Winston-salem, NC

FOX8 News

1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Winston-salem, NC
Winston-salem, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
LEXINGTON, NC
WXII 12

1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
NewsBreak
FOX8 News

Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
rhinotimes.com

Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys

In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

WXII 12

