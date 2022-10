HOUSTON - October 11, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) Leading invoice funding company Charter Capital says small businesses are recovering and eager to grow but are hitting a wall when it comes to obtaining heavy equipment financing. Often leveraged by businesses in construction, oil and gas, manufacturing, transportation, and other industries, heavy equipment financing is designed to make it easier to purchase expensive machinery or vehicles that are necessary for daily operations and growth. However, many seeking assistance are coming up short when approaching traditional lenders, creating a surge in interest in alternative funding options. Full coverage of the topic can be found in "Heavy Equipment Financing: A Beginner's Guide to Getting Funding," which is now live on charcap.com.

