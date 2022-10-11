Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Split With Jackalopes On High Strung WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Get First Home Win Of SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
High School Swimming Striding Through SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Related
ktalnews.com
Profile Candidate: Sheila-Crosby Wimberly seeks Caddo Parish School Board Dist. 12
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Sheila Crosby-Wimberly is a graduate of Caddo Parish Schools who comes from a family of educators and is running to represent students and families of District 12 on the Caddo Parish School Board. Throughout Wimberly’s campaign, she has urged voters to pay closer attention to...
ktalnews.com
Salute the Badge: Lt. Diana Sanchez
SHREVEPORT, La (KMSS/KTAL) – A lieutenant with the Shreveport Police Department has been chosen to represent Louisiana in a special way. Lieutenant Diana Sanchez will represent the state in the Law Enforcement Torch Run’s “Final Leg” for the 2023 Special Olympics in Berlin, Germany. The 26-year...
ktalnews.com
Parents furious after Mansfield Elementary teacher misdiagnosed entire class with ADHD
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Parents want answers after their children were misdiagnosed with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). A kindergarten teacher at Mansfield Elementary School used a Vanderbilt Assessment Scale to screen the students. It indicated that all 12 of her students have ADHD. While this screening form is...
q973radio.com
Are Shreveport-Bossier Residents NOT Wearing Deodorant Regularly??
The pandemic was both good AND bad for personal hygiene in Shreveport. Maybe you put MORE of an emphasis on washing your hands and face . . . but got a little lax with other stuff, with all that time spent at home. In a new poll, people were asked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Natchez Democrat
Giving back through the outdoors
NATCHEZ — People can still give back to the communities through time, harvests and mentorship in the outdoors. Local charities Hunters for the Hungry, Miss-Lou Dream Hunt and Catch-A-Dream Foundation help people by giving back through the great outdoors. Hunters for the Hungry started in 1994 through two Natchezians...
ktalnews.com
Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack
Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority will be the streets. Profile: Shreveport mayoral candidate Melvin Slack. Slack unsuccessfully ran for mayor in 2014. In his latest bid for the office, he says his number one priority...
KTBS
5 Shreveport mayoral candidates report campaign funds
SHREVEPORT, La. – State Sen. Gregory Tarver, one of 10 candidates in the race for mayor, is leading the pack when it comes to the amount of money received to support his campaign. Tarver had almost $390,000 on hand as of late last month, according to a report he...
ktalnews.com
Shreveport cancer survivor spreads awareness
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-Paul Savage Jr. knew something was wrong in 2019 when he felt a cyst on his testicle, he was advised to take antibiotics and that would take care of the cyst. The antibiotic did not work and it got bigger and more painful. After this doctors broke the news to Paul that it was cancer and he needed an orchiectomy immediately.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTBS
Benton teen's suicide death puts the spotlight on bullying
BENTON, La. -- A 14-year-old Bossier City teen died by suicide in August. His family says bullies are to blame. The tragedy has rallied community members to take a stand against bullying in schools. Stand Together has hundreds joining in a united front. Meanwhile, an attorney representing the teenager's family...
ktalnews.com
New Fair Grounds Field proposal under consideration
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)- NBC 6 news is aware of a meeting held on Oct. 10, discussing a proposal for Fairgrounds Field with the leadership of many area churches. The proposal is for Rev Entertainment, based in the Dallas, Texas area, to build and manage a multi-million dollar mixed-use facility at the current site of the Fairgrounds Field. The company manages the Texas Rangers Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: Shreveport mayoral hopeful Julius Romano
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Julius Romano is an Italian immigrant running for Shreveport’s mayor seat. Romano said he wants to fix Shreveport roads, water systems, and infrastructure. Crime is also one of his top priorities. “You give them pride; you give them work; you give them something to...
ktalnews.com
Health care plan for Shreveport employees/retirees approved
The Health Care Trust Fund Board's three-tiered plan moves forward after city council withdrew an amended resolution. Health care plan for Shreveport employees/retirees …. The Health Care Trust Fund Board's three-tiered plan moves forward after city council withdrew an amended resolution. Chimp Haven hosts annual Chimpanzee Discovery Day. Chimp Haven...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ktalnews.com
Adorable two-year-old boy shows off cheerleading skills with sister's squad
A mom in Pflugerville, Texas, captured the adorable moment her two-year-old son showed off his cheerleading skills alongside his sister’s squad. Adorable two-year-old boy shows off cheerleading …. A mom in Pflugerville, Texas, captured the adorable moment her two-year-old son showed off his cheerleading skills alongside his sister’s squad....
ktalnews.com
Taylor Parker sentencing trial underway
Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial heard opening statements Monday morning as the penalty phase gets underway in Bowie County. Jurors in the Taylor Parker capital murder and kidnapping trial heard opening statements Monday morning as the penalty phase gets underway in Bowie County. Profile Candidate:...
KTBS
Mayoral candidates clash at business themed forum
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Some of the candidates for mayor clashed over who should get credit for the city landing the Amazon Fulfillment Center. At a mayoral election forum held by the North Shreveport Business Association, the first question was how to create economic development. Republican Tom Arceneaux sparked the differing views on the Amazon deal by saying the city should concentrate on helping develop small businesses.
KTBS
Maxwell’s Market in Shreveport sold to local couple
SHREVEPORT, La. — Maxwell’s Market will close on Friday, Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. to undergo a week or more of revamping. When the South Highlands staple reopens, the store will be under new ownership. Andrea and Eric Reuther are taking over as owners of the gourmet Line Avenue market in Shreveport. The couple also owns Bodacious Bar & Q on Line Avenue, which they opened in 2021.
ktalnews.com
Candidate profile: School board retiree Jon Glover seeks Dist. 10 seat
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Retired Caddo Parish School Board employee Jon Glover says she is ready to come back to serve on the board as the representative of District 10 in South Shreveport if elected in November. Glover retired from the Caddo Parish School Board in August 2018 after...
KTBS
Health care plan for city employees, retirees approved by council without amendment
SHREVEPORT, La. -- There'll be no changes to a controversial health care plan for the city's employees and retirees for 2023. The city council voted against an amendment to the 3-tier plan. Willis-Knighton had claimed they did not get a fair chance to submit their best offer during the bidding...
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Bossier City, Louisiana
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Bossier City for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Bossier City. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
Comments / 0