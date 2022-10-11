Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Help Stock Local Pet Food Distributions through a Stay in this HotelMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Cincinnati, OH
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensLebanon, OH
Costco Closes This Location Next MonthBryan DijkhuizenSpringdale, OH
Joe Mixon drops truth bomb after Ravens stunning win over Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals endured a heartbreaking 19-17 defeat against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football in Week 5. Running back Joe Mixon joined the Bengals Booth Podcast following the loss. Mixon revealed the Bengals’ mindset and dropped a truth bomb on playing in the NFL, per the Cincinnati Bengals on Twitter.
What they’re saying about the Bengals’ dramatic loss vs. the Ravens: Social media reaction
BALTIMORE, Md. -- The Ravens threw the first punch against the Bengals on Sunday Night Football in pursuit of their first home win of the season. The Bengals saw the game slip away when Ravens kicker Justin Tucker nit a 43-yard field goal on the game’s final play, giving Baltimore a 19-17 win.
Bengals QB Joe Burrow drops the NFL quote of the week
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow dropped the NFL quote of the week on Wednesday during a media session with reporters. A reporter asked Burrow if the matchup with the New Orleans Saints on Sunday is a “must-win” game for the Bengals. Burrow said he views every week as...
Joel Klatt names his clear Heisman frontrunner through Week 6
Joel Klatt has one name at the top of his Heisman contenders list, and that name is CJ Stroud. On social media Monday Klatt said that there are several good contenders, but Stroud was in a class by himself. Those good contenders included the likes of Alabama’s Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, and USC’s Caleb Williams.
UC Football Finalizes 2024 Nonconference Schedule
Cincinnati added an FCS opponent to its three-game schedule.
Damien Woody: Giants' Brian Daboll is the 'runaway' Coach of the Year
Going into Week 5 of the NFL season, ESPN's Mike Greenberg said on "Get Up" that Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys was the league's Coach of the Year. Since then, both the Cowboys and New York Giants have improved to 4-1, while their fellow NFC East rival -- the Philadelphia Eagles -- have remained perfect at 5-0.
Saints get mixed bag of updates on Jameis Winston, Michael Thomas for Bengals game
The New Orleans Saints could see the return of quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 6. But they may also be without star wide receiver Michael Thomas once again. After missing the last two weeks, the Saints saw the return of Winston at Wednesday’s practice. The quarterback had been dealing with several different injuries, but he could be set to return to the field on Sunday.
Bengals Unveil Uniform Combo For Week 6 Matchup With Saints
Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase will return to Louisiana this weekend with the Bengals taking on the Saints in New Orleans. Cincinnati is hoping to get back to .500 after falling to 2-3 on the season following their Week 5 loss to Baltimore. The Bengals will wear white jerseys, white...
Cincinnati Bengals at New Orleans Saints: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 6 matchup
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 6 matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and New Orleans Saints.
Bengals defense stacking up solid performances: By the numbers
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals defense didn’t have a bad night against Baltimore statistically. They didn’t allow a touchdown in the second half for the fifth straight game and mostly kept Lamar Jackson in check. Jackson had 232 yards (58 rushing) while only completing 59.3% of his passes and 31 of those rushing yards came on the Ravens’ last possession.
