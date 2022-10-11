This week from October 10th through October 14th, UMD is hosting events for National Consent Week including their “Take Back the Night” event on October 12th. The Office of Diversity and Inclusion as well as the Women’s Resource and Action Center will be leading a march around UMD campus from 6 PM to 8 PM starting in the Kirby Ballroom on Campus. Organizers will have tables set up with community resources and advocates for people to stop by and get additional information.

