The cast is continuing to expand for Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season as Black Sails star Hannah New has joined the hit Netflix period drama as a firebrand widow. According to Deadline, New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, who was widowed at an early age. She basks in the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate and lives her life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom. Details on her story and relation to the other characters have not yet been revealed.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO