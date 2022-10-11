VIDEO: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour and players Staal and Stastny speak ahead of season opener Wednesday

Read full article on original website
This North Carolina Mother Suddenly Vanished After Battle With Covid-19The Vivid Faces of the VanishedRaleigh, NC
Greenway Bike & Wine Event is Taking Place October 30thJames TulianoCary, NC
Downtown Cary Townhouse Rent Drops by $1k, but Still Almost $5k a MonthJames TulianoCary, NC
Wake school board moves forward with school equity planThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Park Feature: Hemlock BluffsJames TulianoCary, NC
NHL Insider discusses Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin’s next deal
The Detroit Red Wings are poised to take a major leap forward in their rebuilding process next season thanks to the multiple additions that general manager Steve Yzerman made last month, including bringing aboard the likes of Andrew Copp, David Perron, Olli Maatta, Ben Chiarot and Dominik Kubalik as well as trading for goaltender Ville Husso. They’ll be added to a group that already includes several solid players that make up Detroit’s top 6, including Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi, and Jakub Vrana.
Six quick takeaways from Carolina Hurricanes season-opening win over Blue Jackets
The Hurricanes started their 82-game season with Stanley Cup aspirations on fire Wednesday night. Martin Necas had three points in a 4-1 season-opening win at PNC Arena.
Maple Leafs, Canadiens get things started again in season opener
The Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs, their century-old rolling-boil rivalry spilling beyond the rink into culture and language, will play on Wednesday at Bell Centre in Montreal in their season opener. For the 20th time since 1921-22, the two oldest teams in the NHL will square off in a...
Derek Lalonde outlines parameters for a successful Red Wings season
The 2022-23 Detroit Red Wings will certainly be looking much different when they hit the ice later this week than the squad who last suited up at Prudential Center in the 82nd regular season game this past May, with the biggest change being the hiring of new head coach Derek Lalonde, who arrived as a former assistant with the Tampa Bay Lightning that helped them reach three consecutive Stanley Cup Final championship series while winning two titles.
cbs17
Carolina Panthers also fire defensive coordinator and special teams coach
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – In the Monday housecleaning of the Carolina Panthers — two of the outgoing head coach’s longtime assistant coaches have also been let go. Defensive coordinator Phil Snow and assistant special teams coach Ed Foley were fired. Head coach Matt Rhule, was also fired...
Why Nashville Predators' home opener vs Dallas Stars is a return to normal in several ways
You could say the Nashville Predators took the long way home. After opening the 2022-23 season in Prague, Czech Republic as part of the NHL Global Series and sweeping the San Jose Sharks the Predators (2-0) will play their home opener Thursday (7:30 p.m., ESPN+, Hulu) against the Dallas Stars (0-0) at Bridgestone Arena.
WITN
Hurricanes win opener over Columbus to kick off 25th anniversary season
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Quite the start to the Carolina Hurricanes 25th anniversary season. They got to start it at home against the Columbus Blue Jackets and they eventually got it to where they want it to be. The Canes got in a hole early but they were able to...
cbs17
Canes fans pack home opener as excitement builds for season ahead
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Hockey fans couldn’t escape the black and red jerseys that packed the parking lot at PNC Arena in Raleigh on Wednesday evening. “Our defense is more stacked than ever. We are back with a vengeance this year, so I feel like something is going to happen,” said Hurricanes fan Jack Richardson.
Sporting News
Patrik Laine injury update: Latest news on Blue Jackets winger, who left opener vs. Hurricanes
Blue Jackets winger Patrik Laine left the team's season opener against the Hurricanes on Wednesday with what was termed an upper-body injury. Columbus announced that he would not return to the game. The Finn appeared to injure his right arm when he collided with Hurricanes defenseman Brett Pesce while on...
Yardbarker
Artturi Lehkonen & Alex Galchenyuk: Players on Different Courses
“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity…” wrote Charles Dickens. This classic opening aptly describes how two former Montreal Canadiens, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Galchenyuk, started the preseason as they found themselves in the Colorado Avalanche’s top six left-wing positions. Their situations couldn’t be more different, or their skills more opposite: one has them to make us believe; the other left us incredulous.
cbs17
Gov. Cooper puts coaching hat on prior to Hurricanes’ opening night, says what it will take to get to Stanley Cup Final
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Caniacs aren’t the only ones excited for the Carolina Hurricanes’ opening night at home in Raleigh on Wednesday. Gov. Roy Cooper put on his coaching hat and gave his take on what he thinks it will take the Jerks to get back to the Stanley Cup Final.
Projected Lineup: October 12 vs. Columbus
RALEIGH, NC. - Featuring newcomers Brent Burns, Ondrej Kase and Paul Stastny, the Carolina Hurricanes are set to open their 25th anniversary season against the Columbus Blue Jackets. Burns will be paired with Jaccob Slavin on the team's top pair, followed by the trusty combination of Brady Skjei and Brett...
FOX Sports
Necas helps Hurricanes beat Blue Jackets in opener
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Martin Necas had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-1 in the season opener for both teams Wednesday night. Seth Jarvis, Brady Skjei and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for the Hurricanes, who’ve won four consecutive opening games....
Jeanneret named to emeritus role with Buffalo Sabres
In his new role, Jeanneret will have a steady presence across team platforms and at events. The Buffalo Sabres are proud to announce that Hall-of-Famer Rick Jeanneret will remain with the organization in a newly formed Broadcaster Emeritus role. Jeanneret retired from play-by-play duties at the end of last season,...
Blue Devils could soon catch fire on 2024 trail
A year ago, the Duke basketball recruiters had landed their first 2023 commit in five-star point guard Caleb Foster. Currently, the Blue Devils are without a prize on the 2024 recruiting trail, but they have a chance to take another giant step in their recruitment of Paul VI High School (Va.) small ...
CBS Sports names Duke's Dereck Lively ACC Freshman of the Year
Duke's Dereck Lively, tabbed as the No. 1 player in the country in the final 247Sports.com player rankings for the Class of 2022, has been named the ACC's Preseason Freshman of the Year by CBSSports.com. The 7'1", 230 pound center from Westtown School in Philadelphia, PA figures to be a key contributor for the Blue Devils in his first (and only?) year on the college level.
