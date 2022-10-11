Read full article on original website
Environmentalist challenges longtime utilities commissioner for seat
One of three commissioners who direct Clark Public Utilities faces a challenger in a former science teacher and environmental activist this November. During an Oct. 3 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, incumbent Clark County Public Utility District 2 Commissioner Nancy Barnes participated alongside challenger Don Steinke. While Barnes focused on the utility’s stability in rates and reliability, Steinke pushed on CPU to commit more to the use of renewable energy.
County council candidates for district 1 and 2 take part in forum
The candidates for two open seats on the Clark County Council had the chance to state their cases for election as part of the first of several forums. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, candidates for county council’s first and second district seats squared off. Both district seats will feature newcomers since the incumbents declined to run for another term.
Kimsey, Simpson speak about ‘election integrity’ at candidate forum for auditor
Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey faces a challenger in the November election this year who claims local elections have been subject to “massive amounts of fraud.”. During a Sept. 26 candidate forum hosted by the League of Women Voters of Clark County, Kimsey faced off against Brett Simpson. Kimsey, who has held the office since 1999, has run unopposed since 2002.
Vancouver Announces Proposed Third Safe Stay Community
The City of Vancouver is proposing the property at 415 W 11th St. as a potential location for its third Safe Stay Community for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness. As part of its ongoing public outreach process, the City sent letters to all residents and business owners within 1,200 feet of the proposed site, seeking their input during a public comment period as the next step in advancing the City’s Safe Stay Community program.
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall deserves your vote
What you deserve is a person willing to give of themselves through a commitment to public service without reward. Sue Marshall has never sought power through service. Sue has never profited through conflict. Sue literally grows the economy at her farm. She understands the needs of working people in Clark County. Sue’s campaign is not based on fighting with someone and finger pointing to find blame in our county.
City Commissioner Mapps announces endorsement for Gonzalez in city council race
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland City Commissioner Mingus Mapps announced Tuesday that he is endorsing Rene Gonzalez in the city council race. In his statement, Mapps addresses current issues that the city is facing from fentanyl and puts the blame on current officials who are unwilling to “face the truth and act”
Woodland council approves agriculture zoning to protect farmland
Woodland has officially approved a change to its zoning intended to protect agricultural uses for existing property owners if the city expands its boundary to accommodate growth. During its Oct. 3 meeting, the Woodland City Council voted 6-0 to establish an agricultural zoning designation in the city. The change comes...
Letter to the editor: Please vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez on Nov. 8
The Clark County Republican party censured Jaime Herrera Beutler in 2021 because she stood up against Donald Trump and supported our Constitution and democracy. Congresswoman Herrera Beutler worked very hard for the constituents of the third congressional district. She worked well with our senators, who are Democrats. She worked for all of us, even those of us who did not vote for her. This is how mature, smart elected officials do their jobs.
Rene Gonzalez Would Return Portland to a Simpler Time: 2019. To Many Voters, That’s an Appealing Offer.
Rene Gonzalez senses this is his moment. “There’s no doubt I’m a place-and-time candidate,” Gonzalez tells WW. “I don’t think I would’ve been successful in other cycles.”. One of those election cycles: 2018, when Portlanders sent Jo Ann Hardesty to the Portland City Council....
Residents of crime-ridden Portland area to vote on ballot measure removing gendered language
Voters in Multnomah County, Oregon will decide a November ballot measure focused on gender-related language in the county charter amid rising crime rates in Portland.
Letter to the editor: Come to the library and learn who killed Chief Umtuch
On Oct. 10 on National Indigenous People’s day, an exhibit of great local interest opened in the Meyer Room of the Battle Ground Community Library. Battle Ground gets its name from an incident that happened 167 years ago. The Yakama Indian War had begun on Oct. 5, 1855, and the Indians were winning. The U.S. Army out of The Dalles had been badly beaten at the Battle of Toppennish Creek and Fort Vancouver had sent all available troops to their aid. In Clark County, volunteer militia were trying to keep the peace.
Candidate: No more 'pay for play' parks in Oregon City
Karla Laws says she will continue to fight against fees, support nonprofits that build communityI'm seeking to empower resident voices in city government and city operations as an Oregon City commissioner. I'm concerned about the city government's lack of connection with residents. In seeking positive change, I'd like to address resident concerns on infill and consider resident input in development. With a bachelor's degree in business supply-chain logistics management and a background in financial reporting, I'll aim for transparent financial reports and understandable annual budgets for residents. My focus is to address the dysfunction between the city's administration and citizens,...
Growing consensus on Interstate Bridge replacement
ODOT says key players and stakeholders are all coming together to work toward the new bridge plan.COLUMN: Kris Strickler's KEEP OREGON MOVING For the past few years, the Oregon and Washington Departments of Transportation have been working to replace the 105-year-old Interstate Bridge across the Columbia River with a safer, seismically resilient bridge that will offer expanded opportunities for transportation modes, including high capacity transit and better access for people walking and rolling. This past summer, the boards, councils and commissions of all eight local partner agencies involved in the Interstate Bridge Replacement Program recommended we move forward...
More than $7M awarded for East Fork Lewis River restoration
A major project to restore the environment along the East Fork Lewis River has received the largest grant in its history. The funds will be used to bring the old Ridgefield Pits gravel mine back to its pre-mining state. On Sept. 26, the Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced...
Oregon officials receive complaints about people going door to door looking for election fraud
PORTLAND, Ore. — A voter in Roseburg was confused after someone knocked on her door last month asking questions about the November 2020 election. The canvasser carried an official-looking document titled, ‘Douglas County Resident Affidavit’ that included questions about her voting history and voter registration. Following the...
Letter to the editor: Sue Marshall will be a voice for rural property owners
Don Benton is in the pockets of the developers and other rich cronies. If you want to preserve some of what is left of your beautiful farm or forest property, vote for Sue Marshall. She will be a voice for us rural property owners on the Clark County Council. Ben...
PeaceHealth Workers In Vancouver, Wash. Claim Management “Bullying”
Unhappy with what they call “bullying” by a manager, workers at the PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, Wash., staged a rally Monday afternoon claiming the hospital is pushing already-stressed frontline workers to increase their hours and improve their performance or quit. The rally was focused on management...
Lawyer: Sidewalks blocked by Multnomah County tents, tarps
County budget documents list at least 33,500 tents and tarps purchased in single year.Multnomah County has bought and distributed at least 33,500 tents and tarps to the homeless that have potentially violated the rights of the disabled by blocking sidewalks, an attorney suing the city of Portland is alleging. John DiLorenzo represents 10 disabled Portlanders who say homeless encampments on sidewalks violate their rights under the Americans With Disabilities Act. He has now issued subpoenas to the county and its affiliated Joint Office of Homeless Services seeking information on tents and tarps it has distributed to the homeless. "I strongly...
Fire near Larch Mountain at 150 acres
A wildfire near Larch Mountain has grown to 150 acres as of Monday, the Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reported. The department first announced the fire on social media Sunday evening. It was initially estimated at 70 acres before the department reported the increased size Monday. DNR has...
College Cancels Shuttle
Shuttle Bus had been suspended due to the lack of use by students. CCC has discontinued their shuttle bus. “The county has a lot more experience in operating a transit system and making shuttle routes.” said John Ginsburg, director of Student Life, a resource which helps students plan their learning development located in the Wacheno Welcome Center.
