High Plains Bank is your local trusted bank in Bennett! We have called Bennett home for over 20 years and love being part of this growing community. Our knowledgeable staff is ready to help you make your financial goals a reality. Whether you need personal banking services, an agricultural loan, or a wide array of commercial banking services, our knowledgeable staff can help you each step of the way. High Plains Bank offers all the online and mobile banking tools you have come to expect. Banking is about something more—it’s about family and our community. We live here, and we bank here! An exceptional employee-owned bank serving Bennett, Watkins, Strasburg and other communities along the eastern 1-70 corridor.

BENNETT, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO