Read full article on original website
Related
Sophie Ingle calls on Wales to believe they can achieve World Cup dream
Wales face Switzerland with a place at the World Cup finals on the line while Scotland take on the Republic of Ireland
Spain beat USWNT as both teams deal with off-field problems
Laia Codina and Esther Gonzalez both scored for Spain in a 2-0 victory on Tuesday over the US women’s national team, who have now lost two games in succession for the first time in more than five years. Codina scored in the 39th minute. It was the first goal...
Kangaroos legend 'shattered' Australia's World Cup team will not be wearing positional numbers - with decision blasted as trashing the tradition of the sport
Kangaroos legends continue to express their dismay over jersey number debacle at the Rugby League World Cup. Instead of lining up in the traditional 1-17 numbers based on positions, the 11 already-capped Kangaroos in this year's 24-man squad have been given a number depending on the order in which they made test debuts.
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: Which jersey is each country wearing?
The Rugby League World Cup plays host to 16 nations as they battle it out in England to decide who gets to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy. Australia has a stranglehold over the competition having won eight of the past nine tournaments. However, there a number of new contenders...
RELATED PEOPLE
Female football fan, 23, becomes the first woman in Britain to be banned from matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch when her team lost
A female football fan has become the first woman in Britain to be banned from all 'regulated' soccer matches after she hurled a flare onto the pitch as she watched her team being thrashed at home. Abbie-Leigh Reay, 23, was arrested after she grabbed the missile and threw it towards...
Yardbarker
Simona Halep to join Martina Hingis in South Africa event aimed at fighting gender-based violence
Simona Halep will continue her comeback from surgery when she appears at an exhibition event in South Africa in December. Two-time Grand Slam champion Halep will join Swiss star Martina Hingis at the Africa Cares Tennis Challenge in Johannesburg. The Romanian announced in September that her tennis year was over...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: When is the final?
A total of 16 men's teams and eight women's teams will be fighting for Rugby League World Cup glory when the tournament kicks off this month. Manchester has been selected to host both finals, with a bumper crowd expected for the decider. The Sporting News has all the key details.
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: How to watch the World Cup in New Zealand
The Rugby League World Cup is about to begin, with 61 matches to take place across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events. England will host the tournament for the fourth time as the world's best rugby league look to knock off reigning champions Australia. The Sporting News takes...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia
Dawid Malan demonstrated his value by lifting England out of trouble in their second T20 against Australia in Canberra.Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s opener, which England won by eight runs, but he was back at his usual position of first drop here, perhaps with a point to prove.After England slipped to 54 for four, Malan registered 82 from 48 balls on his 50th T20 international, sharing a 92-run stand in 52 deliveries with Moeen Ali (44 off 27) to help the tourists to what seems a competitive 178 for seven.We set Australia...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: How much are Australian players paid for the tournament?
The Kangaroos will look to retain the Rugby League World in England this year following their 2017 triumph. Whilst most players are on handsome salaries at their respective clubs, national team payments typically aren't shabby, either. Ahead of the tournament, here's what we know so far about pay. How much...
SkySports
Women's Rugby World Cup: England make one change for France game; Sarah Hunter to match caps record
Marlie Packer replaces Sadia Kabeya at openside flanker for England in their Rugby World Cup clash with France, while captain Sarah Hunter will equal Rocky Clark's caps record. The Red Roses face Les Bleus at 8am UK time on Saturday in Whangarei. Packer returns with Kabeya dropping out of the...
Sporting News
Rugby League World Cup 2022: New Zealand draw, group, squad, results, road to the final
New Zealand will go into this year's Rugby League World Cup among the favourites for the tournament, as they look to lift the trophy for just the second time. The Kiwis will be coached by Michael Maguire, and will share Group C with Lebanon, Ireland and Jamaica. Here's the full...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Rugby League World Cup: Dominic Young set for first England cap against Samoa
Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Dates: Saturday 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST. Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app. Winger Dominic Young is set to win his first...
IGN
IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Semi-Final 1
Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Date & Time: October 13th at 8:30 AM IST and 9:00 AM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India Women will face Thailand Women in the 1st Semi-Final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. With some fascinating performances throughout the tournament, India finished as the table toppers with 10 points. Out of their 6 matches played they ended up winning 5 of them. Their only loss came against arch-rivals Pakistan by 13 runs. They thrashed Thailand in their last meeting by 9 wickets which boosted their confidence. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in only 3 matches in this tournament and is likely to be available for this important clash. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepthi Sharma are their best performers with the bat and ball respectively.
Sporting News
Australia men's sprint team win gold in Track World Championships upset
Australia has notched an upset at the UCI Track World Championships in France, claiming gold in the men's team sprint. They defeated the Netherlands in the final, breaking their opponent's run of four successive titles in the event. The Australian team - made up of Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and...
Tense moment Anthony Albanese gets into a heated exchange with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet over Sydney's new $900million footy stadium
A heated conversation between Anthony Albanese and Dom Perrottet has ended in the Prime Minister demanding the NSW Premier tear down a sign at Sydney's Allianz Stadium that says 'Home of the Sydney Roosters'. The pair were filmed at a charity cricket game at Kirribilli House on Thursday where Mr...
BBC
England v Czech Republic: Lucy Bronze set to make 100th appearance for Lionesses
Lucy Bronze could make her 100th senior appearance for England as the Lionesses take on the Czech Republic in a friendly on Tuesday. The 30-year-old right-back, who made her senior international debut in 2013, previously thought injuries might stop her from reaching the milestone. "I was told at 20 years...
ng-sportingnews.com
Mal Meninga names his Kangaroos team to take on Fiji in World Cup opener
Mal Meninga has picked a largely inexperienced side to take on Fiji on Saturday in their Rugby League World Cup opener, with seven debutants named. Australia's coach has decided to rest the premiership-winning Penrith contingent including Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo in favour of giving players who may not have played for a number of weeks some game time.
Sporting News
Matildas end European drought against Denmark as they build momentum ahead of 2023 Women's World Cup
The Matildas have claimed their second win in four days, this time downing Denmark 3-1 in Viborg. Australia hadn't beat European opposition away from home since 2013 and had to dig deep to end that nine-year drought. Denmark opened the scoring after just one minute via Everton midfielder Karen Holmgaard...
Yardbarker
As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals
As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
Comments / 0