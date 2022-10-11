Read full article on original website
Dancing With The Stars Season 31: Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Joseph Baena Can Pump Iron, But Can All Those Muscles Dance?
Dancing with the Stars Season 31 premiered, and fans got to see if Joseph Baena could put in as much work on the dance floor as he does in the gym.
Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair
Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
'Dancing With the Stars' judge Derek Hough thinks having a wheelchair user on the show would be 'wonderful'
"I love stepping into the unknown," Derek Hough told Insider about his experience adapting dances on "Dancing With the Stars."
Sasha Farber Thinks Derek Hough Is the Most ‘Intimidating’ Judge on ‘DWTS’: He Has a ‘Stone Cold Look’
He's got a poker face! Sasha Farber exudes confidence in the Dancing With the Stars ballroom — but one judge can sometimes be hard to impress. "The most intimidating judge would have to be Derek [Hough]," the 38-year-old choreographer told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, October 4. "You never know what he's thinking. He's always […]
Jon Hamm Says He's 'Very Much' in Love with Anna Osceola, and Marriage and Kids Are a 'Possibility'
Jon Hamm is thinking about the future. In an interview with Howard Stern for a recent episode of The Howard Stern Show, the Mad Men alum, 51, opened up about how he feels "very settled and comfortable" at this stage of his life and in his relationship. "I'm in a...
Jennifer Aniston looks radiant with her honey blonde hair worn down as she films scenes with Jon Hamm for The Morning Show on NY's Coney Island
Jennifer Aniston, 53, was spotted in Coney Island, New York with her new co-star, Mad Men actor, Jon Hamm, 51. They were filming the third season of her Apple TV+ series, The Morning Show. The Friends veteran flaunted her flawless figure in faded denim jeans and a grey pullover sweater...
Ok Magazine
Hollywood Power Duo! Jennifer Aniston & Jon Hamm Turn Heads In NYC While Filming 'The Morning Show': Photos
Jennifer Aniston and Jon Hamm seemed to be the perfect pair while filming The Morning Show in New York City. On Monday, September 26, the Friends actress and the Mad Man star were spotted on the streets of the Big Apple surrounded by eager fans as cameras rolled for the Apple+ series.
womansday.com
See Shania Twain Wear a Jaw-Dropping Plunging Dress with a High Leg Slit
Shania Twain may have been honored at this year's ACM Honors with a special tribute, and the outfit she showed up in deserves just as much commotion. The Grammy-winning singer got gussied up for the big night and shared behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram with a caption that read, "What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal... thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet's Award."
We Still Haven’t Recovered From The Pink Tulle Gown Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Simply Stunning!
Kaley Cuoco has been wowing us more and more every time we see her on the red carpet. The blonde babe is an underrated style queen and we love to see her glam looks. And when we saw the pink tulle gown she wore on the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet, our...
msn.com
Mila Kunis Recalls Time She 'Got in Trouble' While Filming Forgetting Sarah Marshall Over Alcohol
Mila Kunis has had quite the career with films spanning across all genres. One of her most memorable was her supporting role as Jason Segel’s love interest in the comedy hit Forgetting Sarah Marshall. The film is hysterical and it was considered a breakthrough performance for Kunis, who later starred in a slew of successful comedy films. The film famously shot at a hotel resort in Hawaii, and apparently the Bad Moms actress got up to a lot of high jinks while at the resort. Recently she disclosed that a particular incident got her in a lot of trouble on set.
Geena Davis’ Husband: Everything About Her 3 Marriages & Longterm Romance With Reza Jarrahy
Geena Davis is an Oscar-winning actress known for films like Thelma & Louise, League of Their Own, & The Accidental Tourist. The actress is not currently married. The stunning activist was married to her costar Jeff Goldblum from camp classic The Fly. Geena was recently honored with The Governor’s Award...
You Have to See Jessie James Decker Transform into Sarah Jessica Parker's Hocus Pocus Character
Watch: Charli D'Amelio TRANSFORMS Into Marge Simpson for DWTS. Jessie James Decker has put Dancing With the Stars fans under her spell. The "Grow Young With You" singer lit up the stage in a bewitching look for Disney+ night on Oct. 10, transforming into the one and only Sarah Jessica Parker's child-hungry witch in Hocus Pocus.
'You Can't Make A Person Befriend You': Kelly Ripa Spills All About Backstage Feud With Regis Philbin
Former talk show host Kelly Ripa is sharing new details on her decade spent co-hosting alongside the late Regis Philbin, RadarOnline has learned. Ripa, 51, has opened up about what life was truly like working on ABC’s Live! with Regis and Kelly, including inequalities she faced as a newcomer and a woman, like having to earn an office space. “I don’t want to feel like I’m slamming anyone or that I’m being disrespectful,” said Ripa, “But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk.”Ripa spoke with People magazine earlier this week and shared details on what she...
Cameron Diaz Shared How Her Friendship With Jamie Foxx Played a Role in Her Return to Acting
Cameron Diaz is officially returning to acting after an eight-year retirement, and it looks like we have Jamie Foxx to thank for the unexpected turn of events. Appearing as a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Hollywood icon shared how her acting experience and friendship with Jamie Foxx were integral to her return to the silver screen. Diaz shared, “I’ve also made two movies with Jamie, which is amazing… The last movie I made was Annie with Jamie, and so the first movie back is this film with Jamie. So, it’s amazing. He’s so great, he’s so easy, he’s so professional, he’s so talented, and just being able to work with him, it will be so much fun.”
Geena Davis Reveals Susan Sarandon Inspired Her To Speak Out: ‘She Says What She Thinks’
Geena Davis admitted that she learned a lot from Susan Sarandon when the two actresses were making their iconic 1991 film Thelma and Louise. Geena, 66, revealed that she’d never encountered a woman quite like Susan, 76, during an interview on The View on Tuesday, October 11. She said that working on the film together was a great experience for her to learn.
‘Dancing With the Stars’: Selma Blair Sets New Personal Best Score After Experiencing a ‘Wake Up Call’
“Dancing With the Stars” took on once of its most popular weeks on Monday night, with each star performing routines to hit Disney+ songs. While many of the routines were on the faster side, the emotion was still running high. Selma Blair and Sasha Farber were tasked with a quickstep to “The Muppet Show Theme” from “The Muppet Show,” and she was feeling the pressure. Ahead of her routine, she admitted that after performing blindfolded last week, she thought she would receive higher scores than four 7s — the scores she’s gotten every week. She said it was a “wake up...
Michael Shannon Says Amsterdam Stars Knew "We Better Be on Our A-Game" With Taylor Swift
Watch: Margot Robbie Was NERVOUS to Talk to This Amsterdam Co-Star!. Taylor Swift, look what you made them do. Though the cast of Amsterdam was stacked with heavy hitters—including Margot Robbie, Christian Bale, John David Washington, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Robert De Niro, Anya Taylor-Joy, Mike Myers and more—Michael Shannon insists it was the anticipating of another super star's set visit that really raised the level of performance.
talentrecap.com
Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19, Will This Affect ‘American Idol’?
Ryan Seacrest has shared on Instagram that he tested positive for Covid-19. The American Idol host was recently with the rest of the cast in Las Vegas as they began filming for the upcoming Season 21. Could his illness affect the show?. Ryan Seacrest Tests Positive for Covid-19 “I don’t...
Naomi Watts was told her acting career would end once she 'became unf---able' at 40: 'That made me so md
Naomi Watts gave a new interview, in which the actress detailed being told that after turning 40, she'd no longer be sexy in Hollywood.
Hilary Swank Revealed The Super Meaningful Due Date of Her Twins
Hilary Swank is basking in the second-trimester glow. The Alaska Daily star announced she’s expecting twins with husband Philip Schneider on Good Morning America yesterday, and she also appeared on Live with Kelly and Ryan, revealing she’s “feeling great.” Swank added, “It’s such a blessing. It’s a total miracle. It’s unbelievable.” And in a new interview on The Drew Barrymore Show premiering tomorrow, she also reveals her twins’ significant due date. “You just announced that your father has passed away one year ago,” host Drew Barrymore told the Million Dollar Baby actress in a preview of the October 7 show, per...
