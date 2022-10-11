ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

2d ago

How about Mount Evans. Better check the DNA on some of these indigenous people, Elizabeth Warren got away with being one for 40 years.

Gladys Kravitz
2d ago

so any location named after someone where people died should be renamed? Washington Monument? Lincoln Monument? when will this insanity stop!!!

The Associated Press

First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
CHAFFEE COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

President Biden designates Camp Hale a national monument

LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range a national monument, the first such designation of his administration. Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday for the ceremony in Leadville. “This is the story of America the beautiful,” Biden said as he designated the...
LEADVILLE, CO
9NEWS

9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16

COLORADO, USA — This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn in Colorado. Do you have your pumpkin yet? There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State. Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food...
COLORADO STATE
Jared Polis
KJCT8

Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig

CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
CRAIG, CO
9NEWS

First-generation farmer works to sow future for young growers of color

Roberto Meza left a full-ride scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and became a farmer on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Roberto Meza smiled as he surveys his crops. His weekly haul of basil, arugula and peas had finally fallen into a farmer's routine of growing, harvesting and selling — but it took years to get here.
COLORADO STATE
#Tribe#Ravens#The Sand Creek Massacre#U S Army#Ancestral Healing Circle#Blue Water
KXRM

Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
CBS Denver

Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase

A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
DENVER, CO
Progressive Rail Roading

OmniTRAX to acquire Colorado short line out of bankruptcy

OmniTRAX Inc. has entered into a contract to purchase the assets of the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad (SLRG) out of bankruptcy, the company announced today. The parties expect to close the transaction later this year. The acquisition marks OmniTRAX’s 26th rail operation, which will expand its rail network to more than 2,000 miles across North America, doubling its Colorado footprint, company officials said in a press release.
COLORADO STATE
OutThere Colorado

Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado

A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
ROUTT COUNTY, CO
9NEWS

9NEWS

