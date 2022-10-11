Read full article on original website
Rents as low as $600 a month make this one of the most affordable cities in New YorkBeth TorresSyracuse, NY
Morristown, NJ, is the #30 Best City to Live in the USAMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYU Professor Loses Job Because Class Was Too DifficultBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Corpse pulled from New York City Central Park Turtle Pond after decomposing body found nearby just days ago.Multi Media Solutions TodayNew York City, NY
Six Must-Try Coney Island Restaurants and BarsKatie CherrixNew York City, NY
Union County Tournament girls soccer roundup for quarterfinal games, Oct. 12
Olivia Russomanno starred for third-seeded Cranford with two goals in its 3-0 win over sixth-seeded New Providence in the quarterfinals of the Union County Tournament in Cranford. Shea Matheson added one goal in the victory and Tori Aslin made five saves. Aileen McGovern, Lily Young and Faith Kelly all had...
Union County Tournament field hockey semifinals roundup, Oct. 12
Emma Ramsey starred for top-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 6-0 win over fifth-seeded Johnson in the semifinals of the Union County Tournament in Clark. Lea Good added two goals and one assist in the victory while Lilly Venezia and Kate Siedem notched one goal each. Oak Knoll will play second-seeded Kent Place, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the final round after Kent Place won a 2-1 game over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the other semifinal.
Toms River North over Lacey - Field hockey recap
Olivia Fraticelli’s three goals and two assists fueled Toms River North to a 6-1 victory over Lacey in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff had a goal and an assist for Toms River North (12-0). Katelyn Rizzo and Madison Eollo each scored a goal and Katie Marra had one save. Maeve...
Riverside over Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap
Anthony Stillwaggon made three saves for Riverside during its 2-0 shutout victory over Maple Shade in Riverside. Willy Arias logged an assist on both goals for Riverside (9-3). Jared Lopez scored in the first half and this would be the game-winning goal. Gustavo Bonfim also found the back of the...
Ocean’s Feniger, Jackson’s Spalthoff score hat tricks in tie - Girls soccer recap
Ocean Township’s Natalie Feniger and Jackson Liberty’s Delaney Spalthoff each recorded hat tricks, all part of a wild, 5-5 tie between the two teams in Jackson. Chelsea Lavezzo scored 7-5-2 Jackson Liberty’s other two goals, all five of which came in the second half. Jailyn Wells and...
Essex County Tournament girls soccer roundup for first round games, Oct. 12
Olivia Gist made eight saves as 12th-seeded Glen Ridge defeated fifth-seeded West Essex, 1-0, in the first round of the Essex County Tournament in North Caldwell.
Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)
It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
NJTAC Tournament boys soccer roundup for Oct. 12: Passaic Tech wins
Christian Adame scored twice, helping Passaic Tech roll to a 4-0 victory over Morris Tech in NJTAC Tournament action in Wayne. Lucas Duchi and Javier Diaz also scored for the Bulldogs, who are now 7-5-1 on the season. Morris tech fell to 3-7 with the defeat. The N.J. High School...
No. 2 Freehold Township girls soccer sends message vs. No. 4 Watchung Hills (PHOTOS)
Freehold Township, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, went north and picked up a statement win on Monday, beating No. 4 Watchung Hills, 3-0, on the road in one of the biggest out-of-conference matchups. Princeton commit Kayla Wong, Hailey Santiago and Gaby Parker all scored for the Shore Conference...
boozyburbs.com
Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ
Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.
HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
What’s happening in the Hunterdon area this weekend and beyond (Oct. 14-20)
WHAT’S GOING ON? Here is a small sample of area happenings you may want to check out in the coming days. BRANCHBURG “Narrative Images,” works by Wendell Jeffrey and Philemona Williamson, through Oct. 28. Raritan Valley Community College, Art Gallery, 118 Lamington Road. raritanval.edu/arts, 908-526-1200. “The Light...
Here's Where Three $10K Mega Millions Tickets Were Sold In North Jersey
Three tickets from the Tuesday, Oct. 11 Mega Millions drawing were sold in North Jersey. Each ticket is worth $10,000. A fourth was sold in South Jersey. The locally-sold tickets were purchased from the following locations:. Bergen County: 7-Eleven #22645, 450 Rochelle Ave., Rochelle Park;. Bergen County: Waldwick Wine Spirits...
theobserver.com
LOSS OF A LEGEND
It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
The price of homes sold recently in North Jersey. Deed transfers, Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022
Below are real estate transactions for Bergen, Essex, Hudson, Morris, Passaic, Union and Warren counties for Aug. 29-Sept. 4, 2022. Information on New Jersey real estate transactions appears weekly on realestate.nj.com. Entries list property address followed by selling price, buyer, and seller in parentheses.
Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile
Three days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth
Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location
Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
Major water main break impacts multiple towns in northern New Jersey
A broken water main has prompted states of emergency in at least two towns in northern New Jersey. Multiple towns have been dealing with low water pressure since a water main broke on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
NBC New York
All the Huge Water Main Problems in NJ Were Caused By One Tiny Object That Broke
A massive water main break continued to impact multiple communities in northern New Jersey on Monday, days after water started gushing out of the 74-inch pipe, leading to a water emergency. But officials say they now know what caused it. The break occurred on Oct. 5 at Bloomfield Avenue and...
NJ.com
