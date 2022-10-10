ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

The Columbus Dispatch

Central Ohio high school football Week 9 previews

One of the biggest games of Week 9 isn't being played on Friday night, which is why we're kicking off our web coverage a day early with the City League-North Division battle between Beechcroft and Columbus East. On Friday night, we've got an all-OCC slate: Dublin Coffman-Upper Arlington, Big Walnut-Dublin...
The Blade

Playoff picture: Status, potential seeding for postseason football contenders

The high school football regular season is showing off its closing speed. Two games remain before the OHSAA releases postseason brackets. Which teams from the Toledo area are (unofficially) in? Which are on the bubble? Where could they be seeded? Below is a look at playoff contenders entering Week 9 games. For this exercise, we used information from Ohio football websites JoeEitel.com and Fantastic50.net to compile each teams' probabilities for the postseason. For each team in the playoff hunt, we compiled its projected playoff status, highest/lowest potential seeds, and most probable seeding. DIVISION I
CBS Detroit

Emoni Bates reinstated to EMU basketball after talks of dismissing felony charges

YPSILANTI, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Eastern Michigan University Department of Athletics says it reinstates Emoni Bates following the basketball star's felony firearm charges are expected to be dismissed.Scott Wetherbee, vice president and director of Athletics, said the department was notified of an agreement between the Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office and Bates' defense team to dismiss the charges."In accordance with EMU Athletics policies, Mr. Bares is immediately reinstated to all athletic and campus activities," Wetherbee said in a statement.Bates, 18, was arrested on Sept. 18 in Superior Township after authorities pulled him over for failure to stop at the intersection of Nottingham Drive and Clark Road. Police found a firearm inside the car during an investigation. Bates was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon and altering identification marks on a firearm.At the time, EMU Athletics suspended Bates "from practice and playing privileges until the legal process is resolved."The Washtenaw County Prosecutor's Office didn't immediately return CBS Detroit's request for comment.
MLive.com

Muskegon-area boys soccer district tournament results, schedules

MUSKEGON – The Michigan high school boys soccer postseason is officially underway and there are several marquee matchups about to kickoff tonight. Below is a look at the opening-round results so far, the upcoming matchups tonight and what the potential matchups in next week’s semifinal rounds might be.
