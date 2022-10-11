ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Kangaroos legend 'shattered' Australia's World Cup team will not be wearing positional numbers - with decision blasted as trashing the tradition of the sport

Kangaroos legends continue to express their dismay over jersey number debacle at the Rugby League World Cup. Instead of lining up in the traditional 1-17 numbers based on positions, the 11 already-capped Kangaroos in this year's 24-man squad have been given a number depending on the order in which they made test debuts.
RUGBY
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: Which jersey is each country wearing?

The Rugby League World Cup plays host to 16 nations as they battle it out in England to decide who gets to lift the Paul Barrière Trophy. Australia has a stranglehold over the competition having won eight of the past nine tournaments. However, there a number of new contenders...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paige
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: When is the final?

A total of 16 men's teams and eight women's teams will be fighting for Rugby League World Cup glory when the tournament kicks off this month. Manchester has been selected to host both finals, with a bumper crowd expected for the decider. The Sporting News has all the key details.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sporting News

Rugby League World Cup 2022: How to watch the World Cup in New Zealand

The Rugby League World Cup is about to begin, with 61 matches to take place across the men’s, women’s and wheelchair events. England will host the tournament for the fourth time as the world's best rugby league look to knock off reigning champions Australia. The Sporting News takes...
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Constellation Cup#Netball#The Sporting News#Fox Sports#Fixture Time Date#Spark Arena#Auckland Match#Trustpower Arena#Melbourne Match#Gold Coast Convention#Australian
The Independent

Dawid Malan shows his value by lifting England out of trouble against Australia

Dawid Malan demonstrated his value by lifting England out of trouble in their second T20 against Australia in Canberra.Malan was shuffled down to number seven in the batting order in Sunday’s opener, which England won by eight runs, but he was back at his usual position of first drop here, perhaps with a point to prove.After England slipped to 54 for four, Malan registered 82 from 48 balls on his 50th T20 international, sharing a 92-run stand in 52 deliveries with Moeen Ali (44 off 27) to help the tourists to what seems a competitive 178 for seven.We set Australia...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
World
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Sports
IGN

IN-W vs TL-W Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Playing XI Updates, Pitch Report & Injury Updates for Women’s Asia Cup 2022, Semi-Final 1

Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Date & Time: October 13th at 8:30 AM IST and 9:00 AM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India Women will face Thailand Women in the 1st Semi-Final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. With some fascinating performances throughout the tournament, India finished as the table toppers with 10 points. Out of their 6 matches played they ended up winning 5 of them. Their only loss came against arch-rivals Pakistan by 13 runs. They thrashed Thailand in their last meeting by 9 wickets which boosted their confidence. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in only 3 matches in this tournament and is likely to be available for this important clash. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepthi Sharma are their best performers with the bat and ball respectively.
SPORTS
Sporting News

Australia men's sprint team win gold in Track World Championships upset

Australia has notched an upset at the UCI Track World Championships in France, claiming gold in the men's team sprint. They defeated the Netherlands in the final, breaking their opponent's run of four successive titles in the event. The Australian team - made up of Leigh Hoffman, Matthew Richardson and...
CYCLING
ng-sportingnews.com

Mal Meninga names his Kangaroos team to take on Fiji in World Cup opener

Mal Meninga has picked a largely inexperienced side to take on Fiji on Saturday in their Rugby League World Cup opener, with seven debutants named. Australia's coach has decided to rest the premiership-winning Penrith contingent including Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo in favour of giving players who may not have played for a number of weeks some game time.
RUGBY
Yardbarker

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals

As many as 16 Arsenal Women going to 2023 World Cup finals By Michelle. The last of the 2023 Women´s World Cup Playoffs were played last night. Arsenal confirmed the results mean that there could be as many as 16 Arsenal Women going to Australia and New Zealand for Women´s World Cup action next summer, dependent on international team selection.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy