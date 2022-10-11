Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $336 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Wednesday (October 5) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $336 million drawing Monday (October 3) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $353 million ($185.6 million cash value) for Wednesday night's drawing. Results from Monday's Powerball game are listed...
Powerball winning numbers for Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Check your tickets
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $322 million with a cash option of $170.8 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $380 million with a...
Powerball: See the winning numbers in Wednesday’s $420 million drawing
It’s time to grab your tickets and check to see if you’re a big winner! The Powerball lottery jackpot reset again after someone won $202 million in the August 3 drawing. Is this your lucky night?. Here are Wednesday’s winning lottery numbers:. 14-30-41-42-59, Powerball: 06, Power Play:...
Man buys 200 lottery tickets for one drawing, wins $1 million
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- A Virginia Lottery player won $1 million from a drawing with a top prize of $5,000 by purchasing 200 identical tickets. Ali Ghaemi of Alexandria told Virginia Lottery officials he was preparing to leave town and decided to treat himself to 200 $1 tickets for Sept. 6 Pick 4 drawing.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
CNBC
Mega Millions jackpot is $410 million. Here are 3 key things to do if you win
This is the third time this year that the Mega Millions jackpot is above $400 million. Powerball's top prize for its Saturday night drawing is $378 million. If you beat the odds and land the windfall, be sure to protect your ticket and tell as few people as possible about your newfound wealth.
AOL Corp
23 lottery winners who lost millions
The odds of winning the Mega Millions or Powerball are slim — but the odds of your life devolving into chaos if you somehow pull it off are actually quite good. Most lottery dreams share a few common themes: yachts and lobster tails, big tips, fast cars, the fast life and a mansion for mom. In reality, instant entry to the nouveau riche class has a way of wrecking friendships, destroying marriages, ending in bankruptcy or worse.
Woman Wins $1 Million Prize After Buying a Lottery Ticket Every Week: 'I Couldn't Believe I Won'
"The ticket went everywhere I went," said lottery winner Sabrina Bottoms A North Carolina woman's weekly scratch-off routine finally paid off big time. Sabrina Bottoms, a warehouse worker from Conway, bought the winning $1 million ticket Sunday night after a routine visit to the Park N Shop gas stop, the NC Education Lottery said in a release published on Tuesday. "I couldn't believe I won," Bottoms told lottery officials. "I fill up and get one ticket every week." The ticket, which helps fund education initiatives for...
Unscratched lottery ticket worth $300,000 spent days in oblivious winner's car
A South Carolina man said a scratch-off lottery ticket sat forgotten and untouched in his car for two days before he discovered it was a $300,000 winner.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man accidentally buys three tickets for same lottery drawing, wins three times
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- A Maryland man ended up winning a lottery jackpot of $150,000 after accidentally buying three tickets for the same Pick 5 drawing. The 67-year-old Towson man told Maryland Lottery officials he forgot he already bought tickets for the midday and evening Pick 5 drawings Sept. 20 to 25, so when he was preparing to undergo surgery he made sure to buy a ticket for the Sept. 22 evening drawing.
Scratch-off lottery ticket worth $5,000,000 sold at Pennsylvania store
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced on Thursday that a scratch-off ticket worth $5 million had recently been sold at a store in Pennsylvania. Read on to learn more about the location that sold the winning ticket.
I researched numbers used by previous lotto winners – the ‘hot or cold’ numbers strategy is one of six ways to win
WINNING the lottery may take more than luck as lottery expert Matt Hart shared some strategies to win big. Matt is Australia’s lottery operator for The Lott and is in charge of notifying hundreds of winners a year of their prizes. The expert spoke to Yahoo! and detailed some...
Here's the (Smart) Reason the $1 Billion Mega Millions Winners Waited to Come Forward
The chances of winning the Mega Millions lottery is about 1 in 300,000,000 — and two people from Illinois defied those odds. The winning ticket was announced eight weeks ago, and just days before the 60-day deadline to claim the record-breaking jackpot, the winners finally came forward. Article continues...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Two people come forward to claim $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot after nearly eight weeks
Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34bn Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after the drawing. The winners - who chose to remain anonymous - said they agreed to split the prize money if they won and that they are “over the moon” with the result, according to Fox 32.Illinois Lottery Director Harold Mays said the duo purchased their Mega Millions tickets on a stop at a Speedway station in Des Plaines. “That turned out to be an absolutely life-changing decision when a $3 line of Mega Millions with Megaplier turned into a $1.34bn jackpot win,” he...
I won a $1million lottery – see how I predicted my win
ONE woman had a gut feeling that led to a $1million lottery win. Greensboro, North Carolina resident Licette Griffin in a convenience store when she made a bold prediction. Licette noted to the clerk that she had a feeling she was going to win soon. The next day, Licette was...
I won $147,500 playing the lottery – see my winning strategy
ONE strategy pocketed tens of thousands of dollars for a lucky lottery player. First, keep in mind that the lottery is a risky stake and the odds are significantly stacked against players. States are said to keep 30% of the $60billion that is spent each year. As always, you’ll need...
Jackpot: Two people finally claim $1.34 billion Mega Millions lottery winnings
After several weeks of mystery, two people who agreed to share the winnings have claimed the third-largest jackpot in U.S. history.
Mega Millions results Oct. 11, 2022: Did anyone win last night
The Mega Millions jackpot continues to rise, now up to an estimated $494 million with a cash value of $248.7 million after no tickets sold matched the numbers drawn last night. The numbers drawn Tuesday were 3, 7, 11, 13 and 38. The Megaball was 1 and the Megaplier was...
Powerball jackpot passes $420 million after 4 people become millionaires in Monday's drawing
Four Powerball players became millionaires after Monday night's drawing. But the top prize — now surpassing $400 million — is still up for grabs. According to powerball.com, three players in Florida, Illinois and Minnesota, purchased tickets worth $1 million in Monday night's drawing. A fourth winner from Iowa won $2 million from the power play.
NECN
Two $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Connecticut
Two Powerball tickets sold in Connecticut for Monday night’s drawing won $50,000. The winning numbers were 3-6-11-17-22 and the Powerball was 11. The two winning tickets in Connecticut matched four numbers and the Powerball. Neither had Powerplay. The Powerball jackpot for Wednesday is $420 million. It has a cash...
Powerball winning numbers for Monday, Oct. 10, 2022
The lottery jackpot was an estimated $401 million with a cash option of $205.4 million, according to the Powerball website. The jackpot was last won on Aug. 3 night when a lottery player in Pennsylvania took home $206.9 million. Meanwhile, the Mega Millions jackpot is at $445 million with a...
NJ.com
NJ
224K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0