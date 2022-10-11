ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westfield, NJ

NJ.com

Union County Tournament field hockey semifinals roundup, Oct. 12

Emma Ramsey starred for top-seeded Oak Knoll, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 6-0 win over fifth-seeded Johnson in the semifinals of the Union County Tournament in Clark. Lea Good added two goals and one assist in the victory while Lilly Venezia and Kate Siedem notched one goal each. Oak Knoll will play second-seeded Kent Place, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, in the final round after Kent Place won a 2-1 game over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in the other semifinal.
UNION COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Toms River North over Lacey - Field hockey recap

Olivia Fraticelli’s three goals and two assists fueled Toms River North to a 6-1 victory over Lacey in Toms River. Rachael Tetzlaff had a goal and an assist for Toms River North (12-0). Katelyn Rizzo and Madison Eollo each scored a goal and Katie Marra had one save. Maeve...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

Riverside over Maple Shade - Boys soccer recap

Anthony Stillwaggon made three saves for Riverside during its 2-0 shutout victory over Maple Shade in Riverside. Willy Arias logged an assist on both goals for Riverside (9-3). Jared Lopez scored in the first half and this would be the game-winning goal. Gustavo Bonfim also found the back of the...
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Wayne Hills wins the Passaic County Championship (PHOTOS)

It was a clean sweep for Jacqueline Bernardo in all events as she led Wayne Hills to a victory at the Passaic County Championships on Wednesday afternoon at West Milford. Wayne Hills finished with a team score of 102.325 and finished well ahead of the competition. West Milford was second at 89.725 while Passaic Valley rounded out the top three with a score of 87.525.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
#Linus School Sports#Scotch Plains Fanwood
boozyburbs.com

Opening Alert: Prime 259, River Edge, NJ

Prime 259, a new restaurant and bar, has opened in River Edge. It’s taking the space that formerly housed Italian eatery Sonny T. The menu (View Menu) features “modern American fare” – from Chef Freddie Carucci – along with some Italian cuisine and a full bar.
RIVER EDGE, NJ
CBS New York

Bill introduced that officially defines Central Jersey as region in N.J.

HILLSBOROUGH, N.J. -- We're possibly a step closer to resolving one of the oldest debates -- is Central Jersey real?A new bill introduced in the state Legislature would formally define Central Jersey as Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, and Somerset counties.But, as CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis reported Wednesday, it aims to do much more than that.READ MORE: Click here to read the billIf you live in New Jersey, you know there are many items up for debate. Pork roll or Taylor ham? Hoagie or sub? Pump your gas or have it pumped for you?But perhaps one of the oldest debates is whether Central...
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
theobserver.com

LOSS OF A LEGEND

It was an epic love story that spanned almost seven decades, a marriage that lasted 65 years. It was a union that began innocently at a school dance at the now-defunct St. Cecilia’s High School in Kearny, when a shy sophomore named Jo-Ann Foster was introduced to star athlete Charlie Dolan, a senior at the school and a three-sport standout (soccer, basketball and baseball) who was well on his way to becoming the school’s all-time leading scorer in basketball.
KEARNY, NJ
NJ.com

Recruits, local coaches react to Rutgers firing Sean Gleeson, promoting Nunzio Campanile

Three days removed from what Rutgers coach Greg Schiano hopes will serve as a kickstart to his offense when he moved tight ends coach Nunzio Campanile to interim offensive coordinator, special assistant Joe Susan to interim tight ends coach — which he coached previously — and offensive coordinator Sean Gleeson out the door, fans are still adjusting to the moves.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

From the court to the beat, how this ex-pro basketball player turned N.J. cop helps inspire youth

Growing up in Trenton in the late 1980s and early 1990s, Reggie Wright, 41, knew that if he wanted to achieve his dreams, he had to set a goal. “I used to put my head on the pillow at night and go to sleep and dream about what I wanted to become and when I visualized myself, I was a (pro) basketball player. And I was able to accomplish that,” Wright told NJ Advance Media. “I chose basketball and really fell in love with the game because of Michael Jordan.”
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

Hackensack's Lido Restaurant Opening Another Location

Lido Restaurant is opening a second location in Bergen County. After 66 years in Hackensack, the popular restaurant is expanding to North Arlington. Famous for its thin-crust pizza and sliced steak sandwiches, Lido will be moving into the space formerly occupied by Centanni. An opening date has not yet been...
HACKENSACK, NJ
