Shortest serving UK prime ministers in history as Liz Truss ‘could be gone by Christmas’
Liz Truss may only be in her second month as prime minister but some Conservative MPs are already speculating that she could be gone by Christmas following September's disastrous "mini-Budget".Several Tory MPs are said to have submitted letters of no confidence to Sir Graham Brady, chair of the powerful 1922 Committee which organises leadership contests, following chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's financial statement to the Commons on 23 September.Back bench Tory rebels plotting against Ms Truss will have been emboldened by the government's decision on 3 October to U-turn on a controversial plan to abolish the top rate of tax for...
Liz Truss approval ratings now worse than Boris Johnson’s at height of Partygate scandal
Liz Truss’s approval ratings are now worse than her predecessor Boris Johnson’s ever were, plummeting even lower than his worst poll result during the height of the Partygate scandal.The disastrous polling by Opinium lands on the heels of chaotic and downbeat Conservative Party conference, which came just days after the Bank of England was forced to intervene to rescue UK pension funds and clear up the economic turmoil caused by chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-Budget.Carried out exactly a month since Ms Truss entered Downing Street, the polling found that Ms Truss’s popularity had plunged by 10 points in the space...
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon 'will never give up' on independence
Nicola Sturgeon has said she will "never, ever give up on Scottish democracy" if UK ministers continue to reject plans for an independence vote. Prime Minister Liz Truss has rejected a referendum, but the first minister said this was "completely indefensible". The Supreme Court is to debate whether MSPs could...
BBC
Rent freeze call by Plaid Cymru voted down by Labour
Labour has voted down a call to freeze rents, warning it could backfire if landlords remove homes from the market. In a Senedd debate, Plaid Cymru urged Labour MSs to "be brave" by freezing rents and banning evictions through the winter. Plaid made the call after the Scottish Parliament passed...
Ex-minister Lord Frost warns Liz Truss not to cave in to Brussels' demands just to solve Northern Ireland Brexit row despite admitting impasse had led to 'fragile' relationship with the EU
Lord Frost fired a warning shot at Liz Truss over Northern Ireland today, warning the Prime Minister not to cave in to EU demands to solve the ongoing post-Brexit trade row. Frost, who led UK negotiations with Brussels ahead of quitting the bloc, hit out as he faced peers this afternoon.
Voices: A British citizen will die in prison in the US. Liz Truss won’t intervene
The Truss government has already proposed various controversial measures, from Kwasi Kwarteng’s tax cuts for rich people to Jacob Rees-Mogg’s reversal on fracking to Liz’s own elimination of the cap on bankers’ bonuses. Although the augurs are not good, it has not been easy for citizens to evaluate the actions of the new government, given that the media has been otherwise engaged for much of the last month. Another unnoticed, yet nevertheless radical break in tradition took place just as the Queen sadly passed away. On September 6th, 2022, James Cleverly assumed the role of Foreign Secretary. One of the...
Corbyn-era former shadow minister Christina Rees is suspended by the Labour Party amid probe into allegations she bullied her constituency staff
A former shadow minister was suspended by the Labour Party today amid claims she bullied her staff. Christina Rees, the MP for Neath, has had the whip removed after the party began an investigation into complaints about her behaviour, MailOnline understands. The 68-year-old, a former judo black belt and international...
Ross backed by minister for calling out Sturgeon over ‘detest’ remarks
The Scottish Conservative leader was “absolutely right” to call out Nicola Sturgeon for insulting remarks about the Tories, a UK Government minister has said.In the Commons, Douglas Ross claimed the First Minister had insulted “hundreds and thousands of Scottish Conservative voters” when she said she “detests” the Tories during a broadcast interview.Scottish Secretary Alister Jack agreed with him, and said Mr Ross was “absolutely right to call it out”.Mr Ross said: “Does the Secretary of State agree with me that language is also really important and when the First Minster said that she detests the Tories – and the cheers...
BBC
Changing PM would be disastrously bad idea, says foreign secretary
Getting rid of Liz Truss would be a "disastrously bad idea", the foreign secretary has said, as he defended the prime minister's economic plans. James Cleverly said the PM - who has been in office for 37 days - would stick to her plans despite Tory unrest over tax cuts.
Supreme Court hears case for second referendum as Sturgeon pushes for Scottish independence
The Supreme Court heard arguments today, 11 October, regarding whether the devolved Scottish government can hold a second independence referendum without the consent of London’s government.First Minister Nicola Sturgeon wants a second independence referendum in October 2023, following the 2014 referendum in which 55 per cent of the electorate voted to stay in the UK.“I believe - firmly - that we will be the first, in the modern world, to live in an independent Scotland,” Ms Sturgeon told delegates at the SNP party conference in Aberdeen.Sign up for our newsletters.
Holyrood Health Secretary opposes Braverman changing cannabis to class A drug
Holyrood Health Secretary Humza Yousaf has hit out at reports that the UK Home Secretary was “receptive” to arguments that cannabis should be a class A drug.Speaking during a panel discussion at the SNP conference in Aberdeen on Monday, Humza Yousaf said one of the first things he would want to do in a newly independent Scotland would be to implement a “progressive” approach to deal with the drugs crisis.“I don’t know if any of you have seen the news this morning where the current Home Secretary Suella Braverman has said that she’s open to the idea of classifying cannabis...
BBC
Sir David Amess: Commons Speaker pays tribute to murdered MP
Parliament has paid tribute to the "diligent" MP Sir David Amess on the first anniversary of his murder. Sir David, who was Conservative MP for Southend West, was fatally stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea on 15 October. Sir Lindsay Hoyle, Speaker of the House of Commons, expressed his...
Academic: UK Government would ‘fear emulation’ if Scotland became independent
The UK Government will fear other parts of the country breaking away if Scotland ever becomes independent, an academic has said.Speaking at a fringe event on the border arrangements of an independent Scotland during the SNP conference in Aberdeen, Professor Anand Menon – director of the think tank UK in a Changing Europe – told party members there would be a fear that should an independent Scotland be successful in the European Union, that could act as a “role model” for Northern Ireland in a future border poll.In the same meeting, Constitution Secretary Angus Robertson said Scotland’s success as a...
BBC
Warwickshire MP Marcus Jones made PM's private secretary
Prime Minister Liz Truss has appointed MP Marcus Jones as her parliamentary private secretary. Mr Jones, Tory member for Nuneaton, Arley and Hartshill, had supported Rishi Sunak in last month's leadership contest. Mr Jones tweeted he was "deeply honoured" to take on the role at an "important time" for the...
BBC
Some Tory MPs in talks with Labour to block fracking plans
Some Conservative MPs are in talks with opposition parties to try to block the government's fracking plans, the BBC has been told. Currently, MPs are not set to get a vote on the government's pledge to lift the ban on fracking in England. But Labour want to force a vote...
Liz Truss faces revolt as angry Tory MPs demand U-turns on tax plans
Liz Truss is facing open revolt from Conservative MPs demanding further U-turns on her tax giveaway mini-Budget, after she ruled out spending cuts to balance the nation’s books.Increasingly fractious Tories made clear the prime minister should reverse or defer her decision to scrap a rise in corporation tax scheduled for 2023, at a cost of £18.7bn.The calls came after The Independent revealed Downing Street staff have been going through chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s 23 September statement line by line following the receipt of the Office for Budget Responsibility’s (OBR) initial assessment of its impact.The Tory chair of the Commons Treasury...
BBC
NI Protocol: Efforts needed to avoid Stormont election - Coveney
All efforts must be made to find an alternative to holding a fresh Stormont assembly election, Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney has said. He was speaking after meeting four of the five largest parties in Belfast on Wednesday. NI Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris has said he will fulfil a legal obligation...
Tory MPs plot to replace Liz Truss with Rishi Sunak or Penny Mordaunt
Conservative MPs are already plotting to replace Liz Truss as party leader on account of her disastrous first month in office, a senior Tory has said.Paul Goodman, the editor of the influential ConservativeHome website, said Rishi Sunak and Penny Mordaunt were among MPs being tapped as possible replacements for the prime minister.It comes after Ms Truss's first budget in office saw the pound tank and interest rates on government and mortgage debt surge.A slate of unfunded tax cuts, mainly for higher earners, unleashed chaos on the financial markets and has seen the Tory poll rating tank to record lows.A...
Landlords seek legal advice over Scottish Government rent freeze
A “coalition of landlords” is seeking legal advice over a Scottish Government move that has frozen rents and banned evictions until at least April next year. MSPs voted to back the Cost of Living (Tenant Protection) (Scotland) Bill last week after an emergency procedure meant it was passed in just three days.
Nicola Sturgeon: Extra winter bridging payments will help tackle child poverty
Families of about 145,000 children will receive additional support as bridging payments are doubled this winter, Nicola Sturgeon announced.The final quarterly Bridging Payment, due in December, will give families £260 through an investment of £18.9 million.The First Minister told delegates at the SNP conference in Aberdeen that she is “proud” of the Scottish Government’s work to tackle child poverty.But she added: “We need to do more because we know this winter is going to be really tough.#SNP22 warmly welcomes @NicolaSturgeon stating that @scotgov will pay a double bridging payment of £260, as well as increasing Scottish Child Payment to £25...
