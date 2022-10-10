ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies in Car Crash

Willie Spence, a singer who finished as runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol last year, has died. He was 23. The Douglas, Tennessee native was killed after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, according to a report from local news outlet DouglasNow. Singer-songwriter and fellow American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee confirmed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11, posting a message alongside a video of herself and Spence.
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Are You My Person?’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 15, “Are You My Person?”]. The couples of Married at First Sight Season 15 are more than halfway through their experience with the social experiment, and in the latest episode, “Are You My Person?” some of them are beginning to have doubts about the future.
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo

Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest

A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
Critic’s Tribute: How ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Secured Angela Lansbury’s Legacy

She scored her first of three Oscar nominations as a teenager. She went on to conquer Broadway, reaping five Tony Awards in a Broadway career spanning more than five decades. But Angela Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11 at 96, only truly became a cherished household name as a TV star, at a time in life when many would be thinking of retiring.
An All-Star ‘Watcher,’ Blacklist Classics on TCM, Get Your Kicks in ‘Atlanta,’ Fighting the ‘Good Fight’

Friday the 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
Apple’s ‘Shantaram,’ Romeo and Rosaline?, ‘Rings’ Finale, Gaines’ Castle Fixer-Upper

A new Apple TV+ series, Shantaram, recalls the glory days of the epic novels-into-TV miniseries. Hulu’s comedic Rosaline puts a farcical spin on the Romeo & Juliet story. Will Sauron be revealed in the Season 1 finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Chip and Joanna Gaines tackle one of their most ambitious renovation projects in Fixer Upper: The Castle.
‘Matilda The Musical’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Recreates Trunchbull Pigtail & Cake Scenes (VIDEO)

“Once upon a time, there was a little girl who was trapped. This is the story of her great escape.” Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Netflix‘s upcoming movie musical, is debuting this Christmas. And the mew official trailer for the flick shows a recreation of some of the 1996 film’s most memorable scenes, such as Miss Trunchbull spinning a child around by her pigtails and forcing another to eat too much cake.
Food Network & HGTV Set 4 Scripted Holiday Movies at Discovery+

Food Network and HGTV are getting in the holiday spirit with four new scripted features for discovery+ with every title dropping Friday, November 11 on the platform. The specials feature sparkling seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights, and budding romances, and the films with their food and home improvement storylines were created to appeal to fans of the networks. Among some of the network stars set to appear in each scripted title are Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay, Hilary Farr, and Duff Goldman alongside several popular actors.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds ‘Black Sails’ Star Hannah New

The cast is continuing to expand for Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season as Black Sails star Hannah New has joined the hit Netflix period drama as a firebrand widow. According to Deadline, New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, who was widowed at an early age. She basks in the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate and lives her life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom. Details on her story and relation to the other characters have not yet been revealed.
‘See’: Watch Maghra Kane & Queen Kane Embrace in the Series’ Final Episode (VIDEO)

We are in the final season of the Apple TV+ original series. starring Jason Momoa, and in the last episode of the show, “I See You,” co-stars Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks have a heartfelt moment as sisters. Maghra Kane and the mad Queen Kane embrace each other after a tumultuous couple of seasons between the two, but it is only Maghra who speaks and the Queen that reacts.
Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’

Somehow it seems fitting that on a week when we’re mourning the great Angela Lansbury, who for 12 years played one of TV’s most beloved female sleuths (Murder, She Wrote‘s Jessica Fletcher), PBS‘ Masterpiece Mystery! franchise devotes its entire Sunday lineup for the next six weeks to three very different series where women take the leading role in discovering whodunit. Jessica would be so proud.
‘The Winchesters’ Was The CW’s Most-Watched Debut This Season

Supernatural fans really showed up for the premiere of the origin story of the Winchester family on The CW on Tuesday, October 11. The Winchesters was the network’s most-watched series debut since Naomi on January 2022, according to Deadline. The first episode averaged 757,000 total viewers, and it is just behind Walker as the CW’s second most-watched premiere this season.
‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
‘AGT’ and ‘The Voice’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed

Nolan Neal, the former America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant who passed away in July, died from a fatal overdose involving fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office. The coroner’s report concluded the singer suffered “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to Page...
