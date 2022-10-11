AUSTIN, Texas — Home prices in the Austin metro area are dropping more than in any other city in the country, according to a new report from Realtor.com. Realtor.com said prices are down in some metro areas because high mortgage interest rates have thinned out the ranks of buyers who can still qualify for a home loan, while also also sharply reducing the price of homes the remaining few in the market can afford.

