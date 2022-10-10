Read full article on original website
elderhsquill.org
Elder contains a campus full of wild creatures
Looking around the amazing campus of Elder High School you may notice the stunning architecture, influential classrooms and handsome students. Something that often goes over looked is the diverse wildlife surrounding the “School on the Hill”. As I explored the nature around the buildings of Elder the wild...
cincinnatimagazine.com
These Seven Halloween Home Decorators Are On Another Level
Some of our neighbors are really into Halloween. If you’re lucky, they’ll let you join in on the fun. Bobby Metzner’s The Metzner Manor (Green Township) Come for the trick, stay for the treat. Metzner’s family-friendly haunt is a 26-year family tradition that features a mausoleum, a giant witch’s house, life-size werewolves, a 10-foot-tall moving pumpkin, and many more professional grade animatronics and pneumatic creatures, with boxes of candy and full-size kettle corn bags awaiting guests. facebook.com/themetznermanor.
ohparent.com
What to Do with All That Halloween Candy
For most kids, there’s no such thing as too much candy or too many sweets. But adults will probably want to prevent their little goblins from ingesting that big bucket of sugar for months on end. Not to worry: There are organizations that will gladly accept your excess Halloween...
WLWT 5
18 must-see Blink 2022 attractions near Fountain Square, The Banks
CINCINNATI — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll break...
linknky.com
What’s the food (and drink) situation at BLINK in Covington?
Let there be light. And food. BLINK Cincinnati returns Thursday and runs until Sunday. It is the largest light, art, and projection-mapping event in the United States. BLINK has five geographic zones for the event. One of them, the Covington Zone will have more than a dozen installations. The artwork is food for the eyes but not the stomach.
momcollective.com
Expert Advice to Keep Your Home Warm This Winter
Thank you, Thomas & Galbraith, for partnering with us to provide Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky moms trusted tips on how to keep our homes warm this winter!. Imagine this scenario. Your husband is out of town for work and the kids have late-night soccer practice. During the day, ole’ Mother Nature decides to throw a cold spell at us, and by the end of practice, your kids are sporting a blue hue on their lips that not even the best lipsticks can replicate.
WLWT 5
10 must-see Blink 2022 attractions in Northern Kentucky
COVINGTON, Ky. — Blink is back this weekend in Cincinnati, bringing 101 installations spanning 30 city blocks. The art, light and culture festival is returning from Oct. 13-16 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Feeling overwhelmed? We know it's a lot to take in -- But don't worry, we'll...
linknky.com
Truck crashes into auto parts store
An O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Alexandria is temporarily closed after a truck crashed through the front door. A photo shared in an Alexandria neighborhood group on Facebook Thursday shows a large, black pickup truck crashed into the glass facade of the auto parts store, located just off KY 27.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati Area
If you're in the Cincinnati area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you find yourself in the Clifton neighborhood, you should check out the fried chicken at this cash-only diner. Customers say their golden fried chicken has a perfectly crispy exterior and a deliciously juicy interior. Get two pieces, three pieces, or a full half. They also have chicken tenders, which are served with fries and coleslaw. Patrons also highly recommend their goetta.
Dayton, Kentucky's Indoor Smoking Ban Goes Into Effect Next Month
Starting Nov. 6, smoking will be prohibited inside all buildings and places of employment where the public is permitted.
ohparent.com
Hotdog! Ketchup with the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Cincinnati!
The Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be making a stop in Cincinnati on Thursday, October 13 from 10a-4p at the Kroger on Marburg Ave. Attendees at the event can expect a photo with the 27 ft long hotdog on wheels and memories that last a lifetime. See below for event details:
WKRC
Record dry streak set to end, chance for severe storms with high winds
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A record dry streak will end Wednesday with showers and better storm chances late afternoon and into the early overnight. Temperatures reach the mid-70s but then clouds increase and rain and storms return through the afternoon and evening, ending a 16-day dry stretch. Local 12 meteorologist Brad Maushart says there is a slim chance a storm or two could be strong or severe.
4 Great Seafood Places in Kentucky
Do you love eating seafood? Do you also happen to live in Kentucky? If your answer was positive to both questions then there is a list of four fantastic seafood restaurants in Kentucky that are highly-praised by both travellers and local people for their absolutely tasty food but also for their service and amazing atmosphere.
Campbell County cheerleader dies more than a week after Cold Spring crash
Campbell County High School cheerleader Ava Markus died Tuesday after spending more than a week in the hospital, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.
linknky.com
Every home to receive Altafiber in Kenton, Boone and Campbell Counties
In the summer of 2021, Kenton County negotiated an agreement with Altafiber (previously Cincinnati Bell) to ensure the construction of a high-speed fiber optic internet network to every home in the county by August 2023. As of October 2022, fiber-to-premise is now expanded to 15,812 total addresses. Of those, 13,841...
WLWT 5
Baby on the way! Cincinnati Zoo's Isla the tamandua is pregnant
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo animal family is growing!. The zoo posted on its Facebook page saying scientists from the zoo's Center for Conservation and Research of Endangered Wildlife (CREW) confirmed Isla the tamandua is pregnant. The zoo said the pup is expected to be born at the end...
WLWT 5
A crash is congesting traffic along I-275 in northern Kentucky
CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash causing long delays along eastbound I-275 at Kentucky route 17 has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is congesting traffic along the interstate in Crestview Hills, Thursday evening. Click the video player above to watch other...
k105.com
Fiery semi crash on Bluegrass Parkway leaves cab of truck dangling over bridge railing
A fiery semi truck crash on a bridge on the Bluegrass Parkway shut down the major thoroughfare for hours Tuesday morning and afternoon. The accident, which happened at the 29-mile marker in the eastbound lanes at approximately 6:30 a.m., occurred on a bridge that spans the Kentucky River between the Lawrenceburg and Versailles exits, near the Anderson-Woodford County line, according to the Versailles Police Department.
fox56news.com
How long until we change the clocks in Lexington?
AUSTIN (KXAN) — As we work our way through October, you may be wondering when we “fall back” and get that extra hour of sleep. Nov. 6 is the magical date when daylight saving time ends, so this past Sunday marked four weeks away and counting down. The yearly occurrence acts as a time shift when we set our clocks one hour earlier as we head into standard time.
