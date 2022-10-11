Read full article on original website
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. - The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.
18-year-old accused of raping woman downtown pleads not guilty, trial to begin in November
Ethan Jake, the 18-year-old arrested for second degree rape after a woman reported it to the Spokane Police Department, has pleaded not guilty. His trial is set to begin Nov. 14.
Family grieves 3-year-old killed in Oldtown hit-and-run
OLDTOWN, Idaho - A vehicle struck three pedestrians in Oldtown, Idaho on Friday night, seriously injuring two and killing a child, according to Idaho State Police. In an update from the family, they shared the children's grandmother was out with her grandkids, Scarlett and Henry. The grandmother was seriously injured, and Henry was airlifted in critical condition. Tragically, Scarlett died at the scene. She was three years old.
Little free library stolen from home in Emerson-Garfield neighborhood
A little free library was stolen from a home in the Emerson-Garfield neighborhood. It was part of a broader effort by a charitable couple to facilitate donations directly to the community.
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
Just before 10:15 pm, the UAS operators advised the suspect was moving toward SWAT Team members who had taken up positions around the location. At some point, two SWAT Team members fired their weapons, striking the suspect. Once safe, emergency medical aid was provided to the suspect, who was wearing body armor.
Coeur d’Alene man killed in crash on I-90
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A 52-year-old man from Coeur d’Alene was killed in a crash on westbound I-90 on Wednesday. Idaho State Police say the driver left the roadway and struck a jersey barrier on the roadside in Coeur d’Alene. His vehicle rode on the barrier before coming to a stop. The man was taken to Kootenai Health, where he...
Family of suicidal man killed by Spokane police in 2019 sues the city
SPOKANE, Wash. - The family of David Shafer, a suicidal man who was shot and killed by police in 2019, has filed a lawsuit against the City of Spokane in federal court. David Shafer, a 61-year-old Spokane resident, called friends while experiencing an alcoholic relapse and mental health crisis on Oct. 23, 2019. His friends called police, who arrived and shot Shafer after he pointed a gun at them, according to an investigation of the shooting by prosecutors.
Liberty Lake Police Department searching for person of interest in $300k burglary
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - The Liberty Lake Police Department (LLPD) is asking for help finding a person of interest in a commercial burglary that happened overnight at Consign Furniture and Jewelry. On Oct. 10, a woman entered the store around 5 p.m. and hid until it closed for the evening....
Man accused of reported gang shooting in North Spokane pleads guilty
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of an apparent gang-related shooting in North Spokane in May has pleaded guilty to the crime. 19-year-old Duane Delaney allegedly shot at two women from across the street on Northwest Boulevard out of revenge for shooting another gang member. He pleaded guilty to two assault charges and an unlawful possession charge in September.
27-Year-Old Anthony J. Silva Killed In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Fairfield (Fairfield, WA)
The Washington State Patrol reported a motor vehicle accident in Fairfield. The officials stated that a 2005 Mini Cooper was traveling north on State Route 27 when it struck a truck driven by 56-year-old Jeffrey W. Gunderson. The officials identified the mini cooper driver as 27-year-old Anthony J. Silva. Officials...
Little Free Library stolen in Spokane
The Little Free Library has been stolen in Spokane. If you know who stole it or where it could be, you are asked to call police.
Situation regarding potentially armed and dangerous man in Loon Lake area resolved
STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. — The Stevens County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the situation regarding a potentially armed and dangerous man in the Loon Lake area has been resolved. The sheriff's office says there is no longer an immediate threat to the community. More information is expected Thursday. Around...
Sheriff's office says no more threat to Loon Lake residents
LOON LAKE, Wash. - The Stevens County Sheriff's Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside, lock their...
Cheney Police Chief John Hensley resigns from role
CHENEY, Wash. — John D. Hensley has resigned from his role as Cheney Police Chief. 4 News Now has obtained a copy of Hensley’s resignation letter, which was sent to Mayor Chris Grover on Tuesday. “Pursuant to your request, I resign as the Cheney Chief of Police effectively immediately,” is all the letter states. Grover told 4 News Now he...
Girl dies after SUV hits grandmother walking with two kids in northern Idaho
OLDTOWN — A girl was killed and a boy is in critical condition after being hit by an SUV while walking with their grandmother in a small northern Idaho town Friday afternoon. The grandmother was also rushed to the hospital. It happened around 4:50 p.m. on East Valley Street...
Victim critically injured in Garland and Maple crash dies from injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Thursday, Oct. 6, a serious crash at the intersection of Garland and Maple closed the road for several hours and sent one person to the hospital in critical condition. The Spokane Police Department (SPD) states the victim died on Friday due to their injuries. Jermaine Green,...
Dumpster fire closes Spokane Falls Boulevard and Howard Street
SPOKANE, Wash. - A dumpster fire near riverfront park has temporarily closed Spokane Falls Boulevard and N Howard Street. The fire is contained and roads are expected to be open in at least 30 minutes.
Truck removed from under Fish Lake Trail Bridge
SPOKANE, Wash. — A semi has been removed from under the Fish Lake Trail Bridge in Spokane. The truck was carrying construction equipment when it got stuck, blocking traffic at 16th Ave west of US 195.
Three suspects arrested for burglarizing salvage yard in Mead
MEAD, Wash. — Spokane County Deputies arrested three men on Monday accused of trying to steal items from vehicles at a salvage yard in Mead. Deputies responded to Pull & Save Auto Parts at around 2:25 a.m. to a reported trespass. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says deputies established a perimeter around the auto yard and gave commands to the...
Loitering, drugs and death threats impacting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash - Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property and damaging tenants' cars.
