates who might think they can win without them.
Georgia news organizations, including the AJC, collaborate on 2022 voters’ poll
More than a hundred Georgia news organizations have joined to release a poll of the state’s likely voters, a new initiat...
News4Jax.com
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?
Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
WRDW-TV
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
WXIA 11 Alive
Georgia election guide 2022: Everything you need to know as a Peach State voter
Georgians will have a lot to weigh as they go to the polls and decide who represents and governs one of the country's most important swing states. This November, all eyes will be on Georgia, which has the makings of becoming a swing state. Georgians will have a lot to...
DeKalb County’s internal auditors refusing to release critical report
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — DeKalb County’s internal auditors are refusing to release an obviously critical report of the county’s Oracle software system, which is used to manage everything from human resources to purchasing to payroll for a government that spends about $1.2 billion a year. It’s clear...
NBC News
Georgia voters are ‘unfazed’ by Walker abortion allegations
Reports that Herschel Walker paid for a woman's abortion in 2009 — despite heavy national attention, and outright denial from Walker — has done little to move voters focused on crime, inflation and the cost of living.Oct. 10, 2022.
Atlanta’s Pride Parade showcases Georgia’s shifting politics
U.S. Sens. Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock sat side-by-side in a pink convertible. Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams ...
MSNBC
Joe: Walker ran right to the scandal, told story that made no sense
Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker on Tuesday told a story on the stump about a bull ditching three cows, and the Morning Joe panel discuses Walker's remarks and the support from Republican Sens. Tom Cotton and Rick Scott.Oct. 12, 2022.
