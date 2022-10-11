ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Haven, CT

East Haven, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in East Haven.

The Mark T Sheehan High School soccer team will have a game with East Haven High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Mark T Sheehan High School
East Haven High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with East Haven High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.

Guilford High School
East Haven High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

