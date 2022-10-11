ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Wildfire alert: Kootenai River Complex update 2022-10-11

 2 days ago
The Skycrane cooling the fires edge on October 7.

Last updated: Mon, 10 Oct 2022 20:15:52

Incident is 0% contained.

As of 5 pm PDT, on September 2, 2022, the Eneas Peak, Katka, Russell Mountain, Scotch Creek, and Trout Fires were officially grouped into the Kootenai River Complex. 

The Eneas Peak Fire, confirmed on August 13th, was started by lightning and is visible from the Kootenai River Valley and most of the Bonners Ferry area.  The fire is located approximately 15 miles north-northwest of Bonners Ferry, on the south aspect below Eneas Peak and above Fisher Creek. The terrain is steep and inaccessible (60%-80% slopes), with numerous dead and downed trees. These conditions prevent the use of firefighter direct attack tactics where fireline is built directly next to the fire. Fire managers assessed the area by air and ground for potential confinement lines.

In the afternoon of August 21, 2022, the Trout Fire was detected during district fire patrol. The Trout Fire is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho near Trout Creek and it was determined to be caused by lightning. Due to the fire being situated in an old burn scar, snags and heavy downed-fuels is the chief safety concern for firefighters working on the ground. .

The Russell Mountain Fire was reported early afternoon on August 24, 2022. It is located within the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 10 miles southwest of Copeland Idaho, near the Ball Creek drainage and burning on a southern aspect. There are currently no values at risk and its current strategy management is confine and contain.

The Scotch Fire was confirmed September 1, 2022. It is located in the Selkirk Mountain Range on the Bonner's Ferry District in the Idaho Panhandle National Forests.  The fire is roughly 10 miles northwest of downtown Bonners Ferry, Idaho.

The Katka Fire was confirmed on September 1, 2022. It is located within the Cabinet Mountain Range on the Bonners Ferry Ranger District of the Idaho Panhandle National Forests. It is approximately 5 miles west from the Idaho/Montana border and 8 miles southeast of Bonner's Ferry burning in steep areas 1/2 mile from Katka Peak. Residents of Boundary County, ID, can visit https://www.nixle.com, text their home zip code to 888777 to sign up for emergency alerts, or call the Boundary County Emergency Line available at 208-696-2626.   

NOTE: All fire perimeters and points are approximations.

Engine 993 at Sunset on Oct. 5
Long Canyon Fire on October 2
Katka Fire on October 2
Smoldering on October 1
Fire activity on October 1
Heavy Helicopter Dropping Water on Farnham 9/28/22
Aerial View of Long Canyon Fire Sept 28, 2022
Water Bar on Dozer Line, Kootenai River Complex
Helicopter Water Drop
Russell Mountain Fire From the Air, 9/21/22
Night Operations, Kootenai River Complex 9/21/22

