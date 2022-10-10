ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

Warnock-Walker debate: How to watch Georgia Senate candidates

SAVANNAH, Ga. - The race for U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to heat up. Republican Herschel Walker and Democrat Raphael Warnock will square off for the first and only time Friday night in Savannah. The debate will be broadcast on Nexstar stations in Savannah, Columbus and Augusta as well as on FOX 5 Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
New Poll Shows Kemp Leading Abrams and Warnock Locked in Tight Race

Sen. Raphael Warnock is in a close race with Republican challenger Herschel Walker, while Democrat Stacey Abrams trails Gov. Brian Kemp, according to a new poll conducted by the University of Georgia for the Georgia News Collaborative, a partnership among the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Flagpole and other news organizations. Poll respondents...
ATHENS, GA
New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions

A new poll released Wednesday shows that a majority of Georgians — particularly Black voters — continue to oppose the state’s new restrictive abortion law. Nearly 62% objected overall, with about 54% saying they strongly opposed it. Black respondents were the most adamantly against it, with 86.4% of them saying they firmly disapprove of the […] The post New poll finds nearly two-thirds of Georgia voters object to state’s new abortion restrictions appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
GEORGIA STATE
Fmr. DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe: Close races in NC, OH, WI should be ‘flooded' with party resources

Former Virginia Governor and DNC Chair Terry McAuliffe tells Andrea Mitchell the Democratic Party should not be denying money to close races in North Carolina, Ohio, and Wisconsin, where party money “absolutely” can make a difference. “They should be flooded with resources,” says McAuliffe, emphasizing that “this is the most consequential election.” Oct. 12, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Stacey Abrams encourages GA voters to vote early to neutralize Kemp’s voter suppression policies

Republican Brian Kemp, who is running for Georgia governor and sharing the Republican ticket with Herschel Walker, has implemented extremist policies and laws like signing legislation that restricts access to voting. Stacey Abrams, the Democratic nominee for Georgia governor, encourages Georgia voters to cast votes early to counteract Kemp’s voter suppression tactics. "I would argue that anyone looking at the totality of Mr. Kemp's history, they know who he is, and they know what he's done," Abrams tells Joy Reid.Oct. 13, 2022.
GEORGIA STATE
Jill Biden to join Stacey Abrams for Georgia event

First lady Jill Biden will deliver remarks at a political event with Georgia Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams on Friday, the first lady’s office announced. The event will take place in Atlanta and follow the first lady’s visit with service members at Georgia’s Fort Benning. The relationship...
GEORGIA STATE
National GOP sends help for Herschel Walker in Carroll County

CARROLLTON, Ga. — Georgia’s US Senate campaign is one of the biggest political stories in the country. The evidence was in Carroll County Tuesday, where two Senate heavyweights campaigned alongside Herschel Walker – whose campaign has been marred by reports of discord in his family and an abortion allegedly paid for by the anti-abortion Republican.
CARROLL COUNTY, GA
Georgia Vote 2022: What’s on your ballot?

Even if you don’t follow politics, there’s no avoiding knowing something about Brian Kemp, David Perdue, Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. That last name you probably knew long before he decided to run for U.S. Senate. And while you may not have known who was Georgia’s secretary of...
GEORGIA STATE
Ga. agency pulls GI Bill funding for church that was raided

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A state agency removed GI Bill eligibility from churches that were at the center of FBI raids over the summer, including at a location in Augusta. In June, the FBI served a search warrant at the Assembly of Prayer church on Old Tobacco Road just outside Gate 5 of Fort Gordon. At the same time, the agency served search warrants at a sister church in the Savannah area. Similar raids took place at church facilities elsewhere.
AUGUSTA, GA
