East Haven, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in East Haven.
The Mark T Sheehan High School soccer team will have a game with East Haven High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.
Mark T Sheehan High School
East Haven High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Varsity Boys Soccer
The Guilford High School soccer team will have a game with East Haven High School on October 11, 2022, 14:30:00.
Guilford High School
East Haven High School
October 11, 2022
14:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer
Comments / 0