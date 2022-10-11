Read full article on original website
Gas prices are starting to take off again. More increases are on the way
Even before Wednesday's action by OPEC+ to cut oil production, US gas prices were on their way up. More price increases at the pump likely lay ahead.
Gas Prices in California Hit All-Time Highs, but Relief Could Be Coming Soon
Drivers in California already pay the highest gas prices in the country by a wide margin, and now some sections of the state are seeing record highs - including more than $8 a gallon in certain...
$4 gas could be coming — again
Here's the bad news first: Gas prices are on the rise in most of the US and could soon hit a national average of $4 a gallon for the first time in two months.
Wholesale inflation rises more than expected in September, with prices jumping 8.5%
Inflation at the wholesale level rose more than expected in September as prices for everyday necessities remain at a multi-decade high, squeezing businesses and millions of American households. The Labor Department said Wednesday that its producer price index, which measures inflation at the wholesale level before it reaches consumers, rose...
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
Inflation Increase of 8.3 Percent in August 'Disappointing' to Economists
CPI data from August showed that inflation increased 8.3 percent year over year, and Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest hike. “I'd imagine it's a little disappointing to see that we didn't make a bit more progress in August given the hopes that a lot of economists had for a slight decline.”
These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast
You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
Consumer inflation rose 8.2% over the last 12 months, keeping pressure on households
Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households.
Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon
(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
CBS News
Gas prices slowly creeping down
Good news for drivers: The cost to fill up is going down across California today. Don't get too excited...prices are down an average of 5 cents from a week ago.
kitco.com
Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September
(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
Washington Examiner
Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index
Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
Wholesale inflation remains painfully high at 8.5% as rising costs squeeze businesses: Grain prices jump 30% while vegetables soar 40%
Wholesale inflation in the US rose 8.5 percent in September from a year ago, marking a slowdown from recent peaks, but remaining painfully high and indicating that businesses continue to struggle with high costs. The producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, jumped 0.4 percent from August...
US prices rise in September as midterm elections loom
Inflation rate stubbornness will likely spark a further increase to interest rates which could come in early November
Saudi inflation rises to 3.1% in Sept on higher food prices
DUBAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's inflation rose to 3.1% in September, driven mainly by higher food prices, rents, and the rising cost of utilities, the General Authority for Statistics said on Thursday.
thecentersquare.com
Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows
(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
thecentersquare.com
Producer prices rose more than expected in September, federal data shows
(The Center Square) – Producer prices rose more than expected in September, furthering the trend of rising costs in the U.S., according to newly released federal inflation data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released wholesale pricing data Wednesday that showed that those prices increased 0.4% last month, double...
Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates
WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
lbmjournal.com
ABC: Construction input prices inched down in September
WASHINGTON — Construction input prices dipped 0.1% in September compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data. Nonresidential construction input prices also fell 0.1% for the month. Construction input prices are up 16.3%...
