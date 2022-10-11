Washington Wildfire alert: Goat Rocks Fire update 2022-10-11

Type 1 Helicopter Conducting Bucket Work

Last updated: Mon, 10 Oct 2022 20:48:34

Incident is 1% contained.

On August 9, the Goat Rocks Fire was started by a lightning strike in the Goat Rocks Wilderness. The fire has spread within the Wilderness and on adjacent land on the Gifford Pinchot National Forest. Most of the fire is burning in steep terrain with limited access, heavy fuels, and rocky bluffs.On September 9, fire activity increased and evacuations were ordered for the town of Packwood and communities to the northeast of town. By September 11, conditions had improved and evacuation were lifted for Packwood and reduced for the communities of Timberline and Goat Rocks west of the fire. Fire personnel continue to patrol these communities.On September 12, Northwest Incident Management Team 10 took command of the Goat Rocks Fire. They did extensive work on the fire before passing management to Nevada Incident Management Team 4 on September 25. They handed incident command to a to the Type 3 Incident Management Organization Oct. 9, 2022.A direct approach to suppressing this fire has little chance of succeeding and carries high risks of injury or death to firefighting personnel. An indirect approach is being implemented, mostly using existing roads to the west and north of the fire as containment lines. These roads, including Forest Roads 46, 4610, 4612, 018, and 1266, are receiving fuels reduction treatments including cutting brush, removing some of the smaller trees in dense stands, and chipping the resulting woody debris. The fire has not reached most of these containment lines.Fire activity increases during periods of warmer, drier, windy weather and decreases when temperatures and winds drop and humidity rises. Most of the fire spread has been through fuels on the ground, mainly large woody debris such as rotting logs. These larger fuels will continue to burn until they are fully consumed, actively extinguished along the containment lines, or soaked by rain and snow.Public and firefighter safety remain the highest priority as crews work to contain the Goat Rocks Fire.

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Tree Burnt from the Inside-Out

Firefighter Clears a Fallen Tree from the Road

Helicopter dropping water south of Coal Creek 10/4

Smoke Rising from Coal Creek Drainage

Morning briefing at new ICP, October 3, 2022

Taking down surplus yurts at Randle ICP, 09-29-22

Fire from Laurel Hill north of fire October 1 2022

Grizzly crew training session, September 30, 2022

Low-intensity ground fire east of Forest Road 4612

Burned and unburned Forest Road 4612, September 30