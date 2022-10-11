ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

VIDEO: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and players Staal and Stastny speak ahead of season opener Wednesday

By Todd Gibson
cbs17
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Detroit Sports Nation

NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal

The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener

The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season

The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Sports
City
Columbus, NC
cbs17

Canes fans pack home opener as excitement builds for season ahead

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey fans couldn’t escape the black and red jerseys that packed the parking lot at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday evening. “Our defense is more stacked than ever. We are back with a vengeance this year, so I feel like something is going to happen,” said Hurricanes fan Jack Richardson.
RALEIGH, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frederik Andersen
Person
Antti Raanta
Person
Andrei Svechnikov
Person
Brett Pesce
Person
Brent Burns
Person
Brady Skjei
Person
Jordan Staal
Person
Jaccob Slavin
Person
Paul Stastny
Person
Sebastian Aho
Yardbarker

Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus

RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
RALEIGH, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Carolina Hurricanes
FOX Sports

Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
RALEIGH, NC
NHL

Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres

In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
BUFFALO, NY
BlueDevilCountry

Blue Devils could soon catch fire on 2024 trail

A year ago, the Duke basketball recruiters had landed their first 2023 commit in five-star point guard Caleb Foster. Currently, the Blue Devils are without a prize on the 2024 recruiting trail, but they have a chance to take another giant step in their recruitment of Paul VI High School (Va.) small ...
DURHAM, NC
247Sports

CBS Sports names Duke's Dereck Lively ACC Freshman of the Year

Duke's Dereck Lively, tabbed as the No. 1 player in the country in the final 247Sports.com player rankings for the Class of 2022, has been named the ACC's Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBSSports.com. The 7'1", 230 pound center from Westtown School in Philadelphia, PA figures to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils in his first (and only?) year on the college level.
DURHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy