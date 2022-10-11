ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce catches fourth TD of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’

A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Local
Missouri Football
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Kansas City, MO
Football
Yardbarker

Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium. #1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak. After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader. #2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX2Now

Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Las Vegas Raiders#Hall Of Fame#Espn
Yardbarker

Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6

The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
NFL
Deadspin

Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with

These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Kansas City Chiefs
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news

There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
NFL
Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Sportsnaut Silver & Black

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT

We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.

 https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/

Comments / 0

Community Policy