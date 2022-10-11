Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce catches fourth TD of the game against the Las Vegas Raiders

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Trade rumors: What will the Chiefs do before the trade deadline?Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
RedStone Logistics Announces Office Relocation to OlatheChloeHarrisOlathe, KS
The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Las Vegas Raiders despite a soft roughing the passer flagChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
How Kansas City's labor market took a surprising turnInstawork Economic ResearchKansas City, MO
How to earn more this holiday season in Kansas CityInstaworkKansas City, MO
Related
Brittany Mahomes Admits She's 'Jealous' Of The Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Relationship
Who has Patrick Mahomes' heart? Some may say his wife, Brittany. Others might argue it's his superstar tight end who just caught 4 touchdown passes on Monday Night Football. Regardless, Brittany Mahomes has taken notice of the close bond between the quarterback and tight end and voiced her ...
Chiefs fan’s Travis Kelce sign goes viral during ‘Monday Night Football’
A Kansas City Chiefs fan went viral on Monday night for the Travis Kelce poster she brought to the team’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Kelce was having a big game for Kansas City and had caught four touchdowns as of midway through the fourth quarter. ESN’s cameras flashed to a woman in the stands a few times, including after Kelce caught his third touchdown pass of the game.
KCTV 5
Travis Kelce discusses his 4-touchdown performance against the Raiders
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point deficit and Kansas City extended its mastery of the Las Vegas Raiders by holding on for a 30-29 win.
atozsports.com
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation for the first time in his NFL career this week
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is facing a situation this week for the first time in his NFL career. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted on Wednesday morning that Mahomes, for the first time as an NFL player, is a home underdog this week in the Chiefs’ matchup against the Buffalo Bills.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCTV 5
Patrick Mahomes recaps the Chiefs thrilling win over the Raiders on Monday Night Football
The Chiefs roared back from a 17-0 deficit to take down the Raiders. Kelce also tied the Chiefs record for most consecutive games with a catch. Andy Reid addresses the media following the Chiefs 30-29 win over the Raiders. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Chiefs overcame an early 17-point...
Golf Digest
Fox rules honcho Mike Pereira had the perfect response to Monday's Chiefs-Raiders officiating debacle
If you woke up this morning and checked the score of Monday Night Football after returning to earth from a months-long deep-space expedition, you would probably think it was a classic. A 30-29 AFC West shootout under the lights at Arrowhead. This is what primetime October football is meant to be, right?
Yardbarker
Instant Reaction: Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Moments ago, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-4) fell to the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) at Arrowhead Stadium. #1 Daniel Carlson entered tonight's tilt leading the National Football League with a 35-consecutive field goal streak. After going 3/3 today, he remains the leader. #2 Josh Jacobs had a career-high in rushing...
Mahomes, Kelce shine in comeback win vs. Raiders
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — On Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs proved once again that no lead is safe against Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. After the Chiefs went down 17-0 in the second quarter to the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chiefs offense responded with an 11-play touchdown drive that ended with a Travis Kelce touchdown; one of his four in the game.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Raiders Make Four Moves For Week 6
The Raiders also released DB Darren Evans from their practice squad. WR Dillon Stoner (injured) OL Vitaliy Gurman (Injured) Johnson, 26, signed with the Texans as an undrafted free agent out of Oklahoma State following the 2019 NFL Draft. He signed a three-year $1.755 million contract but was waived coming out of the preseason.
Deadspin
Randy Johnson is one NFL photographer Davante Adams wouldn’t mess with
These days, Randy Johnson is still combining his two favorite interests, owning a bird’s eye view of the world beneath him, and photography. As a 6-foot-10 Hall of Fame pitcher, he towered over the field as the tallest player in Major League Baseball History. He’s also probably one of the few aces who could have thrown down at Aaron Judge’s strike zone.
atozsports.com
This year’s Raiders team is missing one thing that last year’s team had
The Las Vegas Raiders currently sit at 1-4 on the season. Those four losses are by a combined fourteen points. Two touchdowns – that is the difference from the Raiders being 5-0 and 1-4. Unfortunately, Las Vegas is the latter, and the top half of the AFC West is...
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bills at KC: Why's Buffalo Rare Betting Favorite Over Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs?
No matter what happens on Sunday, the Buffalo Bills have broken some long-standing bad vibes against the Kansas City Chiefs.
NFL
NFL Power Rankings, Week 6: Rampaging Bills leapfrog undefeated Eagles to reclaim No. 1 spot
I mean, really trust. I trust the Bills, who are loaded with talent and have been through the wars. I trust the Eagles, who are consistent, balanced and armed with an ascendant young quarterback. I trust the Chiefs, because of the guy on the sideline and the dude under center.
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to concerning star quarterbacks news
There are few more high-profile jobs in the entire United States than playing quarterback in the National Football League, and those who thrive in that role are usually rewarded for their performance. But unfortunately, for a few NFL quarterbacks, this season has not exactly gone according to plan after signing big extensions with their respective teams.
Las Vegas Raiders’ bye week comes at the perfect time after disappointing 1-4 start
When a vision doesn’t pan out as planned, you must regroup. That’s where the Las Vegas Raiders stand headed into
Yardbarker
The Raiders Still Don’t Have An Answer For Chiefs TE Travis Kelce
The Las Vegas Raiders proved on Monday Night Football, in front of a global audience, that they still don’t have an answer for Travis Kelce. In so many words, the Kansas City Chiefs star tight end still owns the Silver and Black. Whether Raider Nation likes it or not.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule rumors: Greg McElroy predicts where Rhule will wind up for 2023
Matt Rhule, a highly successful college coach has been fired from his NFL job, which means the rumors of his return to college football are pouring out. Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers on Monday morning, so he has now been thrown into the mix for every vacancy that there is right now.
Sportsnaut Silver & Black
Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
144K+
Views
ABOUT
We're More Than Fans. We're Silver & Black! Bringing you local news and opinion.https://sportsnaut.com/tag/las-vegas-raiders/
Comments / 0