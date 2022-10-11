ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Man shoots a person several times after verbal argument, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 2 days ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on a verbal argument that turned violent.

On Oct. 7 at approximately 11:10 PM, Memphis Police responded to an aggravated assault call on Park Avenue, off of Lamar Avenue in Orange Mound.

Officers were told two people were involved in a verbal argument outside a business, and the conversation eventually moved inside.

One person pulled out a handgun and fired multiple shots, critically wounding the victim, police said.

Police also said that the suspect fled the scene in a red or maroon-colored SUV.

The suspect was described as wearing light-colored jeans, a denim jacket dark colored t-shirt, a white Memphis hat, and black/white Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

You can also submit your tip at http://www.crimestopmem.org.

If an arrest is made, you could be eligible to receive cash from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc.

©2022 Imagicomm Memphis, Inc.

Comments / 16

Cap124
1d ago

These types of people need to put down. They have absolutely no care for anyone and during punishment treated the same. Punishments need to be more severe for these types of crimes. Jail will no change this type of person. Will only make the person worse

Reply(3)
5
Darrin Howse
2d ago

Now he’s running scared wishing he haven’t did that, these guns got a lot of tough guys out here

Reply
6
xxx.
2d ago

This is almost laughable ! Because it happens every day in Memphis ! It’s sad !!!!

Reply(3)
8
 

Memphis, TN
