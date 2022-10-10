Read full article on original website
Related
North suspends football season, cancels final two games
North football is done for the season a week-and-a-half early. North Athletic Director Carrie Stewart confirmed Tuesday night that the Vikings will not play their final two games of the season due to lack of healthy and eligible players. ...
Central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews
One of the biggest games of Week 9 isn't being played on Friday night, which is why we're kicking off our web coverage a day early with the City League-North Division battle between Beechcroft and Columbus East. On Friday night, we've got an all-OCC slate: Dublin Coffman-Upper Arlington, Big Walnut-Dublin...
Playoff picture: Status, potential seeding for postseason football contenders
The high school football regular season is showing off its closing speed. Two games remain before the OHSAA releases postseason brackets. Which teams from the Toledo area are (unofficially) in? Which are on the bubble? Where could they be seeded? Below is a look at playoff contenders entering Week 9 games. For this exercise, we used information from Ohio football websites JoeEitel.com and Fantastic50.net to compile each teams' probabilities for the postseason. For each team in the playoff hunt, we compiled its projected playoff status, highest/lowest potential seeds, and most probable seeding. DIVISION I
High school football: Heartbreak for Boca Raton as Santaluces ekes out district win
LANTANA — Maybe this was just what Santaluces High's football team needed. The Chiefs breezed through the first half of their schedule, beating five opponents by an average of 27 points. They hadn't been challenged in the second half of any game. ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Vote are in! FNTD Game of the Week 9 decided
FOX 8’s award-winning ‘Friday Night Touchdown’ is back for its 26th season and better than ever.
Area high school football standings and leaders through Week 8
STANDINGS EASTERN BUCKEYE CONFERENCE (league / overall) West Branch - 3-0 - 7-1 ...
Erie County high school sports Top Performers for Oct. 10-15
Here are some of the best performances by high school athletes from Erie County over the past week. Find new highlights throughout the week at GoErie.com: Girls tennis Nabiah Bhatti...
Emoni Bates reinstated to EMU basketball after talks of dismissing felony charges
YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics says it reinstates Emoni Bates following the basketball star's felony firearm charges are expected to be dismissed.Scott Wetherbee, vice president and director of Athletics, said the department was notified of an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Bates' defense team to dismiss the charges."In accordance with EMU Athletics policies, Mr. Bares is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities," Wetherbee said in a statement.Bates, 18, was arrested on Sept. 18 in Superior Township after authorities pulled him over for failure to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road. Police found a firearm inside the car during an investigation. Bates was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm.At the time, EMU Athletics suspended Bates "from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved."The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately return CBS Detroit's request for comment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLive.com
Muskegon-area boys soccer district tournament results, schedules
MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there are several marquee matchups about to kickoff tonight. Below is a look at the opening-round results so far, the upcoming matchups tonight and what the potential matchups in next week’s semifinal rounds might be.
These Greater Lansing girls golf teams and individuals are competing in the MHSAA state finals
Here is a look at the girls golfers and teams from Greater Lansing who will be in action at the Michigan High School Athletic Association state championship tournaments this weekend across the state. DIVISION 1. At Bedford Valley in Battle Creek. Team. ▶ Okemos: The No. 10-ranked Wolves are once...
Comments / 0