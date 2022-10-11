ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Health
Austin, TX
Government
City
Austin, TX
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seasonal Flu#Cdc#Flu Season#Central Texas#Diseases#Linus Diabetes#General Health#Texas Doctors#Emergency Department
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas AG Ken Paxton announces program aimed to combat opioid epidemic

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and his new coalition announced a pilot program aimed at combating the opioid epidemic. The pilot program "Friday Night Lights Against Opioids" is geared toward stopping the drug epidemic among teens, especially among student-athletes. In 2021, there were 5,033 deaths in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Highs still warmer than average, but with low humidity

AUSTIN, Texas - In the wake of the latest front, it won't be as hot or muggy today. Highs will still be warmer than average for the 11th straight day, but it will feel better with the low humidity and a northerly breeze in place. The dry and stable atmosphere...
AUSTIN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
KVUE

Austin doctor shares what Texas State Fair foods to eat and avoid

AUSTIN, Texas — With the Texas State Fair comes over 100 years of history, including community, music and above all else, food!. With a variety of different types of food to try at the fair, those attending can see it as an opportunity to indulge. But for those with underlying health conditions, it's important to know what can come with overeating.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Home prices in Austin are dropping more than in any other city, report says

AUSTIN, Texas — Home prices in the Austin metro area are dropping more than in any other city in the country, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Realtor.com said prices are down in some metro areas because high mortgage interest rates have thinned out the ranks of buyers who can still qualify for a home loan, while also also sharply reducing the price of homes the remaining few in the market can afford.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Texas serial wallet thief faces new charges out of Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - A serial wallet thief from Texas is back in jail for violating her parole. This time, she’s facing new charges out of Oklahoma City and Austin. Royce Session’s criminal history started at a young age. According to a report from 2012 in the Victoria Advocate, Session, then 17 years old, arrived at the Victoria Regional Juvenile Justice Facility after spending three months in the Dallas County Juvenile Detention Center for debit and credit card abuse.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy