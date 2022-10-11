UPDATE: Man shot at Wind River Apartments dies from injuries

UPDATE — According to the Colorado Springs Police Department, the man shot at Wind River Apartments, succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The Violent Crimes Homicide/Assault Unit is investigating the shooting.

______

ORIGINAL STORY — The Colorado Springs Police department is responding to the scene of a shooting at the Wind River Place Apartments.

The shooting was called in around 8:00 pm Monday evening located at the apartment complex on 19th st North of Uintah.

The Colorado Springs Police Department said that one man was transported to a local hospital his condition is unknown.

According to our crew at the scene, officers say the Major Crimes Unit is on its way to continue the investigation.

CSPD Violent Crime Unit detectives are also working in two separate areas in unrelated incidents with no updates as to what occurred at those locations.

According to our crew that went to both scenes, at the Cimmarron street incident there was a police presence in the area investigating outside of McDivitt law firm.

The scene at the 500 block of Erie road is a residential house with a heavy police presence in the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details come in.

_____

