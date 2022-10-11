ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Superior, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDIO-TV

Duluth East boys, girls soccer advance to Section 7AAA semifinals

On Tuesday the Duluth East boys and girls soccer teams picked up Section 7AAA quarterfinal wins at home to advance to the semifinals. The fourth seeded girls squad shut out fifth seed Anoka 1-0. Mae Nephew scored the lone and game winning goal in the game. They advance to face...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Esko girl’s soccer opens up Section 7A playoffs with win over Proctor

The prep soccer postseason kicked off in the Northland Monday beginning with a neighboring Section 7A girl’s showdown between Esko and Proctor. Top-seeded Eskomos entered the postseason 12-2-1, battling the 4-12 eighth seeded Rails in round one. The game was tied 1-1 with nine minutes left in the first...
ESKO, MN
WDIO-TV

UWS men’s golf celebrates fourth UMAC title

After an epic 13-stroke comeback over the weekend the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s golf team claimed the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) championship. They bested the University of Northwestern by two firing a 30-over-par 318 to earn the program’s fourth title in five seasons, and first in two...
SUPERIOR, WI
WDIO-TV

UWS, Northland draw in intrastate clash

The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s soccer team was at home on Tuesday hosting Northland College. The Yellowjackets were riding a six game winning streak heading into the match. Northland only recorded a total of five shots, while UWS tallied 28 on goal. Mackie Ringros and Jake Kidd...
ASHLAND, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Superior, WI
Sports
City
Superior, WI
WDIO-TV

Take back the night: UMD holds annual event

It’s Consent Week and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and UMD is hosting a number of events, including a Take Back the Night event. UMD’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion and Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a March around campus, hosting tables with community resources, and advocates, and holding a candlelight vigil for the lives lost to violence, followed by speeches from community speakers.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile

In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
DULUTH, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Med#Spartans#Spooner Shell Lake
WDIO-TV

Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth for prize of $1 million

The winning Powerball ticket for the October 10th drawing in Minnesota for $1 million was purchased in Duluth. The ticket was sold at a Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, and earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket. The winning ticket has yet to be claimed, but Oct. 10 winning Powerball numbers: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Take back the night at UMD

This week from October 10th through October 14th, UMD is hosting events for National Consent Week including their “Take Back the Night” event on October 12th. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a march around UMD campus from 6 PM to 8 PM starting in the Kirby Ballroom on Campus. Organizers will have tables set up with community resources and advocates for people to stop by and get additional information.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Weather Sketch: Emmy Lou

Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote

Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
DULUTH, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
WDIO-TV

Construction zone turns into classroom for Duluth students

A new garage is going up in the Piedmont neighborhood. And the construction crew is made up of high school students from Duluth Denfeld and East in the Construction Technology class. First, second, and third year students are learning hands-on skills and other trades in the business. Tony Leone is...
DULUTH, MN
1520 The Ticket

Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash

Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
B105

New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth

A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
WDIO-TV

Informational session held for Duluth’s Park Fund Referendum

In 2011, a Park Fund levy of $2.6 million was passed by city council, the mayor, and a majority of Duluthians. “What the Parks Fund does for us is it ensures that we have dedicated funding only to parks,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Jessica Peterson. “So while 2.6 was never intended to be the end all, be all total amount needed for a park system, what it did was it saved our ability to take care of our park system and to begin to slowly reinvest in it.”
DULUTH, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy