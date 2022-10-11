ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton carted off field vs. Raiders

By PJ Green
KSNT News
KSNT News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jq24I_0iTw0VDG00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs will be without a defensive lineman for the foreseeable future.

Defensive tackle Tershawn Wharton was carted off the field early in the first quarter on Monday night vs. the Las Vegas Raiders with a knee injury.

He was ruled out soon after he left the field.

Native leaders ask Kansas City Chiefs to change name, imagery

Wharton is a key cog in the middle for the Chiefs defense. The Missouri S&T grad played 52.7% of the Chiefs’ defensive snaps this year entering the Raiders game, second-most among DTs behind Chris Jones.

DTs Khalen Saunders and Derrick Nnadi will fill in for him on the rotation. On passing downs, defensive ends George Karlaftis and Carlos Dunlap play on the interior periodically as well.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT 27 News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSNT News

Jalon Daniels refutes season-ending report

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect additional information coming from Daniels. LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Jalon Daniels has responded to season-ending injury rumors, implying that he will not be out for the year. Zac Boyer, a journalist who covers the Jayhawks, reported that Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels was out for the season with […]
LAWRENCE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
FanSided

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty

Skip Bayless agreed with the Chris Jones roughing the passer penalty during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Las Vegas Raiders game. It looks like the Tua Tagovailoa effect is here to stay. On Monday night Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones was handed a roughing the passer call for his strip sack on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, which seemed excessive to pretty much everyone, except Skip Bayless.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Las Vegas Raiders#S T#Nexstar Media Inc#Ksnt 27 News
KSNT News

Saturday murder victim identified

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has identified the woman killed on Saturday, Oct. 8. The woman has been identified as Diana Bloom, 68, of Topeka. A 25-year-old from Topeka is in custody and has been charged with murder in the first degree after police respond to a medical emergency, according to the Topeka […]
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KSNT News

Deer collisions kill 6, injure 622 in 2021, KHP says

KANSAS (KSNT) – It is peak deer season and the Kansas Highway Patrol is warning drivers to keep an eye open. The closer we get to peak mating times, the more crashes are expected. “As the breeding season for deer approaches and last year’s offspring disperse to find new home ranges, deer movement will soon […]
KANSAS STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colts vs. Jaguars: Initial injury report for Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (2-2-1) and Jacksonville Jaguars (2-3) returned to the practice field Wednesday as they prepare for the Week 6 matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium. Both teams have been hit with some injuries in recent weeks since the Jaguars stomped the Colts, 24-0, at TIAA Bank Field in Week 2. The latter team has far more important players listed on the injury report to begin the new week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KSNT News

Beer spills onto Kansas highway after truck flips

SALINE COUNTY (KSNT) – Drivers had to deal with delays Tuesday morning after a semi-tractor trailer loaded with beer rolled onto its side. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, troopers were called to milepost 79 in the southbound lanes of I-135 in south Saline County just before 7 a.m. Authorities didn’t report any injuries and […]
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Overnight police chase, wrecked cars, leads to arrest of 2

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – Subjects running from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office wrecked two cars before deputies caught up with them and took them into custody. According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy attempted to stop a Mitsubishi Outlander near 134th and U.S. Hwy 75 just after 3 a.m. when the vehicle took off, […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KSNT News

15K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy