Star softball player in Orange County dies of possible fentanyl poisoning
She was a senior at Troy High School in Fullerton and an accomplished softball player with more all-star pins than you can count. "That was a bonus you know, she was a great athlete," said mother Chrisa Corjeno. "But I was proud of her heart.Cornejo's 17-year-old daughter Trinity died just 11 days ago. On Sept. 30, Trinity was sent home in an Uber after nodding off at a get-together. Cornejo said her daughter talked with her aunt as she got ready for bed. "She did her skincare routine," said Cornejo. "She went and got an ice cream sandwich. My sister went to...
Behind the Scenes at the Pacific Airshow in Huntington Beach
It’s golden hour, and I’m flying 1,200 feet over Huntington Beach in the backseat of a T-33 Shooting Star subsonic jet trainer. Former commanding officer and team lead for the Canadian Snowbirds Air Demonstration Squadron Rob “Scratch” Mitchell is in the cockpit. “Sorry I’m not very chatty, but there is a lot going on at the moment,” he says over the headset. Alongside our fellow Ace Maker T-33, a B-25 Mitchell Bomber is in lead, and there are five aircraft to our right, including a jet-powered Waco biplane. As Thursday evenings go, this one is far from average.
15 Best Restaurants in Torrance, CA
The city of Torrance is part of Los Angeles County, California. Incorporated in 1921, Torrance's population has grown to 147,067, according to the 2020 census. Torrance's Pacific Ocean coastline is a whopping 1.5 miles long. This gorgeous Los Angeles South Bay spot is close to everything beautiful in Southern California,...
Lightning strikes lead to closure of pier, beach in Huntington Beach, Seal Beach
Huntington Beach and Seal Beaches closed their beaches Tuesday afternoon after lightning was spotted in the area.
Lightning storms prompt closure of beaches in Long Beach
For a second straight day, beaches were closed to the public in Long Beach due to the threat of lightning storms. On Tuesday, Southern California residents saw rain showers all across the region were subsequently followed by lightning storms, including at local beaches. Though there was some light rain Wednesday morning, officials opted to play it safe. "We'll go out to the pier, to the beaches, and anybody in the water, and tell them to seek shelter," Long Beach Fire-Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. It was unfortunate for some families like the Crumedy family, who are visiting Southern California from Houston. "We came to...
How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles
A catastrophic weather event could, according to a terrifying report out of UCLA, could dwarf California’s droughts, fires, and even earthquakes in overall destruction The post How an ARkstorm Could Wreak Havoc on Los Angeles appeared first on Los Angeles Magazine.
Scattered storms, lightning hit Southern California, with more expected
Scattered thunderstorms and lightning rumbled through parts of Southern California early Wednesday, with wet weather expected to continue through most of the day. A cluster of storms developed over southern Los Angeles County at around 2:30 a.m. and have been quickly moving over the area, traveling into Inglewood, downtown Los Angeles, Malibu and Pacific Palisades, said Todd Hall a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
Investigating the History of Featherly Regional Park
When my dad was an elementary school student in the early 1970s, he remembers going with a friend to Featherly Regional Park in Anaheim as part of Fullerton’s Youth Science Center. It was there that they learned about edible plants native to Orange County. Located roughly 30 minutes away from Fullerton on Santa Ana Canyon Road in Anaheim Hills, Featherly Regional Park has always been a natural riparian wilderness area. However, access to most of the park is now restricted, and the finest viewing opportunities are available from the Santa Ana River Bikeway which runs adjacent to the park.
Lightning strike warnings shut down LA, OC beaches
Officials in Los Angeles and Orange Counties closed many Southern California beaches for the second day in a row because of the threat of lightning storms."We'll go to the pier, to the beaches and anybody in the water and tell them to seek shelter," said Long Beach Marine Safety Chief Gonzalo Medina said. The National Weather Service warned of possible lightning strikes Wednesday starting at 11 a.m. along the coastal areas of Orange County. Isolated thunderstorms are expected to bring cloud-to-ground lightning strikes at beaches.Due to lightning, Los Angeles County lifeguards closed beaches from Cabrillo through Torrance/Redondo Beach, along with Hermosa...
126,219 SQFT Airport Plaza in Long Beach Sells for $29MM
Los Angeles, CA — Newmark announces it has completed the sale of Airport Plaza, a two-building, 126,219-square-foot multi-tenant office project in Long Beach, California for $29 million. Newmark Co-Head of U.S. Capital Markets Kevin Shannon, Executive Managing Director Ken White Senior Managing Director Scott Schumacher represented the seller, WCCP...
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Marina del Rey
MARINA DEL REY, Calif. – A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim. The victim was pronounced dead at...
How Anaheim Candidates Answer Key Questions on FBI Corruption Probe, Disney and Little Arabia
Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. Calls for change in city leadership have echoed throughout Anaheim City Hall following the revelation of an FBI corruption probe earlier this year.
West Nile Virus detected in Santa Ana
West Nile virus activity is still active in Orange County. New indications of West Nile virus have been found in the following cities: Santa Ana, Anaheim, Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra and Placentia. Residents can take precautions by wearing mosquito repellent when mosquitoes are more active at dawn or...
Los Angeles councilmen resist resignation in racism scandal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Two Los Angeles City Council members held out Thursday against overwhelming calls to resign for joining in bare-knuckles banter during a private meeting where a colleague was recorded making crude and racist remarks. Pressure mounted on Gil Cedillo and Kevin de Leon to follow the...
FOX 11 photographer Tony Buttitta springs into action to help hit-and-run victim
LOS ANGELES - Talk about being at the right place at the right time. FOX 11 news photographer Tony Buttitta jumped into action to help a citizen in need following a hit-and-run in downtown Los Angeles early Thursday morning. As he was on his way to meet FOX 11’s Gigi...
Profanity, graphic drawings tagged onto campaign signs in Huntington Beach
Campaign signs hung up along Yorktown Avenue in Huntington Beach were defaced with vulgar words, profanity and graphic drawings.
LA’s Famous P-22 Mountain Lion Stalks Family Home in Los Feliz
A couple says they came up close and personal with P-22, a mountain lion well-known for stalking Los Angeles County. Their home’s doorbell camera caught P-22 as their car was pulling into the driveway. According to the National Parks Service, P-22 is a roughly 12-year-old male mountain lion. He’s been monitored by a GPS collar since 2012. The big cat is such a celebrity, he’s even got his own annual festival in LA’s Griffith Park.
Cooler temperatures, chance of light rain expected Friday in SoCal
Light rain and cool temperatures are expected Friday in Southern California.
Long Beach man sentenced for executing a Guatemalan immigrant in Anaheim
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A third-striker was sentenced today to 40 years to life for murder for executing a 30-year-old Guatemalan immigrant after following the man home from a market in a botched robbery attempt. The killer was on parole when he shot 30-year-old Oscar Humberto Chunmichicoj in the head.
North Carolina Man 'In Shock' After $1 Million Lottery Win
The lucky winner plans to use his new prize to pay for his upcoming wedding.
