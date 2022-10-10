For a second straight day, beaches were closed to the public in Long Beach due to the threat of lightning storms. On Tuesday, Southern California residents saw rain showers all across the region were subsequently followed by lightning storms, including at local beaches. Though there was some light rain Wednesday morning, officials opted to play it safe. "We'll go out to the pier, to the beaches, and anybody in the water, and tell them to seek shelter," Long Beach Fire-Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. It was unfortunate for some families like the Crumedy family, who are visiting Southern California from Houston. "We came to...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO