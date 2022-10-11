LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

LEXINGTON, NC ・ 23 HOURS AGO