Jersey Proud: Fundraiser sends 18-wheeler loaded with supplies to Puerto Rico
An 18-wheeler full of supplies is making its way to Puerto Rico, thanks to a Jersey-proud fundraiser.
Diners at Chevy Fresh Mex restaurants in Linden and Clifton were encouraged to fill the truck with donations as it was parked outside.
Those donations are going to those dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Fiona.
There were also notable performances inside the restaurant to help with the relief efforts.
