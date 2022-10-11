ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oldtown, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KHQ Right Now

2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released

OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
OLDTOWN, ID
KHQ Right Now

Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run

OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
OLDTOWN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
City
Oldtown, ID
Oldtown, ID
Crime & Safety
KHQ Right Now

Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake

Just before 10:15 pm, the UAS operators advised the suspect was moving toward SWAT Team members who had taken up positions around the location. At some point, two SWAT Team members fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Once safe, emergency medical aid was provided to the suspect, who was wearing body armor.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KHQ Right Now

Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city

SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#So Full Of Love#Full Of Life#Blink#Violent Crime
KREM2

Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty

SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
SPOKANE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KHQ Right Now

Sheriff's office says no more threat to Loon Lake residents

LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside, lock their...
LOON LAKE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Cheney Police Chief John Hensley resigns from role

CHENEY, Wash. — John D. Hensley has resigned from his role as Cheney Police Chief. 4 News Now has obtained a copy of Hensley’s resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Chris Grover on Tuesday. “Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effectively immediately,” is all the letter states. Grover told 4 News Now he...
CHENEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge

SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three suspects arrested for burglarizing salvage yard in Mead

MEAD, Wash. — Spokane County Deputies arrested three men on Monday accused of trying to steal items from vehicles at a salvage yard in Mead. Deputies responded to Pull & Save Auto Parts at around 2:25 a.m. to a reported trespass. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies established a perimeter around the auto yard and gave commands to the...
MEAD, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy