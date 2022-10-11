ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
October 11, 2022

ClutchPoints

Bronny James locks down epic NIL endorsement deal with Nike

Bronny James is already a popular figure in the basketball world because of his father LeBron James, but he’s starting to make his own mark in the sport. Bronny is now officially a Nike athlete as well, signing an endorsement deal with the company on Monday. Huge move for the youngster.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Stephen A. Smith makes wild Warriors’ Draymond Green Lakers claim after Jordan Poole fight

Draymond Green wants to be a Los Angeles Laker? That is what ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith said on First Take. Green is currently away from the Golden State Warriors after punching teammate Jordan Poole during a recent practice. Some people around the NBA world believe that Draymond wants to fix his relationship with the Warriors and potentially earn a long-term contract down the road. But Smith believes otherwise.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Jordan Poole allegedly hasn’t forgiven Draymond Green

Question marks abound after the Jordan Poole-Draymond Green incident and subsequent video leak from the Golden State Warriors practice. As things stand, the defending champs are keeping their current roster intact as they begin their title defense for the 2022-23 season. The dark cloud hovering over that decision thus far is whether the team chemistry will be where it needs to be for the on-court product to be at the standard most Warriors fans are used to.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Kristaps Porzingis
Bradley Beal
ClutchPoints

CJ McCollum nickname for Zion Williamson will get Pelicans fans hyped

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the New Orleans Pelicans this upcoming NBA season and the big reason is the anticipated return of Zion Williamson. Williamson missed all of last season with a foot injury but has been cleared for game action. He has played in preseason so far and has drawn strong praise, but none as big as most recently from his Pelicans teammate, CJ McCollum.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Empire Sports Media

Knicks fall to Pacers in endgame meltdown

The New York Knicks were cruising to what was supposed to be their third straight win in the preseason. All they needed was to protect a 10-point lead midway through the final quarter. But they couldn’t. The Indiana Pacers came storming back to avenge their earlier loss in New...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s IG story after ugly preseason performance vs. Timberwolves

Russell Westbrook isn’t in the best of graces with the fans of the Los Angeles Lakers these days, and performances like the ones he turned in against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the Lakers’ fifth preseason game won’t help his cause. In 25 minutes of action, Westbrook only mustered five points on 1-3 shooting from the field and 3-6 from the foul line, to go along with three turnovers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice

Blake Griffin signed with the Boston Celtics a couple of weeks ago and made his preseason debut on Friday. While he was certainly rusty, there were also some signs of promise as he looks to solidify himself a bench role in 2022-23. In his post-game interview, Griffin spoke about the maturity and focus of this […] The post Blake Griffin’s subtle shot at Nets puts Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving on notice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BROOKLYN, NY
ClutchPoints

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook is known for his fiery disposition on the court. He’s built a reputation over the years as a player who will get on his opponents’ throats from tip-off. During the Lakers’ preseason game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Westbrook’s competitive spirit was in full display once more. During the first […] The post Lakers guard Russell Westbrook, Jaden McDaniels play hot potato as tempers flare appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown made headlines last season after he refused to reveal his vaccination status. The All-Star forward cited his position as the vice president of the NBA Players Association as his motivation for keeping this matter private. If that rather intriguing incident caused reason to believe that Brown does not support the […] The post Celtics fans react to Jaylen Brown retweeting controversial Covid-19 vaccine news appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

LaMelo Ball sprains left ankle in Hornets loss to Wizards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Charlotte Hornets All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball sprained his left ankle in the third quarter of a preseason 116-107 loss to the Washington Wizards on Monday night when his foot was stepped on while he was driving to the basket. Ball was driving the left...
CHARLOTTE, NC
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters

When it comes to the true contenders, the Los Angeles Lakers have largely been written off next season. But at least one of LeBron James former teammates believes most people are sleeping on them too much. Iman Shumpert, who played with LeBron on the 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers title team, was vocal on a recent appearance […] The post LeBron James’ ex-teammate drops truth bomb on Lakers’ doubters appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on potential Mavs drop-off after losing Jalen Brunson

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic knows life without Jalen Brunson will be different and possibly more difficult; however, he doesn’t want to focus on that and on a guy that is no longer with the Mavs. Speaking with Callie Caplan of the Dallas Morning News, Doncic talked about the new-look Mavs and their prospects minus […] The post Luka Doncic gets brutally honest on potential Mavs drop-off after losing Jalen Brunson appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DALLAS, TX
