Northeast Ohio hospitals prepare for rough respiratory virus season
CLEVELAND — Even though COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are going down, it won't be a surprise to see an uptick in mild to moderate cases in the coming weeks as the weather gets colder and we move indoors. "I don't think we'll be in a place where that alone...
Beware of deadly wild mushrooms: Portage County man survives poisoning, thanks to experimental drug at UH
CLEVELAND, Ohio — When Bill Hickman found some mushrooms growing in his backyard the last week of September, he’d heard enough about accidental poisonings to know not all of them are safe to eat. The 54-year-old beekeeper and amateur naturalist from Windham, in rural Portage County, had grown...
Ohio working to pass a strangulation law
Our Amy Steigerwald is at the Lucas County Courthouse to discuss Ohio's progress with a strangulation law. Ohio is currently the only state in the U.S. without one.
Which Northeast Ohio establishments have been approved for sports betting?: Full list
CLEVELAND — Following a nearly five-year wait, sports betting is set to be legalized in Ohio. After Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed House Bill 29 in late-December 2021, sports gaming is set to launch in the Buckeye State at midnight on Jan. 1, 2023. Ahead of the New Year's...
‘This will change our world’
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Honda announced Tuesday it will build a $3.5 billion joint-venture electric vehicle battery factory at the Fayette County mega-site that will create 2,200 jobs. During a special event at the Ohio Statehouse that included a multitude of state, local and federal officials, Honda and LG Energy...
'One Pill Can Kill' operation brings seizure of more than 4.7 million deadly doses of fentanyl in Ohio
CLEVELAND — A recent operation known as the “One Pill Can Kill” initiative resulted in “significant fentanyl seizures across Ohio” – including more than 65 kilograms of fentanyl powder and 87,000 fentanyl-laced pills. That is enough fentanyl to provide 4,766,788 deadly doses, according to...
Man’s mass shooting plot to ‘slaughter’ 3,000 women at Ohio college could mean life in prison
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A 22-year-old faces life in prison after he pleaded guilty to plotting a mass shooting to “slaughter” women at an Ohio university, according to U.S. Attorney Kenneth L. Parker. Tres Genco, 22, of Hillsboro, Ohio, has been in custody since his arrest in...
Financial crime victims in Ohio can now receive compensation
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The pain and embarrassment of being scammed out of your money is tough enough to face. Finding out you can probably never get that money back adds insult to injury. Now, the state is helping these victims with the Ohio Investor Recovery Fund that launched Wednesday.
DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts
And lo, there was great rejoicing among the subjugated sex in Ohio. He who would control their bodies, and thus their liberties, was talking diaper discounts! What a game changer. In exchange for ripping away their reproductive freedom, Mike DeWine was dishing deals to pregnant women and girls (and rape and incest victims) to mitigate […] The post DeWine can’t compensate for ripping away women’s bodily freedom with handouts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Black Voters Matter brings bus tour to Northeast Ohio weeks before November general election
CLEVELAND — The organization known as Black Voters Matter is making stops throughout Ohio this week amid a bus tour “to help build Black voting power ahead of midterms.”. The bus tour – which organizers are calling “We Won’t Black Down” – arrives in Northeast Ohio less than four weeks before the upcoming general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
27 Investigates: 4 years of medical marijuana in Ohio
Ohio's medical marijuana program is four years old, and a recent survey along with interviews with people in the industry show there are still problems to overcome.
Most Ohioans oppose giving minors medical care for gender transitions, poll indicates
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Most Ohio voters oppose gender-affirming medical care for minors and policies that allow transgender people to play on sports teams or use public bathrooms that match their gender identities, according to a new poll. The survey of 856 Ohio voters conducted by SurveyUSA on behalf of...
A harvest of gratitude: Beloved family farm lives on after community effort
Richard Sasack, the fifth-generation farmer of Butternut Farm is thankful for the community members who made it possible for him to have a harvest this year while his family farm is in legal limbo.
Fall back soon: Changes may be coming to DST
Ready or not, here it comes. The time to turn back your clocks an hour is right around the corner.
Crashes, weather closures impact northern Ohio’s roads during waves of overnight rain
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Rounds of heavy rain moved through Northeast Ohio overnight, likely factoring into several crashes and closures on the area’s roadways. Ponding in lanes on Cleveland-area interstates and city streets caused temporary closures. In one incident, a Cleveland Division of Police cruiser was struck while blocking...
NE Ohio officers enforcing new law for mandatory lights on Amish buggies
A new law that makes flashing yellow lights mandatory on Amish buggies, and other horse-drawn vehicles across the state, is now being enforced by a number of police agencies in Northeast Ohio.
Ohio looks ahead to marijuana legalization following federal blanket pardon
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition have been lobbying to decriminalize marijuana for years. Groups like the Sensible Movement Coalition are requesting “no fines and no time” when it comes to marijuana charges. Currently anything less than 100 grams of cannabis is a minor misdemeanor. While it might not carry jail time, fines and community service can be issued and one can still have a criminal record. Members of the Sensible Movement Coalition said they’ve seen first hand the damage the criminalization of cannabis can do.
Here’s Where The First Bojangles Will Be in Ohio
Bojangles Famous Chicken ‘n Biscuits will be opening the doors to its first restaurant in the Columbus metro soon. Documents were recently filed with the City of Columbus for a location at 891 Hilliard Rome Road just south of Interstate 70. According to the Franchisee and owner Jeff Rigsby the restaurant is expected to open in the spring of 2023. Rigsby is a Columbus native and announced in 2021 that he will be opening 15 locations area the metro.
This Massive Flea Market in Ohio is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's always something there for everyone.
Ohioans don’t like how Mike DeWine, lawmakers have liberalized gun laws: Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- While Ohio Republicans have been rolling back the state’s gun-control laws, a majority of Ohioans across the political spectrum favor increased gun regulations in the state. We’re talking all about a Baldwin Wallace University poll on civil liberties on Today in Ohio. Listen online here.
