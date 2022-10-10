Read full article on original website
‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Willie Spence Dies in Car Crash
Willie Spence, a singer who finished as runner-up on Season 19 of American Idol last year, has died. He was 23. The Douglas, Tennessee native was killed after being involved in a motor vehicle accident, according to a report from local news outlet DouglasNow. Singer-songwriter and fellow American Idol runner-up Katharine McPhee confirmed the news on her Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11, posting a message alongside a video of herself and Spence.
‘Married at First Sight’: 5 Key Moments From ‘Are You My Person?’ (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 15, Episode 15, “Are You My Person?”]. The couples of Married at First Sight Season 15 are more than halfway through their experience with the social experiment, and in the latest episode, “Are You My Person?” some of them are beginning to have doubts about the future.
6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Cris Pannullo
Jeopardy! has another big winner on its hands as customer success operations manager Cris Pannullo won his 8th straight game on Tuesday, October 11, hitting a massive $275, 502 career total. The contestant from Ocean City, New Jersey, secured his spot in next season’s Tournament of Champions and showed no...
‘Ghost Brothers: Lights Out’ Stars on Ticking Off ‘Paranormal Bucket List’ in New Season (VIDEO)
Ghost Brothers: Lights Out is finally back for Season 2 at Discovery+, and we got stars Marcus Harvey, Juwan Mass, and Dalen Spratt in the TV Insider and TV Guide Magazine New York Comic Con 2022 studio to dish on the new episodes. They say the season was dedicated to ticking off every haunted locale on their “paranormal bucket list.”
A Barney Backlash, ‘Home Economics’ Flashback, Phantom of the ‘Masked Singer,’ an ‘Easy-Bake’ Cooking Contest
A new documentary asks how a lovable dinosaur like kid-TV phenom Barney could spark such intense hatred among grown-ups. ABC’s Home Economics looks back to the wedding of Tom and Marina in the early 2000s. Musical theater composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, who knows something about masked characters, joins the Masked Singer panel as new contestants sing from his catalog. A Netflix cooking competition spotlights easy-to-make taste treats.
CBS Announces Cast for 3 Holiday Movies, Including Paul Greene, Liza Lapira, & More
CBS has announced the cast for its 3 upcoming original Christmas movies for the holiday season this December. It was previously reported that The Talk co-host Amanda Kloots would star in one film and also serve as an executive producer. It is now revealed Paul Greene and Rebecca Budig will...
Critic’s Tribute: How ‘Murder, She Wrote’ Secured Angela Lansbury’s Legacy
She scored her first of three Oscar nominations as a teenager. She went on to conquer Broadway, reaping five Tony Awards in a Broadway career spanning more than five decades. But Angela Lansbury, who died on Oct. 11 at 96, only truly became a cherished household name as a TV star, at a time in life when many would be thinking of retiring.
An All-Star ‘Watcher,’ Blacklist Classics on TCM, Get Your Kicks in ‘Atlanta,’ Fighting the ‘Good Fight’
Friday the 13th is on Thursday this October, occasion enough for The Watcher, a creepy Netflix limited series. Turner Classic Movies acknowledges the 75th anniversary of the Hollywood Blacklist with screenings of High Noon and On the Waterfront, plus a documentary short. FX’s Atlanta delivers one of its wildest episodes to date, with a hunt for limited-edition sneakers going sideways. Another series in its final season, The Good Fight, finds the Chicago lawyers fighting bureaucracy on their day off.
‘The Masked Singer’: When Will ‘Andrew Lloyd Webber Night’ Air After Baseball Delay?
The Masked Singer was supposed to celebrate all things Andrew Lloyd Webber on October 12 — with Webber himself performing and joining the panel (Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke). However, postseason baseball changed those plans. Due to a weather delay, the Atlanta Braves vs....
Apple’s ‘Shantaram,’ Romeo and Rosaline?, ‘Rings’ Finale, Gaines’ Castle Fixer-Upper
A new Apple TV+ series, Shantaram, recalls the glory days of the epic novels-into-TV miniseries. Hulu’s comedic Rosaline puts a farcical spin on the Romeo & Juliet story. Will Sauron be revealed in the Season 1 finale of Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power? Chip and Joanna Gaines tackle one of their most ambitious renovation projects in Fixer Upper: The Castle.
‘The Equalizer’ Sneak Peek: Trish Meets Vi’s Family After ‘Amazing’ Night (VIDEO)
How are things going now that Aunt Vi (Lorraine Toussaint) and Trish (Gloria Reuben) have rekindled their relationship? Let’s let Trish answer that, based on how she describes the night before in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the October 16 episode of The Equalizer. Just as Vi’s...
‘Matilda The Musical’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Recreates Trunchbull Pigtail & Cake Scenes (VIDEO)
“Once upon a time, there was a little girl who was trapped. This is the story of her great escape.” Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical, Netflix‘s upcoming movie musical, is debuting this Christmas. And the mew official trailer for the flick shows a recreation of some of the 1996 film’s most memorable scenes, such as Miss Trunchbull spinning a child around by her pigtails and forcing another to eat too much cake.
Food Network & HGTV Set 4 Scripted Holiday Movies at Discovery+
Food Network and HGTV are getting in the holiday spirit with four new scripted features for discovery+ with every title dropping Friday, November 11 on the platform. The specials feature sparkling seasonal decor, yuletide culinary delights, and budding romances, and the films with their food and home improvement storylines were created to appeal to fans of the networks. Among some of the network stars set to appear in each scripted title are Ben and Erin Napier, Bobby Flay, Hilary Farr, and Duff Goldman alongside several popular actors.
‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Adds ‘Black Sails’ Star Hannah New
The cast is continuing to expand for Bridgerton‘s upcoming third season as Black Sails star Hannah New has joined the hit Netflix period drama as a firebrand widow. According to Deadline, New will play Lady Tilley Arnold, who was widowed at an early age. She basks in the privileges and power that come with being at the helm of her former husband’s estate and lives her life on her own terms with financial independence and sexual freedom. Details on her story and relation to the other characters have not yet been revealed.
‘Pickled’ Sets Premiere Date: Will Ferrell, Luis Guzman, Daniel Dae Kim, Aisha Tyler & More to Play in Tournament
Celebrities have come together to battle it out to benefit the non-profit Comic Relief US, and CBS has now announced when you’ll get to watch (and laugh at) all the action of the pickleball tournament produced by Stephen Colbert’s Spartina, Funny Or Die, and CBS Studios. The two-hour...
‘See’: Watch Maghra Kane & Queen Kane Embrace in the Series’ Final Episode (VIDEO)
We are in the final season of the Apple TV+ original series. starring Jason Momoa, and in the last episode of the show, “I See You,” co-stars Hera Hilmar and Sylvia Hoeks have a heartfelt moment as sisters. Maghra Kane and the mad Queen Kane embrace each other after a tumultuous couple of seasons between the two, but it is only Maghra who speaks and the Queen that reacts.
Roush Review: Ladies’ Night on ‘Masterpiece’ With ‘Magpie,’ ‘Annika’ & Return of ‘Miss Scarlet’
Somehow it seems fitting that on a week when we’re mourning the great Angela Lansbury, who for 12 years played one of TV’s most beloved female sleuths (Murder, She Wrote‘s Jessica Fletcher), PBS‘ Masterpiece Mystery! franchise devotes its entire Sunday lineup for the next six weeks to three very different series where women take the leading role in discovering whodunit. Jessica would be so proud.
‘The Winchesters’ Was The CW’s Most-Watched Debut This Season
Supernatural fans really showed up for the premiere of the origin story of the Winchester family on The CW on Tuesday, October 11. The Winchesters was the network’s most-watched series debut since Naomi on January 2022, according to Deadline. The first episode averaged 757,000 total viewers, and it is just behind Walker as the CW’s second most-watched premiere this season.
‘Ghosts’ Star Sheila Carrasco on Flower’s Emotional Revelation & Woodstone’s Cult Encounter
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Ghosts Season 2, Episode 3, “Jay’s Friends.”]. Ghosts continues to deliver laughter and heart in equal measure with its latest episode, “Jay’s Friends,” but don’t let the title fool you, it’s just as much about Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) as it is about resident hippie Flower (Sheila Carrasco).
‘AGT’ and ‘The Voice’ Contestant Nolan Neal’s Cause of Death Revealed
Nolan Neal, the former America’s Got Talent and The Voice contestant who passed away in July, died from a fatal overdose involving fentanyl, according to a spokesperson from the Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office. The coroner’s report concluded the singer suffered “acute combined drug toxicity,” according to Page...
