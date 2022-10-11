Read full article on original website
Duluth East boys, girls soccer advance to Section 7AAA semifinals
On Tuesday the Duluth East boys and girls soccer teams picked up Section 7AAA quarterfinal wins at home to advance to the semifinals. The fourth seeded girls squad shut out fifth seed Anoka 1-0. Mae Nephew scored the lone and game winning goal in the game. They advance to face...
WDIO-TV
Esko girl’s soccer opens up Section 7A playoffs with win over Proctor
The prep soccer postseason kicked off in the Northland Monday beginning with a neighboring Section 7A girl’s showdown between Esko and Proctor. Top-seeded Eskomos entered the postseason 12-2-1, battling the 4-12 eighth seeded Rails in round one. The game was tied 1-1 with nine minutes left in the first...
WDIO-TV
UWS men’s golf celebrates fourth UMAC title
After an epic 13-stroke comeback over the weekend the University of Wisconsin-Superior (UWS) men’s golf team claimed the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference (UMAC) championship. They bested the University of Northwestern by two firing a 30-over-par 318 to earn the program’s fourth title in five seasons, and first in two...
WDIO-TV
UWS, Northland draw in intrastate clash
The University of Wisconsin Superior (UWS) men’s soccer team was at home on Tuesday hosting Northland College. The Yellowjackets were riding a six game winning streak heading into the match. Northland only recorded a total of five shots, while UWS tallied 28 on goal. Mackie Ringros and Jake Kidd...
Take back the night: UMD holds annual event
It’s Consent Week and Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and UMD is hosting a number of events, including a Take Back the Night event. UMD’s Office of Diversity & Inclusion and Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a March around campus, hosting tables with community resources, and advocates, and holding a candlelight vigil for the lives lost to violence, followed by speeches from community speakers.
Watch Kayakers Paddle Through Insane Lake Superior Swells Near Duluth
I have to admit that this looks super fun and also a little crazy. A recent video was published on YouTube that features GoPro camera footage of kayakers recently on a trip from Stony Point to Canal Park. They are paddling way out in the open water of Lake Superior with rolling waves.
120-year-old shipwreck discovered in Lake Superior
The shipwreck of a barge that sank in 1902 has been discovered in Lake Superior, according to the Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society.
WDIO-TV
Up North: Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile
In recent years people have been putting an emphasis on local businesses. Over this past weekend, the Duluth Running Company hosted their second annual Bridging the Gap Women’s 10-Mile to help local female entrepreneurs. The main focus of the race was the celebration of women and to raise money...
Winning Powerball ticket purchased in Duluth for prize of $1 million
The winning Powerball ticket for the October 10th drawing in Minnesota for $1 million was purchased in Duluth. The ticket was sold at a Holiday gas station on Miller Trunk Highway in Duluth, and earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the $1 million ticket. The winning ticket has yet to be claimed, but Oct. 10 winning Powerball numbers: 3-6-11-17-22 and Powerball 11.
WDIO-TV
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Emmy Lou
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
Voterpalooza at UMD helps students get ready to vote
Voterpalooza at the University of Minnesota Duluth helped students with be motivated registered to vote. Voterpalooza took place between 9 AM to 3 PM Wednesday October 12th in the Kirby Student Center. There were tables from Bulldog Republicans, College Democrats, the League of Women Voters and more to help students register to vote, learn about candidates and how they can be more involved in the democratic process.
Construction zone turns into classroom for Duluth students
A new garage is going up in the Piedmont neighborhood. And the construction crew is made up of high school students from Duluth Denfeld and East in the Construction Technology class. First, second, and third year students are learning hands-on skills and other trades in the business. Tony Leone is...
Duluth Target Expansion Reaches Milestone with Opening of Wine & Spirits Store
It was just over one year ago that we learned Duluth's Target store was going to expand and remodel. In the story I shared on October 6, 2021, it was noted that they planned on expanding the store's size by approximately 12% while adding new conveniences for customers, including the sale of alcoholic beverages.
Minnesota Woman Killed, Two Injured in T-Bone Crash
Hibbing, MN (KROC-AM News)- A T-bone crash in northern Minnesota claimed the life of a woman from Iron, MN Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol’s incident report says 58-year-old Denise Tramontin was driving north on Hartman Rd. east of Hibbing and approaching a stop sign at Hwy. 37. She then pulled out in front of an eastbound vehicle with two occupants that resulted in the deadly collision shortly before 8:30 a.m.
New Sushi & Chinese Restaurant Opens In Duluth
A new business has opened up in Duluth, offering Chinese & Japanese cuisine. It's so new that when I stopped by today they told me it was their opening day!. The restaurant is called the Asian Kitchen. It's in the former location of Huey's Chopstix Inn which closed at the end of August this summer. They are at 505 East 4th Street in Duluth.
gowatertown.net
FOX 21 Online
Duluth Parking Meter Rate Hike Hits Duluth’s Medical Dist. Months Late, Concerns St. Luke’s
DULUTH, Minn. — St. Luke’s spoke out Tuesday about a recent rate increase to about 400 parking meters within the Medical District in downtown Duluth. But city officials told FOX 21’s Dan Hanger, the increase was actually supposed to happen months ago in January when a city wide increase took effect after 13 years of that rate standing still.
WDIO-TV
Informational session held for Duluth’s Park Fund Referendum
In 2011, a Park Fund levy of $2.6 million was passed by city council, the mayor, and a majority of Duluthians. “What the Parks Fund does for us is it ensures that we have dedicated funding only to parks,” said Parks and Recreation Manager Jessica Peterson. “So while 2.6 was never intended to be the end all, be all total amount needed for a park system, what it did was it saved our ability to take care of our park system and to begin to slowly reinvest in it.”
