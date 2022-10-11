ROSWELL, Ga. — Every minute counts in a medical emergency, but a national EMS shortage could threaten the time it takes for an ambulance to arrive. "We are the frontline, and everybody expects an ambulance and EMS personnel to show up whenever there is an emergency," Jonathan Walker, training manager for Central EMS, explained. "And the fact of the matter is, we're critically low right now."

