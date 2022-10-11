Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Authorities Looking for Homicide Suspect in South LA Area
A homicide suspect was being sought Wednesday in the South Los Angeles area, police said. Authorities went to 97th Street and Success Avenue at about 7:40 a.m. to serve a warrant, but the suspect was not found, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The man was reportedly seen running...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot in South Los Angeles Near Fremont High School
A man was wounded in a shooting in the Vermont Knolls neighborhood of South Los Angeles, police said Wednesday. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s 77th Division were called at 1:16 a.m. to the intersection of 76th Street and San Pedro Street near Fremont High School regarding a shots fired call, a LAPD spokeswoman told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
9-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing in Lancaster
A 9-year-old girl from Lancaster was reported missing Wednesday. Julia Cherrie Brown was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Julia is 5 feet tall, weighs 110 pounds, has black hair with brown eyes. She was last...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Four Banks Over Two Months
A 32-year-old man who allegedly robbed four banks over a two-month period was arrested in Long Beach Wednesday. Detectives from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department learned of the robberies, which occurred within close proximity to one another and involved a suspect giving a demand note to a teller before fleeing the scene, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
LASD: Sisters, 9 and 11, Reported Missing in Lancaster, Possibly With Uncle
Two sisters, ages 9 and 11, were reported missing from Lancaster and may be with their uncle, and authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find them. Julia Cherrie Brown, 9, and Jewel Precious Brown, 11, were last seen about 4 p.m. Tuesday on the 43500 block of 17th Street West, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Girl, 9, Missing From Lancaster Found
A 9-year-old girl who went missing from her Lancaster home has been found, authorities said Monday. Devine Sims was last seen about 11:30 a.m. Sunday at her residence in the 44700 block of Fifth Street East, and authorities sought the public’s help to find her. On Monday morning, the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect in Fatal Palm Springs Crash Charged with Murder
A Los Angeles man suspected of causing a fatal Palm Springs crash in July while under the influence was charged with murder Wednesday. Kevin Atteberry, 57, was additionally charged with two felony counts, one each of driving under the influence of alcohol causing great bodily injury and DUI of alcohol with .08% or more causing great bodily injury, as well as two misdemeanor counts, one each of a hit and run with property damage and driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Three Men Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Catalytic Converters
Three men have been arrested on suspicion of felony catalytic converter theft, Burbank police said Wednesday. Jesus Garciaramos, 26, of Sun Valley, Herbert Terceroescobar, 40, of Los Angeles, and 29-year-old Victor Trujillo, 29, of Los Angeles, were arrested Tuesday and booked on suspicion of conspiracy to commit grand theft, according to Sgt. Brent Fekety of the Burbank Police Department.
mynewsla.com
County Authorities Identify Man Killed in South Gate
A 42-year-old man who was killed in South Gate was identified Thursday. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. Tuesday to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Karim Quintero was identified as the victim by the...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Marina del Rey
A motorcyclist was killed Thursday after a crash in Marina del Rey. The crash was reported at 12:04 a.m. and officers from the California Highway Patrol responded to Via Marina and Marquesas Way where they found the victim, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball told City News Service. The victim was pronounced...
mynewsla.com
Fire Extinguished in Pico Union Neighborhood
A fire at a vacant two-story apartment building was extinguished Thursday in the Pico-Union neighborhood of Los Angeles. Firefighters were called at 1:43 a.m. to 1654 W. 20th St. west of Vermont Avenue where they found heavy flames showing on the building’s second floor that extended to the attic, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
mynewsla.com
Woman Charged in Alleged Hit-Run Death of Man in Griffith Park
A woman who allegedly killed a 70-year-old man by running him over with his own car in a Griffith Park parking lot and then fled the scene was charged Tuesday with murder and other counts. Sonia Sovereign, 31, is set to be arraigned Nov. 9 in a downtown Los Angeles...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Car and Killed in Long Beach
A man apparently lying on a street in Long Beach was hit by a car and killed, authorities said Wednesday. Officers were sent to Studebaker Road and Spring Street at about 11:55 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene. Information...
mynewsla.com
Former U.S. Serviceman Reported Missing in Inglewood Found
A former U.S. serviceman who went missing in Inglewood has been found, authorities said Tuesday. Mickel Newton had last been seen on Sept. 21, leaving his residence in a 2005 white Chrysler PT Cruiser, and authorities sought the public’s help to fine him. On Tuesday, the Inglewood Police Department...
mynewsla.com
Man Suspected of Stalking, Indecent Exposure in Moreno Valley Arrested
A 32-year-old man suspected of stalking two victims and indecent exposure in Moreno Valley was arrested Wednesday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Moreno Valley Station arrested Armando Richard Garcia of Moreno Valley after investigators say they were able to link two similar incidents to him, Sgt. Alfredo Medina said.
mynewsla.com
Fatal Palm Springs Crash Suspect Released From Hospital, Surrenders To Police
A DUI suspect with a prior conviction is in custody Monday for involvement in a fatal Palm Springs crash that kept him hospitalized for the past two months. Kevin Atteberry, 57, of Los Angeles, who has a prior DUI conviction, was accused of murder, and various felony and misdemeanor DUI related violations, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Convicted of Killing Girlfriend in Santa Ana
A 44-year-old man was convicted Wednesday of strangling and stabbing his girlfriend to death with a screwdriver in their Santa Ana apartment nearly five years ago. Prentis John Hill was convicted of second-degree murder with a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 28.
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Murder for Disappearance, Death of San Jacinto Woman
A convicted felon accused of killing and hiding the remains of a 27-year-old San Jacinto woman and her unborn child was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. Angel Martine McIntire, 28, of Beaumont was arrested Friday following a nearly two-year Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the disappearance of Diana Perez Gonzalez.
mynewsla.com
Police: Motorist Killed in Corona Crash Was Driving Too Fast
A 42-year-old motorist who was killed after crashing near a Corona intersection was apparently speeding before losing control and going off the road, authorities said Wednesday. David Knoefler of Riverside was fatally injured at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the 100 block of North Smith Avenue, near Pleasant View Avenue,...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Investigating After Man Found Dead in South Gate
A man was killed Tuesday in an unincorporated area of South Gate and sheriff’s detectives are assisting the South Gate Police Department with the investigation. Deputies were called at 1:19 a.m. to the 2500 block of Indiana Avenue, east of Alameda Street where they found the victim, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
