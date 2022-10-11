ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Manchester, October 11 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 2 days ago

There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Manchester.

The Avon High School soccer team will have a game with Manchester High School on October 11, 2022, 12:45:00.

Avon High School
Manchester High School
October 11, 2022
12:45:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Avon High School soccer team will have a game with Manchester High School on October 11, 2022, 15:00:00.

Avon High School
Manchester High School
October 11, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

