Greensboro, NC

Greensboro mother calls for violence to end year after son’s death

By Caroline Bowyer
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 2 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A Greensboro mother held a vigil Monday night in the park where she lost her son.

Isaac Lattimore died one year ago in a shooting police say happened outside of a gym on Barber Park Drive. Monday was the first time Lattimore’s mother returned to the park since his death.

Greensboro mother searching for answers into her son’s shooting death during basketball game

It was an emotional night for Evette Daouda. Coming back to the park brought up a lot of memories. Daouda told FOX8 she wanted to be there to celebrate her son being in a better place.

A group of close family and friends remembered 27-year-old Lattimore in the place where he died back in October of 2021.

Part of the group of five people was Lattimore’s four-year-old son.

“I love you, and I miss you,” the child said.

It’s not easy for the family to come back to the park knowing what happened. Greensboro police say Emaje Bennett-Lee shot and killed Lattimore after a disagreement on the basketball court. Bennett-Lee was 18 years old at the time.

“It ain’t worth losing anybody’s life over,” Daouda said.

Lattimore’s mother is calling for this type of violence to end after hearing about a string of fights at sporting events across the Piedmont Triad.

“Our kids aren’t doing nothing but hurting each other,” she said. “And they don’t realize that.”

Cell phone video shows a school resource officer using pepper spray to break up a fight at Southern Guilford High School’s Friday night football game .

Saturday morning, Winston-Salem officers said they responded to a fight involving adults at a youth football game .

Suspect charged in deadly shooting on Barber Park Drive in Greensboro

A week before that, Forsyth County deputies used pepper spray to break up a fight at a football game at Mount Tabor High School .

In early September, a fight broke out at Dudley High School during halftime of a football game.

“We need to come together as one…that’s the best thing to do right now: come together as one,” Daouda said.

As the mother works to understand why her son had to die, she’s sharing this message with young people: “They need to stop and put down the guns and walk beside each other,” Daouda said.

Daouda said she’s going to do whatever it takes to keep the man accused of killing her son in jail. A judge recently granted Bennett-Lee a $250,000 bond.

Bennett-Lee is still in custody.

LifesABeach
2d ago

💙🙏 We can hope these senseless murders stop. People are scared to tell who. And I understand. But, without the communities help, it will only get worse.

