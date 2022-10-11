ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denison, TX

CNN

$4 gas could be coming — again

Here's the bad news first: Gas prices are on the rise in most of the US and could soon hit a national average of $4 a gallon for the first time in two months.
UPI News

U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched

Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
Cheddar News

Inflation Increase of 8.3 Percent in August 'Disappointing' to Economists

CPI data from August showed that inflation increased 8.3 percent year over year, and Kayla Bruun, an economic analyst at Morning Consult, joined Cheddar News to discuss the latest hike. “I'd imagine it's a little disappointing to see that we didn't make a bit more progress in August given the hopes that a lot of economists had for a slight decline.”
Fortune

These 210 bubbly housing markets could crash 25% to 30%—Moody’s again slashes its home price forecast

You don’t need a Ph.D. in economics from the University of Chicago to understand that 7% mortgage rates are a threat to the U.S. housing market. We’re already seeing it. On Tuesday, we learned that mortgage purchase applications fell 13% last week. That’s starkly sharper than the 1.1% decline we saw in the previous week. The difference? Last week’s 13% mortgage purchase application decline coincided with the first weekly 7% mortgage rate reading since 2002.
The Center Square

Washington gas prices spike 30 cents per gallon

(The Center Square) – For the second week in a row, residents of the Evergreen State have been hit with a significant price spike at the gas pump. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded was sitting at $5.32 statewide with some areas in the western portion of Washington seeing prices nearing $5.60, according to AAA data. That was up from $5.02 one week ago.
CBS News

Gas prices slowly creeping down

Good news for drivers: The cost to fill up is going down across California today. Don't get too excited...prices are down an average of 5 cents from a week ago.
kitco.com

Gold prices drop sharply as U.S. CPI rises 0.4% in September

(Kitco News) - Gold prices have dropped sharply into negative territory as U.S. consumer prices rose more than expected in September, raising prospects that the Federal Reserve will maintain its aggressive monetary policy stance through the rest of the year. Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department said its much-anticipated Consumer Price...
Washington Examiner

Inflation hotter than expected in September in producer price index

Inflation, as measured by producer wholesale prices, came in a bit hotter than expected at 8.5% for the year ending in September, according to a report Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 8.7% the month before, but still a bit higher than...
The Associated Press

US producer price inflation eases to still-high 8.5%

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.5% in September from a year earlier, the third straight decline though costs remain at painfully high levels. Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department also showed that the producer price index — which measures price changes before they reach the consumer — rose 0.4% in September from August, after two months of declines. The September monthly increase was larger than expected and was pushed higher by a big increase in hotel room costs and higher prices for other services. Food costs also rose in September from August, after a slight drop the previous month. The cost of fresh and dry vegetables soared nearly 16% in September from August. The larger-than-expected monthly increase in overall wholesale prices suggests inflation pressures are still strong in the U.S. economy, with the Federal Reserve likely to continue its rapid pace of interest rate hikes at its next meeting in November.
thecentersquare.com

Prices continue to rise with food costs soaring, inflation data shows

(The Center Square) – Prices continued to soar in September, newly released federal inflation data shows, as Americans struggle to afford rising food and other consumer prices. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released its consumer price index data Thursday, which showed consumer prices rose 0.4% in September, contributing...
thecentersquare.com

Producer prices rose more than expected in September, federal data shows

(The Center Square) – Producer prices rose more than expected in September, furthering the trend of rising costs in the U.S., according to newly released federal inflation data. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released wholesale pricing data Wednesday that showed that those prices increased 0.4% last month, double...
The Associated Press

Worsening inflation will pressure Fed to keep raising rates

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation in the United States accelerated in September, with the cost of housing and other necessities intensifying pressure on households, wiping out pay gains and ensuring that the Federal Reserve will keep raising interest rates aggressively. Consumer prices rose 8.2% in September compared with a year...
lbmjournal.com

ABC: Construction input prices inched down in September

WASHINGTON — Construction input prices dipped 0.1% in September compared to the previous month, according to an Associated Builders and Contractors analysis of U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Producer Price Index data. Nonresidential construction input prices also fell 0.1% for the month. Construction input prices are up 16.3%...
