Greensboro police investigating shooting at Food Lion on Randleman Road
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police are investigating a shooting at a Food Lion on Randleman Road Wednesday afternoon. FOX8 is told several vehicles and a store were damaged during the shooting at the Food Lion on 3228 Randleman Road. Police are trying to identify a suspect. No injuries have been reported at this time. […]
1 injured in shooting on Fairfax Road in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is injured after a shooting in Greensboro on Wednesday, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Fairfax Road. Investigators say that the incident began as “a disorder” and shots were eventually fired. One person was struck by the gunfire and was treated […]
Severed finger left at crime scene in Burlington helps ID suspect, police say
A severed finger left behind at the scene of an attempted home invasion last week in Burlington led investigators to a suspect in the case, police said.
People living near Winston-Salem recreation center react after teen shot
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A 19-year-old was shot in the arm when someone opened fire outside a Winston-Salem recreation center. A spokesperson from Winston Salem Police Department says the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to be OK. Officers say he was standing at the front entrance to the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation […]
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police share results of gunfire detecting program
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Wednesday morning, the Winston-Salem Police Department announced the results of their use of a new policing tool at the city's October public safety news conference. The tool, which is called ShotSpotter, was introduced in September of 2021, but went live in August of 2021. Winston-Salem Police...
‘Crash involving injuries’ closes South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro: Greensboro Police Department
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Part of South Elm-Eugene Street in Greensboro is closed following a crash, according to the Greensboro Police Department. The closure is in effect between Montcastle Drive and Fieldale Road. Investigators say the crash involved one person on a motorcycle. They were taken to the hospital for treatment. This is a developing […]
Man arrested after vehicle goes airborne, crashes into garage during pursuit with law enforcement in Graham
GRAHAM N.C. (WGHP) — A Durham man was arrested on Wednesday after a high-speed pursuit with law enforcement and crash in Graham last month, according to the Graham Police Department. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, at 6:03 p.m. a speeding driver, later identified as 23-year-old Xavier Juwan Atwater-Smith, ran a red light at Oakley Street and […]
WXII 12
Man wanted after roommate stabbed in Lexington, police say
LEXINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of stabbing his roommate, according to the Lexington Police Department. Officers said Victor Santos Ramos got into an argument early Wednesday morning with his roommate. Officers said he stabbed his roommate on Curry Street after they got into an argument that quickly escalated. Police said his roommate is in stable condition at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
Teen shot at William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A teen was shot in Winston-Salem on Monday and taken to the hospital, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. Around 5:31 p.m., officers responded to a report of guns being fired at the William C. Sims, Sr. Recreation Center on Alder Street. Arriving officers found evidence of a shooting […]
Shooting leaves Food Lion store window and several vehicles damaged in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Shots were fired in a grocery store parking lot, leaving a store window and several cars damaged Wednesday, according to Greensboro police. Officers said they received a report about a shooting at the Food Lion located at 3228 Randleman Road. When police arrived, they found the store window damaged and several vehicles hit with gunfire.
Several people outside when bullets hit Winston-Salem apartment complex
WINSTON- SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Four apartments, one vehicle and one person were hit by bullets at a Winston-Salem apartment complex. Neighbors living in the Tara Court Apartments in Winston-Salem are in a panic. They say more than a dozen shots were fired at their complex Sunday around 8 p.m. One woman told FOX8 she […]
WXII 12
1 person injured in drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man is recovering after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Winston-Salem. Police were called to Tara Court just after 8 p.m. Sunday night. They said a car was driving in the area and began shooting, hitting one person, a vehicle, and a number of apartments.
Off-duty Forsyth County deputy shot at while following suspected thieves, Winston-Salem police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — An off-duty deputy was shot at after he witnessed suspects breaking into cars in Winston-Salem, according to police. The Winston-Salem Police Department got a call from an off-duty Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office deputy around 11:45 p.m. Monday. The deputy told police he had seen some people breaking into cars at an […]
Victim robbed at knifepoint, assaulted, left on side of I-73, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was robbed, assaulted and left on the side of the interstate by a “friend,” the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies say that on Sunday, they were called to High Point St. in Randleman about an armed robbery that had happened on I-73 in Randleman. When officers arrived, […]
rhinotimes.com
Deputies Hope To Stay Dry When Shooting At Cardboard Bad Guys
In addition to building a brand new Sheriff’s Department administrative building in downtown Greensboro, Guilford County government is also sprucing up the department’s other facilities. The county recently sent out a request for bids to fix up the parking lot in the department’s District 3 office in Jamestown,...
WXII 12
Winston-Salem police officer injured in crash
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem police officer was injured in a crash involving their patrol car. A lieutenant told WXII 12 the officer was driving east on High Point Road with their lights and sirens on at the time. The patrol car collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Martindale Road.
Lexington police looking for man who allegedly stabbed roommate
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed by his roommate Wednesday morning, Lexington police say. According to police, they were called to Curry Street early Wednesday morning about a stabbing. When officers arrived and secured the scene, they learned that Victor Santos Ramos and his roommate had allegedly gotten into an argument. The fight […]
NC man tried to steal 3 vehicles from a neighbor down the street: Sheriff
A Statesville man tried to steal three vehicles from a neighbor down the street last week, the Iredell County Sheriff's Office said.
WXII 12
Forsyth County deputy shot at 3 times while off-duty after witnessing car break-ins at apartment complex
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — An off-duty Forsyth County sheriff's deputy was shot at three times after witnessing car break-ins at an apartment complex. After contacting the Winston-Salem Police Department, the off-duty deputy started to follow the suspects in a car while reporting their location to police. While in the area of Country Club Road and Vinegar Hill Road in Winston-Salem, the suspects started to shoot at the deputy, hitting his vehicle, police say.
Man charged after chase with Randolph County deputies, sheriff’s office says
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges after allegedly leading Randolph County deputies on a chase on Wednesday. Deputies say they pulled over Steven Brent Barnhart, 39, of Archdale, and discovered he had multiple warrants for failure to appear. Deputies say they asked Barnhart to turn his car off and step […]
