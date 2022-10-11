Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese chip stocks plunge in Hong Kong as new US export controls look set to crimp Beijing's tech development
Shares in Chinese chipmakers fell in Hong Kong Monday after the US introduced new export controls. The stepped-up measures will cut China off from semiconductors made with American technology. "This development is likely to put a further brake on the Chinese tech sector," an analyst said. Shares in Chinese chipmakers...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall to start busy week of earnings, inflation data
U.S. stocks extended a downtrend on Monday to start the week lower as Wall Street steered into third-quarter earnings season and braced for a batch of inflation reports. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) led declines, dropping 1% to a two-year low as a set of fresh restrictions by the Biden administration on China's access to American technology sent chip stocks tanking and weighed on the broader tech sector. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.8% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed roughly 90 points, or 0.3%.
Stocks swing up in Wall Street's latest corkscrew trading
NEW YORK (AP) — A worse-than-expected report on inflation is hitting Wall Street Thursday, and stocks are falling toward their weakest levels in almost two years. The S&P 500 was 1.4% lower in morning trading after a government report showed inflation is spreading more widely across the economy, with one closely followed component accelerating to its hottest level in 40 years. That’s forcing investors to brace for continued, big hikes to interest rates by the Federal Reserve to get inflation under control, and the potential recession those moves could create. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 287 points, or 1%, to 28,923, as of 9:57 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 2.2% lower. All three indexes were down even more at the start of trading, with the S&P 500 tumbling 2.4% and the Dow down 549 points. They’re the latest drops for Wall Street, where stocks have already lost a quarter of their value this year on worries about the worst inflation in four decades and the harsh remedy the Federal Reserve is doling out to treat it. The S&P 500 touched its lowest point since early November 2020.
What chip bust? Semiconductor firm jumps almost 15% in Japan’s biggest IPO of the year
Socionext's debut is a rare bright spot for the chip sector, facing slowing demand and U.S. export bans.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Stock Market Today: Stocks Soar as Wall Street Looks to Extend October Rebound
Stock finished firmly higher on Tuesday after posting a broad-based rally on Monday that snapped a sharp losing streak that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 rack up their worst monthly losses since March 2020. The Dow ended up 826 points, or 2.80%, to 30,316, while...
'Big Short' legend Michael Burry warns stocks will keep falling - and predicts many investors will suffer heavy losses
Michael Burry expects US stocks to fall further and many investors to incur heavy losses. The "Big Short" investor compared the ongoing market slump to the onset of the dot-com crash. Burry slammed the passive-investing boom for inflating asset prices in recent years. Michael Burry warned US stocks have further...
Where is the Bottom for this Bear Market?
Bounces will pop up here and there as they did this past week...but don’t think for a second that this bear market is over because the Fed is not yet...
invezz.com
Bad news is good news for the stock market
Stocks started the week with their best two-day period in two years, after worse-than-expected jobs numbers. Bad news reduces chances of higher interest rates by the Federal Reserve in future, which sends stocks upwards. Does it make sense that the Federal Reserve is dictating stock markets this much?. We live...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Beat the Dow Jones With This Unstoppable Dividend Stock
Wall Street is cautious about Dow Inc. because of rising energy costs. The well-diversified specialty chemicals maker is cyclical, but has a solid foundation for growth. The Dow 30 stock is one of the cheapest in the index with one of the highest dividend yields. You’re reading a free article...
Got $5,000? 3 Bear-Market Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Due to a discounted stock market and high growth rates, these stocks could deliver outsize returns.
Stocks may hold up better than expected in a coming recession, as the market appears to already be pricing in deep cuts to earnings, Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen says
Stocks could hold up better than expected in a coming recession, according to Leuthold Group's Jim Paulsen. Paulsen pointed to steep losses in the S&P 500 this yer, a sign that a drop in earnings is being priced in. That means stocks could stay buoyant amid a recession, but only...
Chipmaker Intel is planning massive layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs as demand dwindles and the US imposes new curbs against China: report
Intel is planning major layoffs that are likely to affect thousands of jobs, per Bloomberg. The US introduced export controls which could limit the sales of semiconductors made using US technology. Chipmaker Intel Corp. is planning a major downsizing that's likely to affect thousands of jobs in order to cut...
3 Stocks With Dividends You Can Trust to Ride Out the Bear Market
Dividend stocks can be an excellent source of income and stability for your portfolio.
Stocks trade mixed on Wall Street ahead of earnings reports
NEW YORK — (AP) — Stocks were mixed in morning trading on Wall Street Monday ahead of the latest round of corporate earnings reports and a busy week of inflation updates. The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 34 points, or 0.1%, to 29,323 and the Nasdaq fell 0.7%. Major indexes are coming off a volatile week where they notched out gains because of an early two-day rally that shielded stocks from several weak days. U.S. bond trading was closed.
NASDAQ
INDIA STOCKS-Indian shares to likely open lower over rate hike worries
BENGALURU, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday after data showed the country's retail inflation accelerated to a five-month high in September, stoking fears of further rate hikes by the central bank. Investors will also assess earnings results from IT major Wipro Ltd WIPR.NS...
Retail investors are still buying the dip in chip stocks, but capitulation in the sector could mean the broader market has bottomed, research firm says
Chip stocks have sunk to a two-year low but retail investors keep buying the dip, Vanda Research says. Individual investors purchased a net $812 million in chip stocks over the past five trading sessions. The Philadelphia Semiconductor index marked a fifth consecutive loss on Wednesday. Chip stocks have sunk to...
International Business Times
US Stocks Start The Week With Another Sell-Off On Earnings, Interest Rates Worries
A Wall Street sell-off that began at the end of last week rolled over to this week, driven by interest rate and earnings worries. All major equity indexes ended Monday's trade lower, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.75%, the Dow Jones Industrials losing 0.32% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq falling the most by 1.04%.
1 S&P 500 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid
With a recession expected by next year, investors must consider investing in stocks that will remain resilient. To that end, Kroger (KR) could be a good choice, given the inelastic demand for its products and strong fundamentals. On the other hand, it could be wise to avoid Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), given its weak fundamentals and the tech industry’s bleak near-term prospects. Read on….
Singapore's OCBC scouting for Indonesian acquisitions - CEO
SINGAPORE, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Singapore-based Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp Ltd (OCBC.SI) is hunting for acquisitions in Indonesia to speed up its growth, aiming to leverage a strong capital buffer built up in recent years, the head of Southeast Asia's second-biggest bank said.
Inflation will stay elevated for the next decade after years of underinvestment in energy, sticky wage inflation, and aging demographics, BofA says
"Historically, it takes an average of 10 years for a developed economy to return to 2% inflation [once] the 5% threshold is breached," BofA said.
Comments / 0