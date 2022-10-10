Read full article on original website
WEBCAST: UCF starts ticket distribution for Homecoming events - 10/12/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Desrae Grant. Producer: Riley Sheppard. Associate Producer: Desrae Grant. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
Fashion forward: YDSA organizes LGBTQ+ fall clothing drive
As a transgender person, Lauren Rouse knows the hardships of going to a store and picking out clothing that does not societally fit one’s outward appearance. “It’s really hard to do things like trying on clothing when you step out of those typical ideas about who should wear what,” Rouse said. “So by having this space on campus where we provide gender-neutral clothing and gender-affirming clothing, we really give students a space where they can explore fashion and come into their own style.”
UCF men's golf picks up second top five finish of the season
UCF men’s golf finished in fifth place at the Carolina Cup in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Tuesday. The Knights finished the tournament with a three-round score of 869, which was good for 5-over-par and fifth place. It was an improvement on the team’s performance since the last time they...
UCF Healthy Knight Expo highlights on-campus health resources
The Healthy Knight Expo held Thursday in the Student Union's Pegasus Ballroom offered students the chance to learn about the health resources on campus and ways to work toward a balanced well-being. This event is UCF’s largest health expo. Student organizations and campus departments set up tables providing students with...
Political commentator Matt Walsh visits UCF, garners mixed reactions from students
Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh warned a crowd of UCF students that gender ideology wages an assault on their reality in the Student Union Tuesday night. “The untruth of the core of gender ideology phenomenon and so-called transgender phenomenon reaches down to the deepest conceivable levels,” Walsh said during his speech. “Gender ideology wages its assault against not just our reality but our knowledge of ourselves.”
Florida's gas tax relief lowers fuel prices, helps some UCF students financially
Florida drivers see a sharp decrease in gas prices after the Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act went into effect. Ned Bowman, executive director of the Florida Petroleum Marketers, said that the Florida fuel tax relief was enacted on Oct. 1 through Oct. 31 at midnight and will reduce the state’s gas tax.
Photos: UCF women's soccer dominates first home game in over a month
After over a month away from the UCF Soccer and Track Complex, the UCF women's soccer team defeated American Athletic Conference rival SMU 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. Both teams started out playing defensively and looking for breakthroughs where they could. While the first half progressed, the Knights took more shots and eventually gained their game-winning goal scored by senior forward Kristen Scott.
UCF football's offense faces tough challenge in Temple's sturdy defense
John Rhys Plumlee and UCF will attempt to do something on Thursday that has yet to happen this season. Plumlee had a good game against SMU, but he looks to string good back-to-back performances for the first time this season. "Consistency is a big part of this quarterback deal; I...
WEBCAST: UCF NAACP hosts voter registration drive ahead of November elections - 10/11/2022
UCF Knightly News is a product of the Nicholson School of Communication's Film and Mass Media Department's Journalism Program. The show is a student-produced, faculty-advised, venture. Anchor: Keri Cercy. Producer: Keri Cercy. Associate Producer: Melanie Morales. For the latest news our students are reporting on visit: http://www.nicholsonstudentmedia.com/. For additional information...
