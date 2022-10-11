ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Penguins announce finalized roster, Sidney Crosby now longest-tenured player

By WPXI.com News Staff
 2 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins finalized their roster, and in doing so, captain Sidney Crosby set a new record.

With this upcoming season marking his 18th with the team, Crosby is now the Penguins’ longest-tenured player in history. Crosby surpassed Mario Lemieux, who played for 17 seasons.

Crosby will be joined by alternate captains Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang, both in their 17th year with the franchise.

Together, Crosby, Malkin and Letang are the longest-tenured trio of teammates in NHL history.

The Penguins will open the 2022-23 regular season against the Arizona Coyotes at PPG Paints Arena on Oct. 13.

The Penguins will enter the season with 22 players on the roster. Click here to view the full roster.

