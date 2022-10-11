Venue: Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet. Date & Time: October 13th at 8:30 AM IST and 9:00 AM Local Time. Live Streaming: Star Sports Network and Disney+Hotstar. India Women will face Thailand Women in the 1st Semi-Final of the Women’s Asia Cup 2022 on Thursday. With some fascinating performances throughout the tournament, India finished as the table toppers with 10 points. Out of their 6 matches played they ended up winning 5 of them. Their only loss came against arch-rivals Pakistan by 13 runs. They thrashed Thailand in their last meeting by 9 wickets which boosted their confidence. Skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has featured in only 3 matches in this tournament and is likely to be available for this important clash. Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepthi Sharma are their best performers with the bat and ball respectively.

