Under Fire: Fans Slam 'DWTS' Judge Carrie Anne Inaba For Harsh Critique Of Selma Blair

Dancing With the Stars fans are not happy with Carrie Anne Inaba. After actress Selma Blair, who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, performed a high energy jive with partner Sasha Farber during the Monday, September 26, broadcast, viewers thought the longtime judge's critique of the performance was a bit too harsh given the actress' circumstances. The dancing duo earned a 7/10 from each of the four judges, adding up to a total of 28/40 points for the routine that even included a cartwheel from Blair. Inaba noted that the Legally Blonde star made the performance "look a lot easier than...
