Environment

Fall foliage watch: A preview of autumn's diverse colors

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

The autumn season is bringing a diversity of color to the leaves of trees in the tristate region.

News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo will take a deep dive into the leaves later this week.

FALL FOLIAGE: Where to see it around the tri-state, and 7 tips for leaf peepers

She will be getting into the science behind the changing colors of the foliage.

News 12 viewers can also be part of this deep dive. Just tag your fall foliage videos and pictures on social media with #N12StormWatchers.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Fall Foliage#Diversity#Storm Watch
