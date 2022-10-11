Read full article on original website
How about Mount Evans. Better check the DNA on some of these indigenous people, Elizabeth Warren got away with being one for 40 years.
Gladys Kravitz
2d ago
so any location named after someone where people died should be renamed? Washington Monument? Lincoln Monument? when will this insanity stop!!!
Another Popular Colorado Landmark May Be Renamed and Here’s Why
Many mistakes have been made throughout America's history which is one of the reasons why a landmark in Colorado may undergo a name change. According to a report from CBS News, Mount Evans, a 14'er located in Clear Creek County, Colorado is undergoing review for a possible name change by the Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board.
First-of-its-kind Private Land Camping Ordinance Passes in Colorado’s Chaffee County
DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 12, 2022-- Chaffee County this week approved a private-land camping ordinance that provides rural landowners with an accessible, clear, and cost-effective path to hosting small-scale commercial camping on private property. With the ordinance, the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners modernized the county’s definition of agritourism and opened critical economic opportunities to Colorado farmers and ranchers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221012005902/en/ “This groundbreaking policy puts outdoor recreation dollars into the hands of the rural landowners who are stewarding some of Colorado’s most historic and prized rural landscapes,” said Hipcamp Government and Community Relations Senior Manager Michal Rosenoer. “The new ordinance outlines clear, cost-effective, and thoughtful regulations for camping on private lands to ensure it’s safe for the community, good for the environment, and supportive of Chaffee County’s continued economic development.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Colorado lawmakers react to Camp Hale designation as National Monument
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Colorado lawmakers are reacting to President Joe Biden’s designation of Camp Hale, as the state’s first new national monument. I can think of no better choice for President Biden’s first national monument than Camp Hale-Continental Divide. This designation will permanently protect Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range, the iconic site where the 10th […]
President Biden designates Camp Hale a national monument
LEADVILLE, Colo. — President Joe Biden on Wednesday designated Camp Hale and the Tenmile Range a national monument, the first such designation of his administration. Biden visited Colorado on Wednesday for the ceremony in Leadville. “This is the story of America the beautiful,” Biden said as he designated the...
9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: Oct. 14-16
COLORADO, USA — This weekend features some great opportunities to get outside and experience autumn in Colorado. Do you have your pumpkin yet? There are pumpkin patches, hayrides, corn mazes and haunted houses in all corners of the Centennial State. Celebrate the season by experiencing the unique culture, food...
Here's The Cheapest Place To Live In Colorado
HomeSnacks found the state's most affordable cities for 2022.
The Most Common Last Names in Colorado – Is One Yours?
Welcome to Colorful Colorado. The variety of outdoor landscapes in our state matches up nicely with the variety of surnames found here. Have you ever wondered how popular your last name is?. We're taking a look at the top 30 most popular last names found in Colorado according to the...
Colorado town a 'best in the West' spot for fall foliage
It's hard to pick just one Colorado town to recommend when it comes to finding great fall foliage, making it no surprise that another local spot has been deemed one of the best places to see fall colors in the country. According to a recent ranking from Rocket Homes, Grand...
Colorado Parks and Wildlife searches for poacher in Craig
CRAIG, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking the public for assistance identifying the person(s) who killed a mule deer buck during the overnight hours between Oct. 6 and 7 near the Town of Craig. On Oct. 7, wildlife officers were alerted to a deer carcass off...
Water Pipeline Back in Play? — The Future of Colorado’s Water Distribution
From Aaron Million’s 12th-floor office in downtown Fort Collins, you can see Wyoming in the distance. Depending upon the route, it can be 3,000 feet uphill. The downhill side of that equation, however, has become a key feature in Million’s pipeline vision. Million wants to import water 338...
Q&A with James Eklund | The 10,000-foot view with leading Colorado water attorney
A fifth-generation Coloradan, James Eklund is one of the region’s leading water attorneys, currently with Sherman & Howard where he leads the firm’s water and natural resources practice. He also manages his family’s Centennial Ranch, dating back to 1888, in the Plateau Valley on the Western Slope.
First-generation farmer works to sow future for young growers of color
Roberto Meza left a full-ride scholarship at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and became a farmer on Colorado's Eastern Plains. Roberto Meza smiled as he surveys his crops. His weekly haul of basil, arugula and peas had finally fallen into a farmer's routine of growing, harvesting and selling — but it took years to get here.
These Colorado Beers Dominated In the Great American Beer Competition
Colorado has some of the best beer in America which is why multiple breweries in the state were awarded during the 2022 Great American Beer Festival competition. According to a press release from the Great American Beer Festival, which is the nation's largest professional beer competition, 300 medals were awarded to 268 breweries in America.
Governor Polis & Heidi Ganahl to face off at State Debate in Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — 2022’s Gubernatorial Debate between Governor Jared Polis and Republican Party challenger, Heidi Ganahl, will be held at The Garden Pavilion at Penrose House on Sunday, Oct. 16. Viewers can submit questions to the moderator and find general information about the debate here. Registration has closed due to attendance reaching maximum capacity. FOX21 […]
Two Colorado cities among top 10 in home value increase
A new study shows that home prices in the Denver metro area have increased by an average of $94 per day during the last decade.The study from Point 2 Homes found that Boulder got pricier even faster, gaining an average of $107 dollars in value every day since 2011.Both Denver and Boulder ranked in the top 10 in the country for daily home value gains, with Boulder ranking seventh and Denver ranking 10th.In order, that list of daily home value increases is as follows: San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa ClaraSan Francisco-Oakland-HaywardAnaheim-Santa Ana-IrvineLos Angeles-Long Beach-GlendaleNaples-Immokalee-Marco IslandSan Diego-CarlsbadBoulderSeattle-Tacoma-BellevueUrban HonoluluDenver-Aurora-LakewoodDenver's average home value in 2011 was $231,400 and $607,100 in 2021. In Boulder, it went from $353,100 to $782,700.Fort Collins also placed on the list with an average home value in 2011 of $249,480, which went up to $514,300 in 2021, at an increase of $66 per day. Colorado Springs went from $187,200 to $432,900, at $61 per day.
Denver’s Omnitrax buys San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad, driving hope for economic spark in Colorado’s San Luis Valley
Denver-based Omnitrax — a transportation logistics company with 26 railroads in 12 states — is under contract to purchase the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad following a bankruptcy auction, sparking hope for an economic lift from the historic railway. The San Luis & Rio Grande will be...
Ranchers in Colorado’s northwest are on edge as wildlife officials investigate suspected second wolf pack
Ranchers in yet another Colorado town say they’re preparing for more wolf attacks while state wildlife officials investigate the killings of 18 calves south of Meeker, possibly from the state’s newest pack. Lenny Klinglesmith confirmed that his calves had been killed and that he wants his neighbors to...
OmniTRAX to acquire Colorado short line out of bankruptcy
OmniTRAX Inc. has entered into a contract to purchase the assets of the San Luis & Rio Grande Railroad (SLRG) out of bankruptcy, the company announced today. The parties expect to close the transaction later this year. The acquisition marks OmniTRAX’s 26th rail operation, which will expand its rail network to more than 2,000 miles across North America, doubling its Colorado footprint, company officials said in a press release.
Hunter impaled by arrow while traveling off-trail in Colorado
A hunter was impaled by a lost arrow last week while traveling off-trail in Routt County, according to officials from Route County Search and Rescue (RCSAR). The incident occurred in the South Fork of Mad Creek, about 8 miles north of Steamboat Springs. The hunter reportedly walked into an arrow that officials believe was released earlier in the archery hunting season.
Bowhunter impaled by another hunter’s lost arrow, rescued by helicopter in Colorado
ROUTT COUNTY, Colorado (KCNC) — A lone archery hunter’s life was likely saved by his rescue beacon after he was badly injured by an arrow in a remote section of wilderness last week. The hunter was impaled above the knee while hiking off trail, according to a member...
